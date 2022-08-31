South Hills Village light-rail station evacuated after fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With Labor Day in the rear view mirror, PennDOT is launching some significant projects this week.From closed ramps to closed roads, KDKA's John Shumway has the rundown of when and where the work will be taking place.With recent rain only serving to make slide repair work on Saltsburg Road in Penn Hills even more urgent, crews will close the road between Sycamore Drive and the intersection of Frankstown Road and Hulton Road on Tuesday morning.There will be an around-the-clock closure through late September, with traffic being detoured to Lime Hollow Road and Sandy Creek.PennDOT will also be...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters were called to Kane Regional Hospital in Ross Township this morning.The Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company said they found haze on the fourth floor of the hospital around 5 AM.After an investigation, they quickly found the source of the problem -- which was an air handling unit.No injuries were reported.
MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man who narrowly escaped a building collapse in Monessen said he heard a rumble of thunder then bricks started falling.The pile of rubble in the alley and mounds of debris seen in what used to be windows give you an idea of the level of structural failure that occurred when parts of the old Mon Valley Independent lost their battle against gravity and time.The man didn't want to show his face but said he had an up close and personal look at the collapse as he walked through the alley behind the building."I was just...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an early morning crash in Beaver County.First responders were called out early Tuesday morning to the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township.Four individuals were taken to the hospital. No information on their conditions has been provided.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you live in Beaver Falls or Eastvale, you are currently under a boil water advisory.A water main broke in the area of 10th Avenue between 24th through 26th Streets.Crews are working around the clock to fix the break, but due to a loss of pressure, the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority believes the distribution system could become contaminated.You're asked to not drink the water without boiling it first for at least one minute.There is water available at the municipal authority's office. They ask you to bring your own container.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Thousands of people expected to pack the streets of Pittsburgh today for the return of the city's Labor Day Parade.It's touted as one of the largest parades in the country and will kick off along Centre Avenue at 10 a.m.From there, the parade will continue through Downtown along Grant Street, down the Boulevard of the Allies and end at the United Steelworkers building at the intersection of Stanwix Street.The parade, which has drawn as many as 100,000 people in previous years, is making a strong comeback after being canceled the last two years due to COVID-19.National labor leaders, including the AFL-CIO and International Steelworkers presidents are set to appear at the parade, along with dozens of other unions who will be marching in the parade.Democratic candidates and politicians will be among those as well.The parade will start near PPG Paints Arena before heading towards Grant Street. From there, it will head to the Boulevard of the Allies before ending at the United Steelworkers building. Road closures along Centre Avenue and Liberty Avenue will begin at 7:30 a.m.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - First responders worked together to help rescue a man who fell over a hillside overnight in Arlington.Pittsburgh Public Safety said EMS personnel rappelled down a rock wall with the man and got him to the hospital.He's expected to be okay.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was taken to the hospital after an incident in McKeesport.Police were called near Bailey and Beach Street just before 3:30 this afternoon.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash on the Parkway West. The crash happened Monday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 376 near Exit 59 in Robinson Township. Sources told KDKA-TV that the officer was driving back from President Joe Biden's speech in West Mifflin at United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227.The officer's role at the event is not clear at this time. Pittsburgh Public Safety did say the officer was alert and conscious and taken to a local hospital after the crash. Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Crews were called to a fire Friday night in Washington County.The Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department said a duplex caught on fire, sending heavy smoke and flames through the front of the home.No word yet on any injuries.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday.Monday was the final day of the movies at the theatre.Employees will be offered jobs at the company's Bridgeville location.If you have any gift cards, they can be used at that Bridgeville location, or you can go to the company's website for information on how you can receive a refund. Click here for more.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than two dozen shots were fired in McKeesport this afternoon, sending a woman, who was sitting on her front porch, to the hospital with a gunshot wound.Police were called out to Craig Street around 5:30 this afternoon, where our crew saw the street blocked off -- and several evidence markers on the ground. The victim was found by police with a wound to her arm.Two homes and three vehicles were also hit by stray bullets. Investigators found more than 30 rifle and handgun casings at the scene.Police believe the shooters were on foot and targeting a home other than the victim's.The victim is expected to be okay.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A White Oak police cruiser was involved in a vehicle accident early Saturday evening."At approximately 2030 Hours a White Oak officer was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Fire units from White Oak 299 and Rainbow 300 along with EMS units from North Versailles 390 and North Huntington 211 arrived on the scene quickly to assist all patients," a Facebook statement read.Officials later confirmed the incident took place between Lincoln Way and Kelly Street. At least two people were transported from the scene, officials added.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Labor Day weekend events pick back up this morning.The I Am Pittsburgh Festival took over Emerald Park, beginning at 8 AM.You and your family can enjoy a jam-packed day of entertainment, food, and activities. It all wraps up tonight at 11 PM.Part of the proceeds will go to Youth Enrichment Services throughout the City of Pittsburgh.
MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Monessen man is in the Westmoreland County Jail after he allegedly threw rocks at a local business and fought the police. Monessen police say their run-in with Charles Turman began with a call from MRC Global, a business in town that claimed Turman was terrorizing employees and throwing rocks. Turman allegedly fled the scene but Monessen officers pulled him over a short time later. According to police, Turman got out of his car and immediately became aggressive and shouted racial epithets at the officers, threatening to shoot them. At 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, Turman battled multiple officers from different departments before law enforcement used a taser to subdue him. However, once back at the Monessen police station, investigators say he again became agitated, violent and destructive. "While he was being held in the cell, he started throwing toilet paper, feces on the wall, on the floor, and threatened to throw feces at officers," Monessen Police Chief David Yuhasz said.Yuhasz says a few officers suffered minor scrapes and bruises as a result. Turman is in the Westmoreland County Jail held on bond. He faces multiple counts, including aggravated assault.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A number of nursing home workers who have been on strike since last week are expected be front and center in Monday's Labor Day Parade in Pittsburgh.Around 700 workers from 14 facilities throughout the state represented by SEIU Healthcare PA have been on strike since Friday.Even more workers plan to start striking this week, saying they've been facing unfair labor practices for far too long.Representative Summer Lee will also meet with local workers for a kickoff event around 9:15 a.m. before the parade begins.
CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — The driver of a truck slammed into three buildings in front of the Charleroi Fire Department on ThursdayWhile crews were putting out a morning fire at the Char House Highrise, the call came in about the crash.The driver of the pickup truck and an ambulance collided, sending the truck into a parked car and the buildings. It's unclear if anyone was injured, and the buildings are being checked for safety.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local businessman Jack Henne has died.His family says he passed away quietly on Monday at the age of 92. He ran Henne Jewelers for decades, taking over for his father in the 1970's.Under his management, the store moved from East Liberty to Shadyside.He also served as the President of the Shadyside Chamber of Commerce.He passed on the family business to his children in 1999.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We set a new record for daily rain yesterday with Pittsburgh International Airport recording 1.71 inches of rain.Daily average High: 79 Low: 58Sunrise: 6:53 Sunset: 7:45WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosToday: There remains a flood risk for today. This is mainly for the afternoon for communities that see an isolated storm. Weather Prediction Center has us under a slight excessive rain risk. The amount of rain needed to cause flash flooding is low due to two-day rain totals across the region being so high. Any Alert Days Ahead?: One could argue for one today....
