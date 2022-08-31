DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Just days after the first day of school, a shooting injured two Delaware State University students. They're both recovering at the hospital.It's been less than a week since classes started at DSU, but students are already concerned for their safety after an early morning shooting on Saturday. "Yes, it happened, but the positive side is we didn't lose a life, so yes, we're still able to celebrate. Yes, we are celebrating that the people that got injured, are still able to go on with their life and still be able to survive," Darrel Muchison Jr., a junior...

