Trooper struck by alleged impaired driver in Hobart, Indiana

HOBART, Ind. (CBS) – A trooper was struck by an alleged impaired driver Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Police said around 3:40 a.m., the trooper performed a traffic stop on Ridge Road west of County Line Road. While seated in his patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated,...
HOBART, IN
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 22-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in West Loop overnight. Police said the victim, who has now been identified as Enrique Martinez of Chicago, was walking southbound in the 0-100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 5:15 a.m. when a dark-colored vehicle struck him.
CHICAGO, IL

