ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Van Hits Two Pedestrians at LAX

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aKdo_0hcrXmnq00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A van hit two pedestrians Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport.

The incident was reported at 9:55 a.m. on the lower level near Terminal 1, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The van hit a structure after striking the two people.

Paramedics took one of the pedestrians, along with the man driving the van, to a hospital in fair condition, according to the LAFD. The second pedestrian declined medical care.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

1 dead, others injured after fiery crash in the City of Industry

One person died and four others were transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in a fire in the City of Industry Sunday evening, the L.A. County Fire Department said. Flames completely engulfed both of the vehicles. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the fatality before midnight on Sunday. The collision happened on […]
CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Biker killed after accident with semi-truck in Anaheim

A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after being involved in an accident with a semi-truck on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim. The crash took place on the westbound side of the freeway at the Lakeview Avenue offramp just after 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities. It's unclear whether the victim died at the scene or was declared deceased at the hospital. Authorities have not said if any of the drivers might have been impaired or if speed played a role in the accident.The motorcyclist has not been identified. 
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Helicopter crashes on Mt. Baldy; pilot hospitalized

A helicopter pilot was injured Sunday morning when his aircraft crashed on Mt. Baldy in San Bernardino County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Mount Baldy Road and Glendora Ridge Road. The pilot was the only person on the helicopter. Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lax#Lafd#Cns#Traffic Accident
2urbangirls.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday in Gardena, authorities said. The woman was in the 2800 block of Rosecrans Avenue when she was struck at about 12:20 a.m. by a vehicle going westbound on Rosecrans, according to Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department.
GARDENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

Fatal traffic collision prompts road closures in Malibu

One person died in a traffic collision in Malibu Sunday. All northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road were closed from PCH to Civic Center Way. All PCH lanes were closed from Civic Center Way to Malibu Canyon, the city announced. People who usually drive through the area were encouraged to take an alternative route. At […]
MALIBU, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified

Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy