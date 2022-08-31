ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Parents left with a burden lifted:” Back-to-school event provides students with needed classroom essentials

SALISBURY, Md.- Monday, The Newton Community Center was filled with many school essentials as the upcoming school year is right around the corner. We’re told the goal was to fulfill a need. “The conversation was like around the challenges of not a lot of students having the supplies they need to get through a successful year of school,” City of Salisbury Community Program Coordinator Robert Reed said.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

“This is important:” Local non-profit to host voter registration event

SALISBURY, Md.- One non-profit is hosting a National Voter Registration Day event to bring more resources to voters ahead of the upcoming general election. Faith Over Fear Economic Empowerment Inc. tells 47ABC the goal is get those registered to vote that still need to and provide helpful tips about understanding the ballot.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Family medicine physician Raghda Bchech joins Bayhealth

Bayhealth recently announced the addition of Raghda Bchech, MD, to Bayhealth Family Medicine, Dover. Bchech joins a talented team that includes family medicine physicians Brintha Vasagar, MD, MPH, FAAFP; Pavandip Virdi, MD; Kandis Samuels-Leutzinger, MD, MPH; Angela Debo, DO; and Suzanne L. Chafin, LPCMH. The practice is accepting new patients...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Nanticoke Indian powwow to welcome community Sept. 10-11

The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Members of the tribal community welcome everyone to attend and learn about Nanticoke history and culture...
MILTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Electric co-op adding substation as growth continues in Sussex

Delaware Electric Cooperative announced the pending completion of its Dorey Substation as it deals with growth in Sussex County. Located on Zoar Road in Georgetown, the newest substation will replace the longstanding Zoar Switching Station to provide improved reliability to members in the area. According to the manager of substations...
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

School boards raise Wilmington Learning Collaborative concerns in joint meeting

Gov. Carney’s Wilmington Learning Collaborative faced a key moment this week. The school boards of three districts serving city schools – Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay - met jointly to try and hash out their concerns about a memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to guide this effort to transform Wilmington’s underperforming elementary and middle schools.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes residents charged up over solar changes

A change in the way owners of solar systems are reimbursed for excess electricity pumped back into the electrical grid has jolted some Lewes homeowners. “Solar has been great. Everything I use is paid for,” said Jay Tomlinson, a Lewes resident who installed roof-top solar panels nine years ago.
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

Blunt Rochester tours Newark medical tech company Hologic

Delaware-based medical technology company Hologic is in the middle of a 160,000 square-foot expansion in Newark. Recently Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester toured the facility to talk about the global chip shortage. Blunt Rochester got a behind the scenes look of how Hologic’s mammography technology is made. She saw first...
NEWARK, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Review of death records points to 27 Covid-19 deaths

A total of 28 deaths were reported from Covid-19 in a state update posted on Labor Day weekend, with more than 180 people in the hospital for treatment. Twenty-seven of the deaths came from a review of vital statistics records, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Of those...
Cape Gazette

Primaries set in state, Sussex

Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County

BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
BLADES, DE
PhillyBite

The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 students at Delaware State University shot following robbery, officials say

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Just days after the first day of school,  a shooting injured two Delaware State University students. They're both recovering at the hospital.It's been less than a week since classes started at DSU, but students are already concerned for their safety after an early morning shooting on Saturday. "Yes, it happened, but the positive side is we didn't lose a life, so yes, we're still able to celebrate. Yes, we are celebrating that the people that got injured, are still able to go on with their life and still be able to survive," Darrel Muchison Jr., a junior...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

DEC buys land for new substation outside Lewes

Looking to keep up with growth in Sussex County, while also providing reliable service, the Delaware Electric Cooperative continues to move forward with plans for a new substation near Lewes. DEC received preliminary site-plan approval for the substation, to be located at the intersection of Cedar Grove and Plantation roads,...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Nanticoke Indian Tribe preparing for 44th Annual Powwow

47ABC – A weekend, celebrating culture, tradition, and life! And the Delmarva community is invited to experience all of that at the Nanticoke Indian’s 44th Annual Powwow. Chief Carmine with the tribe joined the morning team to tell us more about the celebration and the meaning behind it.
MILTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware bolsters testing for PFAS chemicals in drinking water

The First State is offering a clearer picture of the scope of its testing for so-called “forever chemicals” in Delaware’s drinking water. The state is checking PFAS levels at over a dozen sites as it continues to ramp up efforts to better regulate the chemicals with links to serious illnesses, including some cancers and immune and developmental problems.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Pilot shortage amid holiday weekend

SALISBURY, Md. – With the pandemic still going on some industries are still suffering. One of them is the travel industry. The local airport, Salisbury Regional says that travel has been slower this holiday weekend than in prior years. Officials say that fuel costs drive up airfare and that they are also experiencing a shortage of pilots. Salisbury Airport manager tells us this is also a nationwide issue but here’s how the industry is working to fix the issue.
SALISBURY, MD
southjerseyobserver.com

Salem County Railroad is Ready for Operation

Pictured left is Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum. In the third photo, pictured are Commissioner Scott Griscom, SMS Lines, Kevin Elder, and Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum (Photos provided) On Tuesday, August 9, Salem County Commissioners Ben Laury, Mickey Ostrum, and Scott Griscom were joined by 3rd Legislative District Sen. Edward Durr...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Eight Displaced After Monday Morning House Fire in Newark

A two-alarm residential structure fire caused heavy damage to three homes in a Newark neighborhood early this morning, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office responded to the 100 block of Chadd Road in Drummond Ridge shortly after 3:30 am to...
NEWARK, DE

