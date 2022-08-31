Read full article on original website
CM Punk Wins AEW World Title At AEW All Out, MJF Returns
CM Punk is AEW World Champion once again after AEW All Out, and his next opponent is a returning MJF. Punk defeated Jon Moxley in a bloody affair that closed out the PPV, pinning him to capture the AEW World Championship for a second time. As Punk celebrated his win,...
AEW News: Injury Updates on CM Punk & Christian Cage After All Out, Malakai Black Note
– Injury updates are available on both CM Punk and Christian Cage following Sunday’s AEW All Out PPV. PWInsider reports that it appeared backstage that Punk banged up his elbow during the main event match with Jon Moxley. Punk could be seen checking his elbow during the match. Additionally,...
CM Punk Addresses His Issues With Colt Cabana, Calls AEW EVPs ‘Irresponsible’, Says Hangman Page Is An ‘Idiot’
After defeating Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title for the second time at AEW All Out on Sunday night, CM Punk spoke to the media during the post-show media scrum (h/t Fightful) and addressed all of the backstage issues going on in AEW. CM Punk spoke in particular about his issues with Colt Cabana (real name Scott Colton) and Hangman Page, as well as his issues with AEW’s EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Punk and Cabana have a long history as good friends who ultimately ended up suing each other after WWE doctor Chris Amann sued both of them for comments made by Punk on Cabana’s podcast in 2014.
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
Mandy Rose Becomes Unified NXT Women’s Champion at WWE NXT Worlds Collide (Pics, Video)
– As Wade Barrett says, “It’s time to put some name on the respect of Mandy Rose.” Mandy Rose was victorious at today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event, winning a Triple Threat Match against defending NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and top contender Blair Davenport.
Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon
Chris Jericho spoke to the media during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum and was asked by WrestlingInc about the mandatory backstage talent meeting this week at which Jericho spoke. Jericho said he tried to remind talent of how special AEW is and that going into business for yourself is unacceptable. Highlights from his comments are below.
Powerhouse Hobbs Defeats Ricky Starks At AEW All Out
Ricky Starks was denied his revenge at AEW All Out, as he fell to Powerhouse Hobbs at the PPV. Hobbs defeated his former friend at the PPV, pinning him after a spinebuster. You can see clips from the match below. Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.
WWE News: Note On Producers At WWE Clash at the Castle, Paul Heyman At Show
– A new report has notes on a couple of producers who worked WWE Clash at the Castle. PWINsider reports that Abyss produced the well-received Gunther vs. Sheamus Intercontinental Championship. The report notes that Abyss has been getting great work for his work as a producer. In addition, Michael Hayes...
411’s WWE Rivals Episode Nine Report: Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella
-Season Finale for this show and we close with Stephanie vs. Brie. I assume this will also include the HHH/Daniel Bryan story as well. Let’s get to it!. -The teaser focuses on Steph/Brie obviously, but it has HHH and Bryan as talking heads as well. -Show opening!. – As...
Tony Khan Comments On AEW All Out PPV Buys Number
In the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, Tony Khan said that it looks like All Out PPV buys will end up coming in around where Double or Nothing 2022 did. Brandon Thurston notes that Double or Nothing 2022 came in around 155,000 buys. Khan alluded to competition from WWE...
Darby Allin Says Sting’s Initial AEW Contract Allowed For Only Cinematic Matches
Sting has been a busy man in AEW since he joined the company, but he originally had it written into his contract that he could only do cinematic matches. Darby Allin recently appeared on DDP Snake Pit and talked about Sting’s early days with AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Chris Jericho & Bryan Danielson Brawl, Jericho Cuts Promo After AEW Rampage
Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson got into a brawl after AEW Rampage went off the air. PWInsider reports that Danielson came out ahead before officials broke it up and Jericho was left on the stage yelling at people. Ricky Starks then came out and posed before leaving. Jericho then went...
Pantoja’s WWE Clash at the Castle Review
September 3rd, 2022 | Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales | Attendance: 62,296. I must say, the venue looked great here and the crowd was HOT. Alpha Academy and Austin Theory vs. Madcap Moss and The Street Profits. Kickoff Show action! Austin Theory got his first name back. Good for him....
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Given ‘Serious’ Offer By Startup Wrestling Company
Bray Wyatt did not return at WWE Clash at the Castle, but a new report says that he has a “standing offer” fromo a startup wrestling company. Fightful Select reports that Windhan Rotunda has the standing offer from a startup company that was “heavily implied” but not outright stated to be Freddie Prinze Jr’s. planned eventual company. The report notes that it is a “serious” offer, though what that means is not exactly clear. There’s no word on whether Rotunda has any interest or has accepted.
Gunther Retains Intercontinental Title Over Sheamus in Brutal, Hard-Hitting Match at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– It was a brutal, hard-fought match, but Sheamus was not able to obtain his first WWE Intercontinental Championship at today’s Clash at the Castle event. Gunther retained his title over Sheamus in the extremely physical, hard-hitting match. Before the bout started, Gunther came out with the newly reformed...
Action Bronson Enters Ring, Helps HOOK After FTW Title Match At AEW All Out
HOOK got a little post-match aid at AEW All Out following his FTW Title match from rapper Action Bronson. The FTW Champion defeated Angelo Parker on the Zero Hour pre-show for tonight’s show, and after the match Parker and Matt Menard went on the attack, taking HOOK out. That...
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.2.22
We’re on a rare taped show this week as the roster has already headed over to Wales for tomorrow’s Clash At The Castle. This week is focused on Roman Reigns reaching two years as Universal Champion and that means we are likely to see Drew McIntyre pop up too. Other than that, there is a chance we could see something else added to the card, as there are only six matches so far. Let’s get to it.
Seth Rollins Beats Matt Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle finally met inside the ring to culminate their heated rivalry today at WWE Clash at the Castle. Rollins’ mind games and manipulation for Riddle paid off, as he survived Riddle’s angry onslaught to pick up a clean, decisive victory. Rollins managed to...
Sanders’ NXT Worlds Collide Review
Happy Sunday everyone! Lee Sanders here! Most of you know me from my AEW RAMPAGE coverage but I’m making a special appearance this one time only talking NXT Worlds Collide! Talk about a busy weekend but a great one for wrestling fans as tonight will be capped off with AEW ALL OUT! Clash at the Castle from WWE was pretty solid yesterday. Looking forward to seeing if this NXT can capture that same energy. On that note, here we go!
Drew McIntyre on How He Plans to Represent the WWE Titles as Champion
– Ahead of today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre spoke to The Independent on his main event title matchup against Roman Reigns, his plan on taking the titles to defend them on all the shows, and more. Below are some highlights:. On how Clash...
