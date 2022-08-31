ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

By CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.

Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.

The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."

Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.

