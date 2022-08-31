Recently Cut Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Claimed by Houston Texans

Former Buccaneers' wide receiver, Tyler Johnson, claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to make a number of cuts yesterday to get to the league mandate of a 53-man roster. One of the casualties from that was wide receiver Tyler Johnson who was the first person waived on Tuesday morning.

It was expected that Johnson was on the line to be waived along with the likes of Jaelon Darden, Scotty Miller, and Breshad Perriman who would stick with the deep and talented WR core in Tampa Bay. Unfortunately for Johnson, he got the short end of the stick.

Johnson had plenty of opportunities to showcase his development, particularly last season when the Bucs' receiving corp was heavily decimated. He had issues with drops and separating from his defenders and could never get on the same page with Tom Brady.

Coming into this preseason, the Bucs' added more talent in the form of former Atlanta Falcons Julio Jones and Russell Gage. It became apparent that the team was making the receiver room a priority after the previous season. Johnson was looking good throughout the 2022 training camp as well as during preseason games, but it appears that he was still too far off for the team to keep him around given what the other "on-the-line" WR is able to provide.

Once Johnson was released it was apparent that he would find a new home extremely fast considering the need for wide receivers from other teams. That has since come to fruition as it looks like Johnson will call Houston his new team.

Hopefully, the move will allow him to regain confidence in his abilities and make an impact for a team that has some question marks on how their season will play out.

