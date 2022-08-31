Read full article on original website
Person shot on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street. Officers responded to the 200 block of Clematis Street around 1:30 a.m. A police department spokesman said the victim is in intensive care and is expected to survive. The shooting does not appear...
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms
A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities said he hit a pig with his pickup truck then crashed into some trees in Jupiter Farms. The wreck happened Sunday just after 11:15 p.m. in the 16700 block of Indiantown Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Walter Vandiver, 21, was...
Motorcyclist dies in Loxahatchee crash Friday night
A Royal Palm Beach man died in a crash Friday night in Loxahatchee. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Craig Attilio, 52, was driving a 2006 Honda Shadow Spirit eastbound on Orange Grove Road at 9:31 p.m. when a truck driving in front of him began turning left onto 121st Terrace N.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured, 3 others shot during Indiantown street gathering
One man was killed, a second seriously injured, and three others struck by gunfire during a shooting Sunday night in Indiantown. Just before midnight on Sunday, two men exchanged gunfire for unknown reasons at a street gathering of 300 people at Booker Park on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The shooting...
Jellyfish an unwelcomed sight at the beach this holiday weekend
If you spent any part of your Labor Day weekend at the beach or on the water, you may have noticed some unwanted company - jellyfish. From Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast, many of you have commented about the large number of the sea pests in the water.
New trash pickup service starts in Port St. Lucie
Monday, Port St. Lucie's new waste hauler officially began making the rounds, much to the relief of tens of thousands of customers dealing with growing piles of trash. Bart O’Brien said it’s been 24 days since his last trash pickup. He said this lack of trash service has gotten to the point of ridiculousness.
Dessert Wars coming to the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach
Bakers from all over South Florida will be showcasing their specialties at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Sept. 17. Tickets are sold out but started at $45 and included 30 sampling tickets. InsTA: Highlighting Local Vendors. Scripps Only Content 2022.
Travelers choose Palm Beach International Airport for Labor Day flights
Labor day weekend brought in many tourists to South Florida. "We stayed by the pool, by the beach and ate a lot and drank a lot," said Gerum Yilma from Atlanta who was celebrating his 20th anniversary with his wife Aida. The couple flew out of Palm Beach International Airport...
Port St. Lucie's new waste contractor officially begins Monday
Trash troubles could be coming to an end in Port St. Lucie. Beginning Monday, the city's new waste contractor, FCC Environmental Services, will officially take over for Waste Pro. For several months, city officials said Waste Pro has been struggling to keep up its end of the contract, citing labor...
Airline staffing shortages impact Labor Day travelers at PBIA
Just a couple days after airlines revised their customer service agreements clarifying when passengers can receive meal and hotel vouchers if a flight is canceled or delayed, delays once again impacted holiday travelers. As of Saturday afternoon, FlightAware reported 15 delays as Palm Beach International Airport and 70 delays at...
