Athens, GA

'UGA Football Live with JC Shelton': Georgia vs Oregon Preview feat. UGA WR Rhett McGowan

By J.C. Shelton
By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Host J.C. Shelton breaks down Georgia’s matchup with Oregon and is joined by former UGA receiver, Rhett McGowan, who shares his favorite stories from his time in Athens.

September 22, 2012; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Rhett McGowan (27) returns a punt in the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Sanford Stadium. Georgia won 48-3. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here every week throughout the 2022 season with everything you need to be prepared for the Bulldogs’ matchups.

On a new episode, former Georgia receiver Rhett McGowan stops by to share stories of his career at UGA, his most memorable moments and predicts what the Dawgs will do versus the Ducks on Saturday.

Also on the show:

  • Oregon Breakdown: Everything you need to know about the Ducks.
  • Georgia questions: The biggest questions we have for UGA ahead of the opener.

