One woman was injured after allegedly being stabbed outside the Erie City Mission on Monday. This alleged stabbing took place shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to Erie Police, a 34-year-old woman suffered a laceration to the right side of her body. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. The victim […]
Erie Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that took place on Parade Street on Saturday. According to police, two victims were shot around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of Parade Street. Patrol units were already in the area when they heard around five gunshots. At the scene, police found a 19-year-old […]
City of Erie Police are investigating a reported stabbing outside the Erie City Mission on Monday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of French St. Reports indicated a 30-year-old woman suffered a stab wound. She suffered moderate injuries, according to reports from the scene. Additional details were...
Randolph Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – A 36-year-old man is accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Randolph over the weekend. Daniel Visker was arrested for third-degree assault on Sunday. Following an investigation by New York State Police, troopers accused Visker of grabbing the victim’s hair,...
Jamestown Man Found Slumped Over Wheel Of Vehicle, Charged With DWI
PANAMA, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man is accused of driving while intoxicated after he was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle in the Town of Panama. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 43-year-old Henry Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes was stopped...
Ripley man arrested during warrant check in Brocton
A Ripley man who was wanted on active warrants out of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Westfield Police Department was located last Tuesday during a warrant check in the village of Brocton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies conducted the warrant check at a residence on Old Mill Road where they located 33-year-old Dennis Cash Jr. in the backyard. Cash was additionally charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree after he was allegedly discovered to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Erie Police are currently investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on 12th and Parade on Saturday night. Police said the calls came in around 9:15 p.m. According to police, two people were shot. Erie Police don't have an update on the victim's conditions. Police are looking into suspects and a...
Pennsylvania State Police arrested 3 people for driving under the influence at a checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County, on Saturday night. Troopers did not disclose the exact location but said roving patrols were also used. Out of the 70 drivers contacted, one was arrested for DUI alcohol, and...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Meadville held a sobriety checkpoint over Labor Day weekend and released those results Monday. PSP Meadville reported that 70 people were stopped around 10 p.m. at a DUI checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, Sept. 3. Here are the results: One DUI alcohol arrest Two […]
Stockton Man Accused of Pulling Machete in Altercation
A Stockton man was arrested on several charges after an investigation into an altercation early Sunday in the Town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on County Route 380 shortly before 1:15 AM and found that 30-year-old Justin Grant was involved in an argument with multiple subjects. Grant is accused of pulling a machete out on another person and threatening to harm that person. Deputies add that the incident took place in front of children who were inside the residence at that time. Grant was charged with 2nd-degree menacing, 2nd-degree aggravated harassment, 2nd-degree harassment, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three men are facing charges after police allegedly recovered several illicit drugs during a late-night traffic stop on Saturday in Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cherry and West Third Street downtown. Following an investigation, it...
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown woman is accused of driving while intoxicated after allegedly fleeing police while driving the wrong-way on Interstate-86 in Chautauqua County. New York State Police arrested Jessica Keeler on Saturday. Troopers accused Keeler of driving east in the westbound lane from...
A Jamestown woman is facing DWI after driving east in the westbound lane for several miles on I-86. State Police and Ellicott Police units responded to I-86 on Saturday for a report of the vehicle traveling the wrong way from Exit 10. Ellicott Police confirmed the vehicle's speed to be 100 mph and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to comply, but was eventually stopped at Exit 14 in Kennedy. Troopers arrested the driver, 30-year-old Jessica Keeler, after failing several standard field sobriety tests and transported her to SP Jamestown where she refused to provide a breath sample. Keeler was then processed and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
Jamestown Police arrested three men on drug charges following a traffic stop early Friday on the city's west side. Officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Lafayette Street and West 4th Street after it performed an improper turn shortly after 4:00 AM. A subsequent investigation determined that the driver, Markeel Hilson, allegedly had a suspended license. Officers say a search of the vehicle located a quantity of cocaine, a digital scale, and cash. Hilson and two passengers, 32-year-old Brandon Hogg and Daryle Tyson, were taken into custody on charges of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Hilson was additionally charged with 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and improper turn. All three were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and were held pending arraignment. Hogg is currently being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.
Ripley Man Charged with DWAI-Drugs After Crash
An investigation into a one-vehicle crash early Thursday led to impaired driving charges for a Ripley man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to Welch Hill Road in the Town of Ripley shortly after 1:00 AM and found the vehicle lodged in a ditch. Deputies determined that the driver, 71-year-old Timothy McBride, was allegedly impaired by drugs. McBride was arrested on charges of DWI, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and backing unsafely. He was later released with tickets to appear in Ripley Town Court at a later date.
Randolph Man Arraigned on Charges from Domestic Incident
A Randolph man was arrested this week on multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on August 3rd. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies took 35-year-old Charles Riddell into custody on a warrant out of Randolph Town Court following a traffic stop Tuesday night on I-86 in the Town of Randolph. He was arraigned on charges of 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment, and was then released on his own recognizance.
Troopers: School Bus Driver at Fault in Harborcreek Township Crash
A school bus driver was attempting to make a turn when a crash happened in Harborcreek Township on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on E. Lake Rd. near Lake Haven Ct. around 3:11 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the bus - a 63-year-old Erie man - was...
Motorcycle Pursuit Leads to Charges for Dunkirk Man
A Dunkirk man is facing a litany of charges after a motorcycle pursuit last weekend in the city. On August 28th, Dunkirk Police saw a northbound motorcycle on Maple Avenue driving erratically and in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws. Officers tried to pull over the operator, 21-year-old Erick Rivera-Cosme, but he allegedly failed to comply. Officers say they saw Rivera-Cosme stop in between houses in the 500 block of Columbus Avenue. They tried to contact him, but he allegedly fled again while driving on the sidewalk at a high rate of speed. A short time later, Rivera-Cosme was seen in the area of Columbus Avenue and East 6th Street, and he was taken into custody. Rivera-Cosme was charged with reckless driving, 2nd-degree obstruction, failure to comply, improper plates, unregistered vehicle, operating without insurance, driving without a proper license, driving on/across a sidewalk, and speed not reasonable and prudent. He was released with an appearance ticket and several traffic tickets.
Mayville man charged with strangulation after altercation
An investigation into a physical altercation in the village of Mayville Thursday afternoon led to the arrest of a Mayville man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly after 2 pm Thursday. Deputies say that 28-year-old Daniel Stewart allegedly used a chokehold, causing minor injuries to the victim. Deputies charged Stewart with strangulation in the 2nd degree and transported him to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
