South Hills Village light-rail station evacuated after fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Thousands of people expected to pack the streets of Pittsburgh today for the return of the city's Labor Day Parade.It's touted as one of the largest parades in the country and will kick off along Centre Avenue at 10 a.m.From there, the parade will continue through Downtown along Grant Street, down the Boulevard of the Allies and end at the United Steelworkers building at the intersection of Stanwix Street.The parade, which has drawn as many as 100,000 people in previous years, is making a strong comeback after being canceled the last two years due to COVID-19.National labor leaders, including the AFL-CIO and International Steelworkers presidents are set to appear at the parade, along with dozens of other unions who will be marching in the parade.Democratic candidates and politicians will be among those as well.The parade will start near PPG Paints Arena before heading towards Grant Street. From there, it will head to the Boulevard of the Allies before ending at the United Steelworkers building. Road closures along Centre Avenue and Liberty Avenue will begin at 7:30 a.m.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO