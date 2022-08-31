Read full article on original website
wglr.com
Evers visits students in Beloit on second day of classes
BELOIT, Wis. — Students at Merrill Elementary School in Beloit had a special visitor on Friday: Gov. Tony Evers. The governor visited students to see how they’re getting acclimated to the new school year. Classes in the School District of Beloit began on Thursday. During the visit, Evers...
Wisconsin households eligible for free package of COVID-19 self-tests
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. As of this week Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website(link is external) and place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost. Initial supplies will allow each household to order one package that will arrive in 1-2 weeks.
wglr.com
Graduate School Degree Dash returns at UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, UW-Madison’s Graduate School Degree Dash returned Friday for its fifth running. The free event helps kick off the semester for graduate students, faculty members and staff. Participants could choose from the 5.07-mile Doctoral Derby or the 1.94-mile Master’s Mile. Race distances are based on the approximate number of years to get a degree.
Wisconsin taxing student loan relief
(WTVO) — Millions of borrowers who will get student debt relief may end up with a tax bill, including those in Wisconsin. Some states will tax the $10 or $20,000 in forgiven loans as income. So, depending on a state’s tax rate and the taxpayer’s other income, plus deductions or exemptions they can claim, a […]
nbc15.com
Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required violence drills
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from an open records request from the Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety lists 51 schools in three south central Wisconsin counties that are considered non-compliant when it comes to planning, practicing and submitting summaries for school violence drills. “I think there’s...
WSAW
Wisconsin Ginseng Celebration brings awareness to the ginseng plant and its unique purpose
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Did you know that Marathon is recognized as the ginseng capital of the country? That’s right, and the Wisconsin Ginseng celebration took part of the Marathon Fun Days festival to spread awareness of the unique plant. During the celebration, the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin offered...
seehafernews.com
Something Special from Wisconsin™ Members Win Big at 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Members of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program won 27 of 41 awards at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition in August. “The success of SSfW members at the competition is a testament...
UPMATTERS
Associated Bank closing three local branches, others across Wisconsin & Illinois
(WFRV) – Associated Bank intends to close 13 total branches in Wisconsin and Illinois, and consolidate them into existing branches. Associated Bank tells Local 5 that on August 19 an announcement on its intent to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin. Additionally, six branches in Illinois are also getting consolidating.
wpr.org
More than 90K homes could install rooftop solar in Wisconsin under Inflation Reduction Act
Financial incentives in the recently approved federal Inflation Reduction Act could help thousands of Wisconsin homeowners install solar panels or pursue energy efficiency projects. The act signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 provides nearly $370 billion for the clean energy transition to combat climate change. That’s set to...
wglr.com
DATCP secretary visits lab tasked with making sure consumers get full value of purchases
MADISON, Wis. — The secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Friday toured the Weights and Measures Laboratory tasked with making sure consumers are getting the full value of their purchases. The bureau maintains the state’s standards of mass and volume, which are used...
Wisconsin DNR needs your help collecting milkweed seedpods
Residents across Wisconsin are being asked to keep an eye out for wild common milkweed seedpods. If you do spot them, you are asked to collect the pods.
spectrumnews1.com
All the Labor Day celebrations happening across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Labor Day weekend is finally here. And with it comes local celebrations that pay tribute to the hard work and contributions of workers across the country. For many, it’s also the last hurrah of summer before school kicks into full gear. Here’s a list of Labor...
SNAP Schedule: Wisconsin QUEST Card FoodShare Benefits for September 2022
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed monthly to...
agdaily.com
Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand
CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
‘They want us scared’: UW nurses claim hospital management responding to strike plans with ‘intimidation’
Since they announced their plans to strike last week UW nurses claimed Thursday hospital management has met their desire to have their union recognized with intimidation.
Minnesota nurses to strike for 3 days at 15 hospitals
Around 15,000 Minnesota nurses have given a 10-day strike notice that will last for three days starting Sept. 12, if there isn't an agreement reached regarding their contracts. The announcement was made during a Thursday news conference. The strike is expected to go from 7 a.m. Sept. 12 to 7...
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Who gets audited more by the IRS?
You're probably hearing a lot this election year about the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and who will be impacted by hiring more auditors to double-check your tax returns.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Walleye fishing on Wisconsin’s Green Bay | outdoor sports
As I have detailed in this column over the past two weeks, my wife and I recently spent a week out of state on a business trip to Wisconsin. Along the way we visited with the good people at both the Mepps fishing lure factory in Antigo, Wisconsin, as well as with those at the St. Croix rod manufacturing facility in Park Falls, Wisconsin.
President of conservative group who fraudulently requested absentee ballot for Vos charged with election fraud
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has charged the man who requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and others in an effort to show a purported flaw in the state’s ballot request process with four counts related to election fraud. Harry Wait, 68, of Union Grove, is charged in Racine County with two counts of election...
wglr.com
4 Vehicle Crash with injuries in Grant County
A four-vehicle crash closed Highway 80 at the intersection with County Highway A in Platteville Township Thursday for over 5 hours. The crash happened at about 8:25am north of Platteville. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 23 year old Ryan Oberhoffer of Dubuque was traveling south on Highway 80 in his company’s semi and pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with a Freightliner water truck. At the same time, 28 year old Clayton Morby of Salem, Wisconsin was traveling east on County Highway A in his company’s work truck. Morby did not see the stop sign and drove right into the intersection at highway speeds and drove right in front of Oberhoffer’s semi. Oberhoffer t-boned Morby’s vehicle on the driver’s side. Morby’s vehicle went airborne, struck a power pole approximately 20 feet up, and landed on the banks of the Little Platte River. The power pole broke in half and the lines came down. Oberhoffer’s semi jack-knifed, coming to rest against the guardrail on the east side of the road. At the same time, 66 year old Charles Johnson of Dubuque was traveling north in his company’s International semi and got hung up in the downed power lines and stretched them even farther. As Johnson’s semi stretched the lines it ripped more power lines off of the poles on County Highway A, bringing them down on top of a vehicle driven by 79 year old Janice Staskal of Lancaster. Staskal and her passenger were not injured. Johnson’s truck had minor damages from the power lines. Johnson also was not injured. Morby was entrapped in his vehicle and was extricated by Platteville JAWS. Oberhoffer and Morby were both taken to Southwest Health in Platteville for their injuries. Morby was later med-flighted to Madison. All the individuals involved with the crash were wearing their seatbelts. Highway 80 and County Highway A remained closed until about 2:00pm as Heavy Rescue crews recovered the heavily damaged vehicles. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Platteville Fire Department, Platteville JAWS, Livingston First Responders, the Livingston Fire Department, Southwest Health EMS, Guys Towing and Service of Kieler, Wenzel Family Towing of Dubuque, Alliant Energy, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash remains under investigation.
