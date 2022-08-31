Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
3 Amazing Parks to Explore in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Chicago shooting: 3 in custody after man killed, another hurt in McKinley Park, police say
Three people are in custody after two people were shot, one fatally on the city's Southwest Side, police said.
CBS News
Security guard shoots man with axe who tried to rob marijuana dispensary in Greektown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A marijuana dispensary security guard shot and critically wounded an axe-wielding man who tried to rob the business Monday morning, officials said. A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said, around 10:05 a.m., a 30-year-old man tried to rob a marijuana dispensary in the 200 block of South Halsted Street.
Chicago shooting: 4 shot, 2 fatally, in South Chicago, fire officials say
Four people were shot, 2 fatally, after a shooting in South Chicago Sunday.
fox32chicago.com
Man beaten by group of 6 people, then shot on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was beaten and shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 3:47 p.m., police say the victim was near the street in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when a group of six unknown men approached him and began to beat him. One...
Chicago shootings: 44 shot, 7 fatally in Labor Day weekend violence across city, police say
A least 44 people have been shot, seven fatally in Labor Day weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
11 people shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO — At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in overnight shootings in Chicago including one in the Loop and a West Woodlawn shooting that left a man instantly dead from a gunshot wound to the neck and arm. A man, 29, was inside a home at the 6600 block of South […]
Man, 22, shot and killed in Englewood
CHICAGO — A man was found laying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the body Saturday morning. According to reports, police responded to a call of a 22-year-old man was found laying on the ground near the 6000 block of West Racine Street at around 2:52 a.m. Saturday morning. The man sustained gunshot […]
CBS News
Chicago Heights man charged after shooting man multiple times, grazing woman with bullet
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A suspect is charged after shooting a man and woman in June, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced Saturday. Shawn Taylor, 42, is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Authorities said on June 9 around 9 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to...
fox32chicago.com
Murder by car: Chicago police say man was run over on purpose
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that someone deliberately ran over a young man on Sunday, killing him. The victim, 22, was walking on the sidewalk on North Ogden near Washington in the West Loop around 5:15 a.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He died at the scene.
Man shot, killed at South Side gas station
CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot several times at a South Side gas station. Police said the victim got into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The offender then pulled out a handgun from a […]
Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
cwbchicago.com
Carjacker drags woman, steals her dog in West Loop
A carjacker dragged a 54-year-old woman with her vehicle and stole her dog in the West Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman was seriously injured but is recovering, police said. It happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Van Buren. Police said the...
Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during altercation in South Shore, police say
A man was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident on the city's South Side, authorities said.
Chicago crime: Person stabbed during argument at CTA Green Line station in West Town, police say
A person was stabbed during an argument at a CTA station on the city's Northwest Side, police said.
Human fetus discovered on sidewalk in Galewood neighborhood, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A human fetus was discovered on a sidewalk on Chicago's West Side Saturday afternoon, according to Chicago Police. Police said the fetus was found in the 6400 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue around 1:35 p.m. No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.
Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene over reports of people throwing bottles.After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai...
Chicago police impound 7 cars, identify 44 more to be seized for illegal drag racing, drifting
CPD said they impounded seven vehicles in connection to the dangerous activities. Since then, they said they have also identified an additional 44 vehicles to be seized under the new ordinance.
Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
fox32chicago.com
4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, dies days after Rogers Park shooting; $5K reward offered
"It was devastating to see him in that condition, clinging to his life because of somebody else," his grandfather said.
