Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
“Parents left with a burden lifted:” Back-to-school event provides students with needed classroom essentials
SALISBURY, Md.- Monday, The Newton Community Center was filled with many school essentials as the upcoming school year is right around the corner. We’re told the goal was to fulfill a need. “The conversation was like around the challenges of not a lot of students having the supplies they need to get through a successful year of school,” City of Salisbury Community Program Coordinator Robert Reed said.
WMDT.com
“This is important:” Local non-profit to host voter registration event
SALISBURY, Md.- One non-profit is hosting a National Voter Registration Day event to bring more resources to voters ahead of the upcoming general election. Faith Over Fear Economic Empowerment Inc. tells 47ABC the goal is get those registered to vote that still need to and provide helpful tips about understanding the ballot.
Cape Gazette
Family medicine physician Raghda Bchech joins Bayhealth
Bayhealth recently announced the addition of Raghda Bchech, MD, to Bayhealth Family Medicine, Dover. Bchech joins a talented team that includes family medicine physicians Brintha Vasagar, MD, MPH, FAAFP; Pavandip Virdi, MD; Kandis Samuels-Leutzinger, MD, MPH; Angela Debo, DO; and Suzanne L. Chafin, LPCMH. The practice is accepting new patients...
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian powwow to welcome community Sept. 10-11
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Members of the tribal community welcome everyone to attend and learn about Nanticoke history and culture...
IN THIS ARTICLE
delawarebusinessnow.com
Electric co-op adding substation as growth continues in Sussex
Delaware Electric Cooperative announced the pending completion of its Dorey Substation as it deals with growth in Sussex County. Located on Zoar Road in Georgetown, the newest substation will replace the longstanding Zoar Switching Station to provide improved reliability to members in the area. According to the manager of substations...
delawarepublic.org
School boards raise Wilmington Learning Collaborative concerns in joint meeting
Gov. Carney’s Wilmington Learning Collaborative faced a key moment this week. The school boards of three districts serving city schools – Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay - met jointly to try and hash out their concerns about a memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to guide this effort to transform Wilmington’s underperforming elementary and middle schools.
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents charged up over solar changes
A change in the way owners of solar systems are reimbursed for excess electricity pumped back into the electrical grid has jolted some Lewes homeowners. “Solar has been great. Everything I use is paid for,” said Jay Tomlinson, a Lewes resident who installed roof-top solar panels nine years ago.
delawarepublic.org
Blunt Rochester tours Newark medical tech company Hologic
Delaware-based medical technology company Hologic is in the middle of a 160,000 square-foot expansion in Newark. Recently Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester toured the facility to talk about the global chip shortage. Blunt Rochester got a behind the scenes look of how Hologic’s mammography technology is made. She saw first...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Review of death records points to 27 Covid-19 deaths
A total of 28 deaths were reported from Covid-19 in a state update posted on Labor Day weekend, with more than 180 people in the hospital for treatment. Twenty-seven of the deaths came from a review of vital statistics records, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Of those...
Cape Gazette
Primaries set in state, Sussex
Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
WBOC
Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County
BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
PhillyBite
The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
2 students at Delaware State University shot following robbery, officials say
DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Just days after the first day of school, a shooting injured two Delaware State University students. They're both recovering at the hospital.It's been less than a week since classes started at DSU, but students are already concerned for their safety after an early morning shooting on Saturday. "Yes, it happened, but the positive side is we didn't lose a life, so yes, we're still able to celebrate. Yes, we are celebrating that the people that got injured, are still able to go on with their life and still be able to survive," Darrel Muchison Jr., a junior...
Cape Gazette
DEC buys land for new substation outside Lewes
Looking to keep up with growth in Sussex County, while also providing reliable service, the Delaware Electric Cooperative continues to move forward with plans for a new substation near Lewes. DEC received preliminary site-plan approval for the substation, to be located at the intersection of Cedar Grove and Plantation roads,...
WMDT.com
Nanticoke Indian Tribe preparing for 44th Annual Powwow
47ABC – A weekend, celebrating culture, tradition, and life! And the Delmarva community is invited to experience all of that at the Nanticoke Indian’s 44th Annual Powwow. Chief Carmine with the tribe joined the morning team to tell us more about the celebration and the meaning behind it.
West Philadelphia parents facing eviction worry about children changing schools
This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Families who are set to be forced out of their homes in a West Philadelphia affordable housing complex are worried about how their children will get to their schools, or whether they’ll need to find new ones. Over 30 children live in...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware bolsters testing for PFAS chemicals in drinking water
The First State is offering a clearer picture of the scope of its testing for so-called “forever chemicals” in Delaware’s drinking water. The state is checking PFAS levels at over a dozen sites as it continues to ramp up efforts to better regulate the chemicals with links to serious illnesses, including some cancers and immune and developmental problems.
WMDT.com
Pilot shortage amid holiday weekend
SALISBURY, Md. – With the pandemic still going on some industries are still suffering. One of them is the travel industry. The local airport, Salisbury Regional says that travel has been slower this holiday weekend than in prior years. Officials say that fuel costs drive up airfare and that they are also experiencing a shortage of pilots. Salisbury Airport manager tells us this is also a nationwide issue but here’s how the industry is working to fix the issue.
southjerseyobserver.com
Salem County Railroad is Ready for Operation
Pictured left is Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum. In the third photo, pictured are Commissioner Scott Griscom, SMS Lines, Kevin Elder, and Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum (Photos provided) On Tuesday, August 9, Salem County Commissioners Ben Laury, Mickey Ostrum, and Scott Griscom were joined by 3rd Legislative District Sen. Edward Durr...
firststateupdate.com
Eight Displaced After Monday Morning House Fire in Newark
A two-alarm residential structure fire caused heavy damage to three homes in a Newark neighborhood early this morning, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office responded to the 100 block of Chadd Road in Drummond Ridge shortly after 3:30 am to...
Comments / 0