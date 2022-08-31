Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen Work Session Scheduled
THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION TUESDAY IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM P-E-S, A SPEED STUDY ON MORNINGSIDE AND A PARADE PERMIT FOR GILES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL ON OCTOBER 13.
radio7media.com
Haven Pregnancy Center Visited the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Friday
TRACEY ABERNATHY AND TIFFANY HUSKEY FROM HOPE HAVEN PREGNANCY CENTER VISITED THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB ON FRIDAY. TRACEY AND TIFFANY ARE VOLUNTEERS AT THE CENTER WHICH OPENED ON AUGUST 1ST OF THIS YEAR. HOPE HAVEN IS A GRACE-BASED ORGANIZATION THAT PROVIDES SUPPORT FOR WOMEN WHO HAVE BECOME OR THINK THEY MAY HAVE BECOME PREGNANT. FUNDING IS THROUGH PRIVATE DONATIONS AND FREE SERVICES INCLUDE PREGNANCY TESTS, LIMITED ULTRASOUNDS, AND CLASSES FOR EXPECTANT MOTHERS AND FATHERS ON PREGNANCY, PARENTING, FINANCE, AND OTHER NEEDED TOPICS. THE CENTER CURRENTLY HAS A VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF CLIENTS AND IS HOPING TO GROW AS THEIR PRESENCE IN LAWRENCEBURG BECOMES MORE WIDELY KNOWN. THEIR OFFICE LOCATED AT 249 MAHR AVENUE IS OPEN ON MONDAYS FROM 11 AM THRU 5:30 PM AND VOLUNTEERS MAY BE CONTACTED BY TEXT MESSAGE ANY TIME AT 931-244-6878.
radio7media.com
Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore
ON SEPTEMBER 23RD THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL PARTNER WITH THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE AND LOCAL AGENCIES ALONG WITH THE STATE OF ALABAMA FOR HANDS ACROSS THE BORDER, A MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL CAMPAIGN TO INCREASE TRAFFIC ENFORSEMENT FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN THE AREA OF MAIN STREET IN ARDMORE ON SEPTEMBER 23RD FROM 8 TO 10. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN TRAFFIC SAFETY.ORG.
radio7media.com
Ethridge Fire Awarded FEMA Grant
ETHRIDGE FIRE & RESCUE HAS BEEN AWARDED A FEMA GRANT TOTALING $68,200. FUNDS WILL BE USED TO PURCHASE A TURNOUT GEAR WASHING MACHINE AND DRYER ALONG WITH A CASCADE SYSTEM, COMPRESSOR AND FILLING STATION FOR SCBA BOTTLES. LAST YEAR THE ETHRIDGE FIRE DEPARTMENT SET A RECORD NUMBER OF CALLS. AMONG THE 418 RESPONSES OVER THE PAST YEAR THE FULLY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO 61.25 PERCENT RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 17.5 PERCENT FIRES AND 2 PERCENT HAZMATS.
radio7media.com
Constable Elect Arrested in Maury County
ROBERT MEDINA, CONSTABLE-ELECT FOR THE 11TH DISTRICT OF MAURY COUNTY, WAS ARRESTED THIS MORNING AT THE MAURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE. AFTER RUNNING AS A WRITE-IN FOR THE UNCONTESTED CONSTABLE SEAT, MEDINA WAS AT THE COURTHOUSE AWAITING HIS SWEARING IN WHEN HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. IN EARLY AUGUST, THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE RECEIVED A COMPLAINT THAT MEDINA HAD FALSIFIED HIS ADDRESS ON HIS APPLICATION TO RUN FOR CONSTABLE. DA CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR TOMMY GOETZ INVESTIGATED THE ALLEGATIONS AND PRESENTED HIS FINDINGS TO THE MAURY COUNTY GRAND JURY. THE GRAND JURY INDICTED MEDINA FOR 2 COUNTS OF TAMPERING WITH GOVERNMENT RECORDS, A CLASS A MISDEMEANOR, AND 1 COUNT OF OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT, A CLASS E FELONY. HIS BOND IS SET AT $5,000. MEDINA IS PRESUMED INNOCENT OF ALL CHARGES, UNLESS AND UNTIL HE IS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.
Huntsville Utilities hits couple with extremely high bill on their vacant home
Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority are under fire once again. People across North Alabama have opened their mailboxes in recent months to find a nasty surprise waiting in the form of high electric bills.
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes
Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
williamsonhomepage.com
Award winners announced at recent Heritage Ball Patron Party
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County recently held the Heritage Ball Patron Party at the home of Debbie and Michael W. Smith where the organization announced annual winners in three different categories. The Patron Party is the preview for the Heritage Ball, the back-tie fundraiser presented by Lee Company and...
radio7media.com
Giles County Sheriff's Office Continues to Seek Wanted Person
THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS CONTINUING TO SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON WHO FLED LAW ENFORCEMENT ON WEDNESDAY DURING AN ATTEMPT TO SERVE A WARRANT. THE SUBJECT IS A WHITE MALE HEAVILY TATTOOED AND WANTED FOR SEVERAL THEFTS IN MULTIPLE JURISDICTIONS. HE FLED FROM GILES COUNTY AND THE SUBJECT IS LIKELY IN A TOYOTA AVALON TAKEN FROM PATRICK ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
radio7media.com
Laura Mae Lauter
Laura Mae Lauter, age 68, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. She was a native of Valdosta, GA, a self-employed caregiver, an ordained minister, and of the Christian Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, James W....
radio7media.com
THP Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Hickman County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: HICKMAN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 NORTH AT THE 26.4 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
Investigation underway after fire damages building at Ramsey Solutions
An investigation is underway after a building at the Ramsey Solutions campus was damaged during a fire late Friday night.
mainstreetmaury.com
Filming takes place in downtown Columbia for upcoming Christmas movie
Christmas appeared early in downtown Columbia during August, with the square turning into a winter wonderland decorated with wreaths, lights, and even a layer of snow. The festive decorations acted as the setting for an upcoming Paramount movie said to feature country music singer Tanya Tucker, who was spotted filming on the square last weekend, from Aug. 20-21. Though details of the movie have not been shared yet, the set design indicated a Christmas movie was in the works.
radio7media.com
Vincent Howorko
Vincent Howorko, age 72, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, September 01, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Detroit, MI, retired from Graphic Packaging, owner of Cousin Vinnies, and a member of Main Street Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by...
macaronikid.com
7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee
Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
WAAY-TV
Town Creek couple's dog interrupts their fight by attacking, severely injuring both of them
A couple in Lawrence County got into an altercation with each other this week that ended in severe injuries for both of them and the death of their pet dog. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Thursday at a home in the 2400 block of Lawrence County Road 150 in Town Creek.
radio7media.com
Aaron Littrell
Aaron Littrell, age 29, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, employed with IUOE Local 369, and a member of Midway Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Anette Barnes; one brother, Christopher Littrell; and...
WSMV
Hickman Co. Sheriff retires after more than four decades in law enforcement
CENTERVILLE., Tenn. (WSMV) - Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward retired Wednesday after more than four decades in law enforcement. Ward was the sheriff in Hickman County for 20 years. He started his law enforcement career in 1979 as a Centerville police officer. He then became a deputy for the Hickman...
murfreesboro.com
Arrest Made for Attempted Aggravated Robbery and Homicide
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022.
