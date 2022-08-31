ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Evers visits students in Beloit on second day of classes

BELOIT, Wis. — Students at Merrill Elementary School in Beloit had a special visitor on Friday: Gov. Tony Evers. The governor visited students to see how they’re getting acclimated to the new school year. Classes in the School District of Beloit began on Thursday. During the visit, Evers...
BELOIT, WI
Wisconsin households eligible for free package of COVID-19 self-tests

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. As of this week Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website(link is external) and place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost. Initial supplies will allow each household to order one package that will arrive in 1-2 weeks.
Graduate School Degree Dash returns at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, UW-Madison’s Graduate School Degree Dash returned Friday for its fifth running. The free event helps kick off the semester for graduate students, faculty members and staff. Participants could choose from the 5.07-mile Doctoral Derby or the 1.94-mile Master’s Mile. Race distances are based on the approximate number of years to get a degree.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin taxing student loan relief

(WTVO) — Millions of borrowers who will get student debt relief may end up with a tax bill, including those in Wisconsin. Some states will tax the $10 or $20,000 in forgiven loans as income. So, depending on a state’s tax rate and the taxpayer’s other income, plus deductions or exemptions they can claim, a […]
Associated Bank closing three local branches, others across Wisconsin & Illinois

(WFRV) – Associated Bank intends to close 13 total branches in Wisconsin and Illinois, and consolidate them into existing branches. Associated Bank tells Local 5 that on August 19 an announcement on its intent to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin. Additionally, six branches in Illinois are also getting consolidating.
All the Labor Day celebrations happening across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Labor Day weekend is finally here. And with it comes local celebrations that pay tribute to the hard work and contributions of workers across the country. For many, it’s also the last hurrah of summer before school kicks into full gear. Here’s a list of Labor...
Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand

CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
Minnesota nurses to strike for 3 days at 15 hospitals

Around 15,000 Minnesota nurses have given a 10-day strike notice that will last for three days starting Sept. 12, if there isn't an agreement reached regarding their contracts. The announcement was made during a Thursday news conference. The strike is expected to go from 7 a.m. Sept. 12 to 7...
BOB MAINDELLE: Walleye fishing on Wisconsin’s Green Bay | outdoor sports

As I have detailed in this column over the past two weeks, my wife and I recently spent a week out of state on a business trip to Wisconsin. Along the way we visited with the good people at both the Mepps fishing lure factory in Antigo, Wisconsin, as well as with those at the St. Croix rod manufacturing facility in Park Falls, Wisconsin.
President of conservative group who fraudulently requested absentee ballot for Vos charged with election fraud

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has charged the man who requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and others in an effort to show a purported flaw in the state’s ballot request process with four counts related to election fraud. Harry Wait, 68, of Union Grove, is charged in Racine County with two counts of election...
4 Vehicle Crash with injuries in Grant County

A four-vehicle crash closed Highway 80 at the intersection with County Highway A in Platteville Township Thursday for over 5 hours. The crash happened at about 8:25am north of Platteville. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 23 year old Ryan Oberhoffer of Dubuque was traveling south on Highway 80 in his company’s semi and pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with a Freightliner water truck. At the same time, 28 year old Clayton Morby of Salem, Wisconsin was traveling east on County Highway A in his company’s work truck. Morby did not see the stop sign and drove right into the intersection at highway speeds and drove right in front of Oberhoffer’s semi. Oberhoffer t-boned Morby’s vehicle on the driver’s side. Morby’s vehicle went airborne, struck a power pole approximately 20 feet up, and landed on the banks of the Little Platte River. The power pole broke in half and the lines came down. Oberhoffer’s semi jack-knifed, coming to rest against the guardrail on the east side of the road. At the same time, 66 year old Charles Johnson of Dubuque was traveling north in his company’s International semi and got hung up in the downed power lines and stretched them even farther. As Johnson’s semi stretched the lines it ripped more power lines off of the poles on County Highway A, bringing them down on top of a vehicle driven by 79 year old Janice Staskal of Lancaster. Staskal and her passenger were not injured. Johnson’s truck had minor damages from the power lines. Johnson also was not injured. Morby was entrapped in his vehicle and was extricated by Platteville JAWS. Oberhoffer and Morby were both taken to Southwest Health in Platteville for their injuries. Morby was later med-flighted to Madison. All the individuals involved with the crash were wearing their seatbelts. Highway 80 and County Highway A remained closed until about 2:00pm as Heavy Rescue crews recovered the heavily damaged vehicles. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Platteville Fire Department, Platteville JAWS, Livingston First Responders, the Livingston Fire Department, Southwest Health EMS, Guys Towing and Service of Kieler, Wenzel Family Towing of Dubuque, Alliant Energy, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash remains under investigation.
PLATTEVILLE, WI

