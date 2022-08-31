DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Saturday morning. We’re told at around 2 a.m., the victim called police to report that he was supposed to be meeting someone at the Lake Club apartment complex and that shortly after arriving, he was approached by two males. The first suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun and wearing a mask, while the second suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and no mask. The suspects ordered the victim out of the vehicle and attempted to steal the car, however, police say they could not operate the manual transmission. As a result, the suspects ordered the victim to drive them around and stole an unknown amount of money from the victim before being dropped off at a local hotel.

