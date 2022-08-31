Read full article on original website
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
Essence
Employees Are Returning To The Jobs They Left During The Great Resignation
They're being called 'boomerang employees,' and numbers are rising as inflation costs gets worse. In the last few years, workers have felt empowered to leave their jobs for greener pastures during the Great Resignation. According to new data however, it seems they’re feeling that it wasn’t greener on the other side after all.
Americans are defying the layoff economy, snapping up new jobs faster than ever
For some, the time between being laid off and finding a new gig is so short, they don’t even need to file for unemployment at all. Americans out of work are finding jobs faster than ever. The average unemployed person was jobless for just a little over two months...
From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn
Whether a recession is coming or companies just overextended during the boom times of the last year, many firms are now preparing for leaner times.
10 weird jobs that unexpectedly pay salaries of $125,000 a year or more, from makeup artist to deep-sea saturation diver
As companies like Walmart struggle to keep up with the supply chain, the demand for truck drivers is high — and so is the starting pay.
JOBS・
These are the top 10 occupations that make it the hardest for workers to switch jobs, according to researchers
Researchers analyzed 16 million workers' resumes to find the occupations that make it the hardest move from one job to another, leading to lower pay.
JOBS・
More than 120,000 workers quit jobs because of racism, UK study suggests
More than 120,000 workers from minority ethnic backgrounds have quit their jobs because of racism, suggests a landmark study that has found workplace discrimination is sapping the confidence of a large part of the UK workforce. More than one in four workers from black and other minority ethnic backgrounds have...
Engadget
Snap reportedly plans to lay off around a fifth of its employees
Is reportedly preparing to lay off around 20 percent of its staff. The company, which has more than 6,400 employees, will start letting people go on Wednesday, according to The Verge. Snap declined to comment to Engadget. There will reportedly be cuts among the company’s hardware division, which recently on...
How does your pay stack up? Compare 250,000 salaries from top companies with Insider's Salary Database
Insider has compiled a list of more than a quarter-million salaries to show how much you should be paid as you continue your job search in 2022.
Managers freaking out over 'quiet quitting' shows some bosses are out of touch and have always expected their employees to work extra
Workers are "quiet quitting" — which just means doing their jobs as written. And yet, it's caused huge pushback.
Snap employees describe shock following mass layoffs and project cuts
Today, we're taking an inside look at what's going on at Snap, where CEO Evan Spiegel shocked employees by laying off 20% of staff and obliterating some projects. Buckle up; Let's get started. This post first appeared in 10 Things in Tech, a newsletter by Insider that brings you all...
Economic analyst: Employees’ remote work push has ‘gone way overboard,’ impacts ‘productivity’
Reacting to companies pushing for a return-to-work arrangement following Labor Day, Fox News contributor and economic analyst Jonas Max Ferris argued the remote work push as "gone way overboard" as productivity in recent months is "making major declines," on "Cavuto: Live" Saturday. JONAS MAX FERRIS: I think when unemployment goes...
Engadget
iPhone overtakes Android to claim majority of US smartphone market
For the first time ever, there are more iPhones in use in the US than any other type of smartphone. Citing data from analytics firm Counterpoint Research, the reports the iPhone overtook the entire Android ecosystem in June to claim 50 percent of US market share. In doing so, Apple achieved its highest-ever share of the American smartphone market. Apple achieved the feat on the back of the iPhone’s “active installed base,” a metric that takes into account all the people who are using an iOS device after purchasing one used.
Engadget
The Morning After: Meta gets fined $402 million
Meta’s Labor Day celebrations were cut short yesterday after the company was handed a $402 million fine by the European Union. The social network is believed to have mishandled children’s private data on Instagram, offering Business accounts to users as young as 13. This risked exposing their email addresses and phone numbers to the wider public, itself a violation of the bloc’s GDPR regime. A Meta spokesperson said the fine related to settings changed more than a year ago, and it was reviewing the decision. The fine is the second largest ever handed out by the EU for a GDPR breach, and the biggest Meta has received.
Michaels Plans to Hire 15,000 Employees for the Holiday Season
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Michaels, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America, today announced it will hire 15,000 seasonal positions across its stores and distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada in preparation for the 2022 holiday season. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005208/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Unionization Frenzy Catches On With Google's Third-Party Cafeteria Workers
Unite Here, a 300,000-member union of hotel and food service workers, has strived to unionize Silicon Valley cafeteria workers since 2018, experiencing maximum success at Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, the Washington Post reports. The cooks and servers behind Google's popular cafeterias are third-party contractors deprived of the generous perks...
Engadget
Biden administration reveals details of its $50 billion chip investment plan
The Biden administration has of how it plans to invest $50 billion into kickstarting the US semiconductor industry, a month after President Joe Biden . The Commerce Department says the funding will "revitalize the domestic semiconductor industry and spur innovation while creating good-paying jobs in communities across the country." Over...
Engadget
The FTC is investigating Amazon’s deal to buy One Medical
One Medical parent company 1Life Healthcare disclosed the FTC was investigating its proposed merger with Amazon on Friday, reports The Journal. That same day, Politico said the Commission had also begun a review of Amazon’s deal to buy iRobot. According to the outlet, a formal probe is likely given the detailed questions the FTC sent to the two companies. Amazon and iRobot are reportedly preparing for a “potentially lengthy [and] arduous investigation.” One source Politico spoke to told the outlet the review is “wide-ranging” and seeks to determine if the deal would give Amazon an unfair advantage in the connected devices and retail markets.
Engadget
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Recruiters and managers look for professional certifications when hiring and promoting IT employees. These credentials verify your knowledge of the technology, theory and up-to-date best practices, but earning them can be challenging.
