Thrillist

Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Has Now Expanded to 6 States

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak that is believed, though is not confirmed, to have stemmed from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. Later news linked 100 cases across four Midwest states to the fast food joint, but now, the outbreak is even larger than earlier expected.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Salad Kits Recalled in Multiple States

Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall for some of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The reason is due to the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Popculture

Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ars Technica

New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray

The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Thrillist

Blue Diamond Is Recalling Nearly 350,000 Pounds of Almonds Due to Salmonella

Just when you tossed out your Cheetos supply for something healthier, Blue Diamond is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds as the result of a potential salmonella contamination. Self-described "big almond guy" Tom Brady is shaking. This weekend, the FDA announced that the California almond company had initiated the recall...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Detroit

Feds: Nurse removes vials, syringes of hydromorphone at Detroit hospital

(CBS DETROIT) - A nurse has pleaded guilty after federal officials say she tampered with vials and syringes of liquid painkillers at a Detroit hospital where she worked.Federal officials say between March 2020 and August 2020, Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, worked in a critical care unit at the hospital when she allegedly removed vials and syringes of injectable hydromorphone and then "replaced the saline-filled vials and syringes into the unit's medication dispensing machines.""Patients entering a hospital must have confidence they will receive the treatment they are promised," United States Attorney Ison, stated. "Cheatham violated that trust and potentially exposed...
DETROIT, MI
contagionlive.com

Tuberculosis Outbreak in US Traced to Bone Grafts

CDC links 2021 outbreak of tuberculosis in US affecting 113 persons and causing at least 3 deaths to bone grafts from one infected, deceased donor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that their investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the US in the Summer of 2021 found an "unprecedented outbreak" arising from bone allograft product containing live cells, derived from a single, deceased donor.
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Warning over ‘fast-moving’ E coli outbreak spreading in US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of a “fast-moving” outbreak of E coli in Michigan and Ohio. The CDC said on Wednesday that 29 people have become ill and nine of them have been taken to hospital. Fifteen of those infected are in Michigan and 14 are in Ohio, but the public health agency said in its notice on 17 August that “the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
verywellhealth.com

Is Gabapentin an Effective Treatment for Arthritis?

Neurontin (gabapentin) is used to treat nerve pain. Nerve pain typically cannot be relieved using other pain relievers like anti-inflammatories. Gabapentin is sometimes used in combination with other drugs to manage pain. Gabapentin is prescribed for controlling partial seizures in people with epilepsy. It is not a cure for the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Atlantic

A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot

In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
HEALTH
moneytalksnews.com

8 States With the Steepest Declines in Life Expectancy

Life expectancy always seems to increase as time goes by. So, it’s a bit startling to learn that the average life expectancy in the U.S. recently hit a nearly two-decade low. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows U.S. life expectancy dropped to 77...
HEALTH

