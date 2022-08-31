ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employees Are Returning To The Jobs They Left During The Great Resignation

They're being called 'boomerang employees,' and numbers are rising as inflation costs gets worse. In the last few years, workers have felt empowered to leave their jobs for greener pastures during the Great Resignation. According to new data however, it seems they’re feeling that it wasn’t greener on the other side after all.
Engadget

Snap reportedly plans to lay off around a fifth of its employees

Is reportedly preparing to lay off around 20 percent of its staff. The company, which has more than 6,400 employees, will start letting people go on Wednesday, according to The Verge. Snap declined to comment to Engadget. There will reportedly be cuts among the company’s hardware division, which recently on...
Engadget

iPhone overtakes Android to claim majority of US smartphone market

For the first time ever, there are more iPhones in use in the US than any other type of smartphone. Citing data from analytics firm Counterpoint Research, the reports the iPhone overtook the entire Android ecosystem in June to claim 50 percent of US market share. In doing so, Apple achieved its highest-ever share of the American smartphone market. Apple achieved the feat on the back of the iPhone’s “active installed base,” a metric that takes into account all the people who are using an iOS device after purchasing one used.
Engadget

The Morning After: Meta gets fined $402 million

Meta’s Labor Day celebrations were cut short yesterday after the company was handed a $402 million fine by the European Union. The social network is believed to have mishandled children’s private data on Instagram, offering Business accounts to users as young as 13. This risked exposing their email addresses and phone numbers to the wider public, itself a violation of the bloc’s GDPR regime. A Meta spokesperson said the fine related to settings changed more than a year ago, and it was reviewing the decision. The fine is the second largest ever handed out by the EU for a GDPR breach, and the biggest Meta has received.
The Associated Press

Michaels Plans to Hire 15,000 Employees for the Holiday Season

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Michaels, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America, today announced it will hire 15,000 seasonal positions across its stores and distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada in preparation for the 2022 holiday season. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005208/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

Unionization Frenzy Catches On With Google's Third-Party Cafeteria Workers

Unite Here, a 300,000-member union of hotel and food service workers, has strived to unionize Silicon Valley cafeteria workers since 2018, experiencing maximum success at Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, the Washington Post reports. The cooks and servers behind Google's popular cafeterias are third-party contractors deprived of the generous perks...
Engadget

The FTC is investigating Amazon’s deal to buy One Medical

One Medical parent company 1Life Healthcare disclosed the FTC was investigating its proposed merger with Amazon on Friday, reports The Journal. That same day, Politico said the Commission had also begun a review of Amazon’s deal to buy iRobot. According to the outlet, a formal probe is likely given the detailed questions the FTC sent to the two companies. Amazon and iRobot are reportedly preparing for a “potentially lengthy [and] arduous investigation.” One source Politico spoke to told the outlet the review is “wide-ranging” and seeks to determine if the deal would give Amazon an unfair advantage in the connected devices and retail markets.
Engadget

Prepare for 14 IT certification exams with these $20 e-books

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Recruiters and managers look for professional certifications when hiring and promoting IT employees. These credentials verify your knowledge of the technology, theory and up-to-date best practices, but earning them can be challenging.
