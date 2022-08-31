Read full article on original website
Related
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Alaze Lindsey, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Calipe Brown, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison for failure to comply...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Mark K. Hester, 38, of 225 S Woodlawn Ave, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Allante R. Johnson, 31, of 1340 Reservoir Rd, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 90 days jail. 70 days suspended. $600 fine. Cameron D. Stalnaker, 33, of...
Delphos Herald
St.John's Competition Cheer Team 9-0
VAN WERT — St. John's High School Competition Cheer Team took the Varsity Tumble Division at the Van Wert County Fair Wednesday. The team in 9-0 in competition this season. Members of the St. John's Cmpetition Cheer team include, Myah Boggs, Ava Hershey, Kierstin Jackson, Alex Kessen, Lorelei McKeddie, Aubrey Metzger, Avery Mueller, Brezlynn Rohr, Kennedy Sterling, Riley Wiechart and Elayna Will.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lima News
Man found shot in car on Hardin County road
KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
Delphos Herald
ODOT releases weekly road construction report
LIMA — The following is the weekly report concerning construction and maintenance work on state highways within the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 for 2022. U.S. 30 between State Route 65 and State Route 696 (between the villages of Cairo and Beaverdam) will have lane restrictions in both directions for a resurfacing project.
Delphos Herald
Lady 'Cats break 2-match losing streak
DELPHOS — Jefferson's girls soccer unit had struggled in its 2-match losing streak. The Lady Wildcats had been outscored 13-0 in the two contests. Based on the statistics in their contest at Jefferson Senior High School versus invading Continental, the losing streak could've been extended to three. Not this...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Fort Wayne man airlifted following suspected drunk driving crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police out of DeKalb County say that a Fort Wayne man was hurt when his truck crashed into a tree Thursday morning. Right now, police say that alcohol and speed could be factors in the crash. William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Flags in Huntington County lowered for fallen Marine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset...
WANE-TV
2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
WANE-TV
Chase from New Haven to Huntington includes 3 stop sticks, middle fingers, and paint thinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase from New Haven to Huntington. It was just after 11 p.m. Sunday night when a New Haven Police officer was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller said a red Dodge Caravan was parked in the driveway of a home for 4 hours and he believed people inside were using drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Delphos Herald
The Queen’s Cartoonists at the Lima Civic Center on Oct. 12
LIMA — The Civic Center Foundation presents The Queen’s Cartoonists at the Veterans Memorial. Civic & Convention Center on October 12, 2022. Tickets go on sale Tuesday noon at limaciviccenter.com. The Queen’s Cartoonists perform music from cartoons. Pulling from over 100 years of animation, TQC’s performances are perfectly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
New Haven man dies in Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A New Haven man died after his car struck a tree Monday night. The Allen County coroner says 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell was driving on South River Road around 9:37 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and struck a tree. Nickell...
WOWO News
One dead in Allen County crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash Monday night. Officials say Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49 of New Haven, struck a guardrail and then a tree in the 6600 block of South River Road at 9:37 p.m. Nickell’s cause of...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man in critical condition after crashing into tree
ALTONA, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man is in stable but critical condition after an accident at 11:19 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne, was driving at high speed in the 1000 block of West Quincy Street in Altona when his truck drifted off the road and into a tree. Smith was trapped in the vehicle.
14news.com
ISP: Mother arrested after driving impaired with children in car
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 east of Lynnville on Friday night. According to a press release, when troopers arrived, they found a car off the roadway on its top. The driver, 33-year-old Justa Shinn of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the car.
WOWO News
Crash Victim Identified From Wednesday Night I-469 Crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal crash on I-469 just east of the Winchester Road exit just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. According to a report from the coroner’s office, the victim was 45-year-old April Dawn Wright, from Franklin, who was the driver of a passenger car that was pinned under a semi.
Bellefontaine Examiner
UPDATE: West Liberty man killed in domestic dispute
Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds reports that a 37-year-old West Liberty man died Tuesday evening after a shooting in his home stemming from a domestic violence incident. Lee Brokaw, 37, was pronounced dead inside the residence after deputies and paramedics responded to 2681 Myeerah Trail, West Liberty. At 10:38 p.m.,...
WOWO News
Fatal Crash Wednesday Night Closes Section of I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash closed the northbound lanes of I-469 late Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes just east of the Winchester Road exit. Initial reports from our partners in news at ABC21 suggest a car hit a semi-truck and may have slid partially underneath the truck. INDOT officials confirmed at least one death. Still images from a traffic camera showed a semi-truck stopped in the right lane surrounded by emergency vehicles. The other car could not be seen from the camera’s perspective. Traffic from the northbound lanes were being diverted to Winchester Road. More details into the crash have yet to be released.
wktn.com
Raid at House in Findlay Conducted Monday Night
A Findlay man is facing drug related charges after a raid in that city late this past Monday night. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 206 Western Avenue in Findlay. The...
Comments / 0