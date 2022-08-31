ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snap Rallies on Layoff News, but Watch for Resistance

By Bret Kenwell
Snap (SNAP) has been a terrible performer this year, down 77% in 2022 and having suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 87%. Coming into Wednesday, it looked set for more losses.

Snap said it would lay off as much as 20% of its staff, while its chief business officer, Jeremi Gorman, and its vice president of ad sales, Peter Naylor, would head to Netflix (NFLX) .

The company is looking to cut costs in the wake of a volatile macro environment and difficult ad situation.

On the news the shares fell 7.5% in last night's after-hours trading session and fell more than 13% in Wednesday’s premarket. Had the stock opened lower by that much, it would've been trading at new 52-week lows.

Instead, buyers stepped in, and shares of Snap opened higher by about 12% on the day and rallied as much as 16%. While the shares are up about 9% at last check, it’s an improvement from what we saw before the open.

Buy or Sell Snap Stock on the News?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jqYb_0hcrYOqj00
Daily chart of Snap stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

As one Real Money contributor put it, Snap stock is rallying — for now. The oversold bounce on what was considered bad news just a couple hours ago is a welcome development.

But for a stock that’s down over 75% from its high, we need to exercise some caution.

So far, Snap stock is struggling for upside traction and continues to struggle with its 50-day and 10-week moving averages, which have been active resistance.

If Snap stock can push higher and clear today’s high, the $12 to $12.50 zone — and thus these two moving averages — will be put to the test. For the bulls to have any sort of sustainable upside momentum, the stock must clear these two measures.

On the downside, $10 has proved to be key. Traders who are long this name may consider using this week’s low as their stop-loss, down at $9.85.

A break of $10 and this week’s low opens Snap stock to a retest of the 2022 low at $9.34. And real problems arise if this level is breached and the stock does not reclaim it.

Specifically, it could open the door down to the 2020 low at $7.89, along with the 161.8% downside extension of the current range, at $7.21.

So what’s the bottom line? The bulls need to see Snap stock hold up over $9.85 to $10 on the downside and take out the $12 to $12.50 area on the upside.

