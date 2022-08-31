ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders Practice Squad: 15 Cuts Sign Back With Washington

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfH8N_0hcrXk2O00

The team brought back 15 players that were previously cut.

The Washington Commanders are bringing back 15 players they previously cut and signing them to the practice squad.

Here's a look at who's coming back ...

OT Alex Akingbulu

CB Troy Apke

DT David Bada

DE William Bradley-King

CB Corn Elder

WR Alex Erickson

DB Ferrod Gardner

LB Khaleke Hudson

CB Danny Johnson

G Nolan Laufenberg

WR Kyric McGowan

WR Marken Michel

OT Aaron Monteiro

RB Jaret Patterson

C Jon Toth

Perhaps the most notable name on the list is second-year running back Jaret Patterson .

Patterson, 22, made the team's 53-man roster last season but found himself on the outside looking in this year as the team kept Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson Jr., J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams on the main squad.

With the team drafting Robinson in the third round, it forced Patterson to fight harder for the spot, but he ultimately wasn't able to pull it out during training camp.

However, after the rookie from Alabama was shot twice in the knee in an attempted robbery over the weekend , his status for the first part of the season is in question.

The Commanders have yet to place Robinson on short-term Injured Reserve or the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, but there might be a move of that nature down the line with the season starting in less than two weeks.

If Robinson has to miss time, Patterson could be elevated from the practice squad to help out in an early-season game.

