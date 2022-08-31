Read full article on original website
Amanda Coyer
4d ago
she should have never been sent there alone to do this job with his history no one can deny this. her death needs to serve as a lesson to prevent this from happening again.
Reply
8
dickie do
4d ago
The Constable should have two armed cops when they are serving eviction notice. People today are going insane with the cost of living, huge rent increases, food, gas, etc. people cannot cope anymore, everybody has a limit they can take. That is no excuse to shoot someone, it is the sad sign of the times
Reply(3)
4
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona troopers find 46 pounds of fentanyl during I-10 traffic stop
RED ROCK, Ariz. - Arizona troopers seized 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, officials announced. Authorities pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock for unspecified "moving violations." "During the traffic stop, the trooper observed...
fox10phoenix.com
'Family of thieves,' cheap gas, a Phoenix Police shootout: this week's top stories
From a family who is reportedly involved in a string of "distraction jewelry thefts" in California, an Apache Junction man accused of being found with nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, to a Phoenix Police shootout that ended with three dead and several others, including officers, injured – this was a busy week for crime in Arizona and across the U.S.
KTAR.com
Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate calls gun plea policy a ‘campaign ploy’
PHOENIX – Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, on Thursday called a new gun crime plea policy enacted by her opponent an unrealistic “campaign ploy.”. Earlier that day, Republican nominee Rachel Mitchell, the interim county attorney, announced a new policy requiring prosecutors in her office...
kjzz.org
Maricopa County Attorney's Office changes policy for plea deals in crimes involving guns
The Maricopa County Attorney’s office is updating its policy on addressing felonies where firearms were used. The policy was changed so that a prison sentence would be required in any plea offer if a firearm was used in the commission of a crime. A press release from the office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist killed, woman charged after crash in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash crash near Tucson International Airport late Thursday, Sept. 1. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Conrado Valenzuela, 24, was hit while riding a dirt bike near South Nogales Highway and East Saint Katherines Court. The...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Arizona Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl in Southeastern Idaho
POCATELLO - A 46-year-old Arizona man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute,. According to court records 46-year-old Gabriel Lopez, of Tucson, AZ, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after detectives with the BADGES Task Force conducted an investigation and found a bag containing 1,694 pills that tested positive for fentanyl in Lopez’s vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Department of Justice, the approximate street value of the pills seized is $34,000-$42,500. Lopez admitted to police that he knew that the pills contained fentanyl.
Arizona man found dead after shootout with police identified
A man who was found dead in his backyard Monday afternoon after shooting at police and barricading himself inside his Villages at Rancho El Dorado home for 2 hours has been identified as Brian Simmons, who has a history of bizarre behavior around the city.
First of two Clements murder trials set for this week
A Pima County Superior Court jury is scheduled to be selected this week for the First-Degree Murder trial of Christopher Clements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.org
Maricopa County injects $3.6 million into emergency HVAC repair program
Maricopa County has dedicated more money to a program designed to provide complimentary air conditioning repairs to homeowners in the Valley. It comes from the county’s share of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The emergency HVAC repair and replacement fund is getting a $3.6 million boost. The...
KTAR.com
Arizona human smuggling coordinators sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison
PHOENIX — Two Arizona men were sentenced to nearly four years in prison last week for their role in smuggling undocumented immigrants into the United States, authorities said. The sentencing comes after Ian E. Serrano, 27, and Marco Romero, 22, both from Nogales, plead guilty to one count of...
AZFamily
Arizona man sentenced to prison for illegally voting in 2020 election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man who was accused of illegally voting in the 2020 general election will spend half a year in prison for his crimes. Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to six months behind bars on Monday as part of a plea deal. A grand jury indicted the 47-year-old from Sahuarita, a town in Pima County, last year after investigators said he registered to vote and cast a ballot in the 2020 election even though he was a convicted felon. They also said he filled out the voter registration form while jailed in Pima County.
Rio Rico High School ends school day after man with assault rifle
Rio Rico High School ended its school day early Friday after a man was seen with an assault rifle near the school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12news.com
This map shows where 12 separate shootings left 11 dead in 5 days in Phoenix metro
PHOENIX — At least 11 people have been killed in gun-related incidents over the last five days in the Pheonix metro area and another 10 were injured in the 12 separate shootings. In one incident, two men were killed at a house party in Pheonix, and in another, an...
kjzz.org
Tempe enforces Town Lake trespassing ban amid its homeless outreach
On Thursday, the City of Tempe enforced a trespassing ban on homeless individuals living outside near Tempe Town Lake. The move follows an outreach to provide unsheltered individuals with housing, services and resources. Paul Bentley is the deputy human services director for Tempe. “The City of Tempe’s goal is to...
Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions
PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state — although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
AZFamily
Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
A motorcycle crash killed a 24-year-old in Tucson. The accident occurred in the late hours of Thursday, the 1st of September. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
AZFamily
Maricopa County board votes against creating water district for Rio Verde Foothills
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It appears that the possibility of hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community losing access to water could soon be a reality. On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously against creating a water district for the neighborhood. For many years, most of the...
KOLD-TV
Man found dead near Tucson auto shop
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead outside of an auto shop near South Sixth Avenue and East Benson Highway in Tucson early Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tucson Police Department said Claudie Ross Lovell, 30, was found with obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene.
kjzz.org
Housing-related pet surrenders triple at Tucson animal shelter
A Tucson-based animal shelter says housing-related pet surrenders have tripled in the last year. In past years, the number of pets surrendered due to housing issues made up about six percent of the animals handed over to the Pima Animal Care Center. Now, they make up about18 %. Kayleigh Murdock...
Comments / 15