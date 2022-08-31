Read full article on original website
froggyweb.com
South Fargo Dairy Queen closes over rent dispute
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — The Osgood Dairy Queen in south Fargo closed abruptly after a rent dispute. A sign is posted on the door that says, “this location is closed.”. In a social media post, the operators say they were unable “to come to a reasonable lease agreement with the landlord of this property and cannot afford the rent”. They encouraged their customers to continue to support their South Moorhead location.
Fatal single-vehicle crash in Fargo at the tri-level interchange
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A single-vehicle fatal crash occurred around Saturday afternoon northbound at the tri-level interchange of Interstate 29 in Fargo when the car left the roadway and struck a concrete support pillar, which supports the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94. After impact, the car came to rest...
Bison, beer and tailgating for the win against Drake on Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – Bison fans were out in droves to kick off the new football season, the energy was contagious at the tailgate party, and fans came in expecting another exceptional season. It is week one, and people packed the FargoDome as the Bison took on Drake university....
