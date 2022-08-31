Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WZBJ7/24 will have to be rescanned in September when the network moves to a new frequencyCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
State and local leaders break ground for the new Ceasars Casino and hotel in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Related
NC Central QB Davius Richard slays A&T with arm and legs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Davius Richard made his reputation in high school in Florida as a running quarterback. Against North Carolina A&T, he enhanced his resume as a passer and helped NC Central take victory in the storied HBCU rivalry. Richard threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 54 yards and two more […] The post NC Central QB Davius Richard slays A&T with arm and legs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
charlottemagazine.com
Why the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte Was More Than Just a Game
“Good morning,” said Dr. Charles Johnson. The group of about 30, perhaps still groggy from the Friday night step show, responded with insufficient enthusiasm. “Good morning,” Johnson said. The greeting came back a bit stronger. “Aggies and Eagles together,” Johnson remarked. “The quiet before the storm.”...
WCNC
NCCU breaks four-game losing streak to NC A&T
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eagles quarterback Davius Richard accounted for four touchdowns as North Carolina Central University broke a four-game losing streak to North Carolina A&T on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. NCCU beat the Aggies, 28-13 in the Duke's Mayo Classic, which also happened to be the...
NC A&T takeaways from the Duke’s Mayo Classic
NC A&T couldn't stop NC Central QB Davius Richard in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. The post NC A&T takeaways from the Duke’s Mayo Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillside, Dudley game called at halftime due to off-field altercation
Greensboro, N.C. — The annual non-conference rivalry game between the Dudley Panthers and Hillside Hornets was called at halftime due to an altercation outside the stadium. With Hillside leading 15-8 at halftime, fans were asked to leave the stadium due to the incident. The players and coaches stayed on...
247Sports
The Analyst reveals their Big South football preview with surprising ranking for the N.C. A&T Aggies
While the coaches and the media has predicted North Carolina A&T football to be the favorite in the Big South Conference this, some FCS folks have a different opinion. The guys over at the Analyst seem to be hitching their wagon to a different horse. With the losses of Kennesaw...
WXII 12
Dudley High School home football game suspended due to fights in and around stadium
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dudley High School's Friday night home football game against Durham's Hillside High School was suspended at halftime due to fights in and around the stadium. A WXII photojournalist filming the game said an announcement came over the PA system instructing fans to leave. There was also...
chathamstartribune.com
Results from major held at Forest Oaks Country Club
The Laidback Golf Tour held it's third major of the season at Forest Oaks Country Club in Greensboro on Aug. 25. The course opened in 1962 and was redesigned slightly by Davis Love III in 2002 and was the location of the PGA Wyndham and Greater Greensboro Open from 1977-2007. It has been rated by Golf World Magazine as 4.7 out of a possible 5. The group of 23 found the course to be every bit as good as it's rating. The course gave up only two rounds in the seventies while allowing twenty-three birdies.
RELATED PEOPLE
Durham Hillside High School football game ends early after ‘several fights’ in Greensboro
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School.
Dudley's football game cancelled after several fights break out among spectators
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several fights among spectators at Dudley High School's football game Friday night forced the game to end early, according to Guilford County Schools. Dudley was hosting Hillside High School from Durham. The district said after several fights broke out between spectators, the Greensboro Police Department advised the game should be cancelled out of an abundance of caution and safety.
whee.net
Pedestrian Fatality in Collinsville
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was...
Where in Greensboro is gas cheapest: Central, North, South, East or West?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As gas prices drop into the low- to mid-$3 range, the days of prices pushing $5 are beginning to feel more like a bad dream. But before you swerve off the road for a $3.40 per gallon price tag, make sure you’re getting the deal you think you’re getting. As of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in Greensboro
Greensboro is a haven for a variety of cuisines from around the world with a lot of wonderful options, especially if you love Vietnamese food. One big reason for that influence here is that outside of Vietnam, Greensboro has the largest Montagnard (hilltribe people from Vietnam) community in the world. You can read more about that history and their resettlement in North Carolina here. Whether you're partial to Asian cuisine or prefer other options like Peruvian or African, there is something on this list for everyone!
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Murder nets another arrest
AHOSKIE – A second individual is behind bars for the deadly shooting of a Murfreesboro woman near here on Aug. 17. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said 23-year-old Tamjhae Williams of Ahoskie is charged with first degree murder in the death of Angie Britt. Williams, who was arrested on Monday of this week in Greensboro, is being held without the privilege of bond in the Hertford County Detention Center.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Hometown Eats is all about showcasing the favorite and sometimes well-known restaurants in our area. Every now and then we find one that is a true hidden gem like Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ in Bassett. “If you love BBQ then you need to come here....
Have you seen this girl? Greensboro teen with cognitive disabilities missing since Wednesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities who has been missing since Wednesday. Greensboro police said Miracle Graves was last seen at home with her mother on Beckford Drive. Officers said she is between 5' 3'' tall to 5' 4'' tall, weighing around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thomasville restaurant team remembers coworker killed in head-on car crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Sixty Six Grill and Tap House in Thomasville closed early Thursday as staff grieved for their 18-year-old coworker killed in a crash earlier this week. Sidney Langston died Monday night on Finch Farm Road in Trinity. 18-year-old Emily McAllister was the driver and is recovering in the hospital.
Take a look inside Greensboro’s ‘hidden treasure’: Blandwood Mansion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Blandwood is “a treasure and a jewel and sort of a hidden treasure” in the eyes of Greensboro Executive Director Benjamin Briggs, and it’s connected to a name you’ve likely heard dozens of times across the state. “Blandwood is the ancestral home of the Morehead family, so this was the home […]
1 dead after house fire on W Green Drive in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in High Point that they say was fatal. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A person was killed. Four other people living in the home […]
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Faith Fest coming to Elmwood Park Amphitheater
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Quality Productions and Entertainment is a local family-based business seeking to bring events to the Roanoke area that will be uplifting and fun, while helping the community. As part of that mission, it’s presenting the Labor Day weekend concert, Faith Fest. Organizers say there will...
Comments / 0