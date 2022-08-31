Van Hits Two Pedestrians at LAX

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A van hit two pedestrians Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport.

The incident was reported at 9:55 a.m. on the lower level near Terminal 1, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The van hit a structure after striking the two people.

Paramedics took one of the pedestrians, along with the man driving the van, to a hospital in fair condition, according to the LAFD. The second pedestrian declined medical care.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.