Thrillist
Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Has Now Expanded to 6 States
In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak that is believed, though is not confirmed, to have stemmed from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. Later news linked 100 cases across four Midwest states to the fast food joint, but now, the outbreak is even larger than earlier expected.
Popculture
Salad Kits Recalled in Multiple States
Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall for some of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The reason is due to the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
Popculture
Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Freezer pizzas are a staple in many households. But you may want to be extra vigilant the next time you fire up the oven for that frozen pie.
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.
Map shows the average life expectancy for people in each state
Hawaii had the highest average life expectancy of any state, and Mississippi had the lowest, according to the CDC report.
Ars Technica
New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray
The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
The 13 States to Fall Into U.S. Extreme Heat Belt in Next 30 Years
Experts have predicted that over 100 million people will live in an "extreme heat belt" by 2053.
Thrillist
Blue Diamond Is Recalling Nearly 350,000 Pounds of Almonds Due to Salmonella
Just when you tossed out your Cheetos supply for something healthier, Blue Diamond is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds as the result of a potential salmonella contamination. Self-described "big almond guy" Tom Brady is shaking. This weekend, the FDA announced that the California almond company had initiated the recall...
Methamphetamine use propels drug overdoses in rural America, study finds
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Roughly four of five people using drugs in rural parts of the United States are taking methamphetamines, possibly laced with fentanyl, a study published Monday found. The researchers from Oregon Health & Science University said it's important not to overlook rural America's problem with this stimulant,...
Feds: Nurse removes vials, syringes of hydromorphone at Detroit hospital
(CBS DETROIT) - A nurse has pleaded guilty after federal officials say she tampered with vials and syringes of liquid painkillers at a Detroit hospital where she worked.Federal officials say between March 2020 and August 2020, Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, worked in a critical care unit at the hospital when she allegedly removed vials and syringes of injectable hydromorphone and then "replaced the saline-filled vials and syringes into the unit's medication dispensing machines.""Patients entering a hospital must have confidence they will receive the treatment they are promised," United States Attorney Ison, stated. "Cheatham violated that trust and potentially exposed...
What state has the longest life expectancy? See where yours ranks on this list.
Life expectancy dropped in 2020 in every U.S. state, mainly due to COVID-19 and was the lowest average in nearly two decades. Hawaii had the highest.
contagionlive.com
Tuberculosis Outbreak in US Traced to Bone Grafts
CDC links 2021 outbreak of tuberculosis in US affecting 113 persons and causing at least 3 deaths to bone grafts from one infected, deceased donor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that their investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the US in the Summer of 2021 found an "unprecedented outbreak" arising from bone allograft product containing live cells, derived from a single, deceased donor.
Warning over ‘fast-moving’ E coli outbreak spreading in US
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of a “fast-moving” outbreak of E coli in Michigan and Ohio. The CDC said on Wednesday that 29 people have become ill and nine of them have been taken to hospital. Fifteen of those infected are in Michigan and 14 are in Ohio, but the public health agency said in its notice on 17 August that “the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many...
Phys.org
Hidden microearthquakes illuminate large earthquake-hosting faults in Oklahoma and Kansas
Using machine learning to sift through a decade's worth of seismic data, researchers have identified hundreds of thousands of microearthquakes along some previously unknown fault structures in Oklahoma and Kansas. The newly identified microearthquakes allowed the seismologists to map and measure earthquake clusters in the region, which has experienced unusual...
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
verywellhealth.com
Is Gabapentin an Effective Treatment for Arthritis?
Neurontin (gabapentin) is used to treat nerve pain. Nerve pain typically cannot be relieved using other pain relievers like anti-inflammatories. Gabapentin is sometimes used in combination with other drugs to manage pain. Gabapentin is prescribed for controlling partial seizures in people with epilepsy. It is not a cure for the...
A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot
In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
moneytalksnews.com
8 States With the Steepest Declines in Life Expectancy
Life expectancy always seems to increase as time goes by. So, it’s a bit startling to learn that the average life expectancy in the U.S. recently hit a nearly two-decade low. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows U.S. life expectancy dropped to 77...
