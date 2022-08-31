Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
50th Boat Docking Competition makes big splash in Crisfield
CRISFIELD, Md.- “It’s a good ole down home fun Sunday afternoon, end of the summer activity,” Waterman Kevin Marshall said. In Crisfield, that tradition is known as the Boat Docking Competition at the National Hard Crab Derby. It brings out community members of all ages for a day out at the dock. “I was so thrilled when they asked me to sing the national anthem because in any way possible I just wanted to give back to the community that put me in this direction to begin with,” 2022 Miss Maryland Kayla Willing said.
WMDT.com
Lewes man killed in moped crash near Milton
MILTON, Del. – A 23-year-old Lewes man has died following a serious crash involving a moped Sunday night near Milton. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m., as a moped was traveling westbound on Lockerman Road, approaching the intersection of North Coastal Highway.
WMDT.com
Pilot shortage amid holiday weekend
SALISBURY, Md. – With the pandemic still going on some industries are still suffering. One of them is the travel industry. The local airport, Salisbury Regional says that travel has been slower this holiday weekend than in prior years. Officials say that fuel costs drive up airfare and that they are also experiencing a shortage of pilots. Salisbury Airport manager tells us this is also a nationwide issue but here’s how the industry is working to fix the issue.
WMDT.com
“Parents left with a burden lifted:” Back-to-school event provides students with needed classroom essentials
SALISBURY, Md.- Monday, The Newton Community Center was filled with many school essentials as the upcoming school year is right around the corner. We’re told the goal was to fulfill a need. “The conversation was like around the challenges of not a lot of students having the supplies they need to get through a successful year of school,” City of Salisbury Community Program Coordinator Robert Reed said.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: OCPD investigating early morning shooting
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police have identified the victim involved in the shooting as a 28-year-old male from Ocean City. He was taken to Tidal Health for non life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred this morning at 2:30 am in the area of North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police...
WMDT.com
Shooting injures one in Dover, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 24-year-old Wilmington man Saturday morning. Just after 9:30 a.m., police responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers made contact with the victim, who reported that he was in the 100 block of South New Street when he was shot. We’re told the victim was uncooperative with detectives and would not provide any additional information or suspect description.
WMDT.com
“This is important:” Local non-profit to host voter registration event
SALISBURY, Md.- One non-profit is hosting a National Voter Registration Day event to bring more resources to voters ahead of the upcoming general election. Faith Over Fear Economic Empowerment Inc. tells 47ABC the goal is get those registered to vote that still need to and provide helpful tips about understanding the ballot.
WMDT.com
Car trouble turned robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened earlier this morning in a Burlington Coat Factory parking lot. The victim involved called the police around 11:45 P.M after he pulled into the parking lot having engine trouble. The victim said after several minutes of working on the vehicle, two Black males approached him with a gun, demanding money. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim and left the scene on foot. Through investigation, it was determined the robbery took place at 12:09 A.M.
WMDT.com
Road rage incident turned shooting in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage incident where a driver fired a gun in Smyrna on Saturday evening. On September 3rd at 11:49 P.M. troopers responded to a call in the area of South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, troopers learned that a woman from Camden, Delaware had been the victim of the road rage incident. The investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on South Dupont Boulevard when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder. The SUV began slowing down and stopping in front of the victim on the roadway. The victim then began passing the SUV and as she drove y her vehicle was shot. The SUV fled the scene.
WMDT.com
Man robbed outside Burlington Coat Factory in Dover
DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim contacted Dover Police and told officers around 11:45 p.m. he pulled into the parking lot of Burlington after having engine trouble. The victim advised police...
WMDT.com
Dover Police investigating weekend armed robbery
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Saturday morning. We’re told at around 2 a.m., the victim called police to report that he was supposed to be meeting someone at the Lake Club apartment complex and that shortly after arriving, he was approached by two males. The first suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun and wearing a mask, while the second suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and no mask. The suspects ordered the victim out of the vehicle and attempted to steal the car, however, police say they could not operate the manual transmission. As a result, the suspects ordered the victim to drive them around and stole an unknown amount of money from the victim before being dropped off at a local hotel.
WMDT.com
One man suffering a gunshot wound following a shooting after a party
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened earlier Sunday morning. Just after 1 A.M. troopers responded to the 100 block of Orange Street regarding a shooting. When police arrived they noticed numerous vehicles and pedestrians leaving the area. Troopers found a male victim from Dover who had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body. The ongoing investigation revealed that the victim left a party nearby when he was shot by an unknown subject. At this moment there is no suspect description available.
