For the first time ever, there are more iPhones in use in the US than any other type of smartphone. Citing data from analytics firm Counterpoint Research, the reports the iPhone overtook the entire Android ecosystem in June to claim 50 percent of US market share. In doing so, Apple achieved its highest-ever share of the American smartphone market. Apple achieved the feat on the back of the iPhone’s “active installed base,” a metric that takes into account all the people who are using an iOS device after purchasing one used.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO