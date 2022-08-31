Read full article on original website
One Day Alice-In-Wonderland Experience Selling Out In Kennewick
If an outdoor Alice-In-Wonderland immersive experience sounds fun, you better sign up quick because it is here for only one day and is selling quick!. This unique experience travels the world, has been to over 80 countries, and will be here in Kennwick Washington on September 25th, 2022. They describe the event on their website, “Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her! Tumble down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland experience, coming to Kennewick, WA on Saturday, September the 24th, 2022. Solve curious clues, take on mischievous challenges and play against hundreds of other teams at this unique, outdoor, escape-room style event. But hurry, there's limited team places available, so book your team ticket today!"
9th annual Kennewick Labor Day Picnic takes place after two years
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Labor Day kicks off the end of summer. How else do people celebrate other than with hotdogs, hamburgers and celebrating community?. Monday morning, the 9th annual Labor Day Picnic at Columbia Park took place. This happened after two years of having to cancel it due to COVID-19.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: Historic pics of Veterans Memorial Pool in Walla Walla from 1953 to 1971
Veterans Memorial Park and Swimming Pool were approved by city voters in a bond issue of 1947. The pool was constructed in 1948 on the site of the present parking lot for the current pool (the third one). It opened in June of 1949, and and lasted through the summer...
Walla Walla’s Wine Country Amphitheater Welcomes Jackson Browne
As summer winds down, do you feel like you're 'running on empty?. We have just the solution to give you the fill-up you need. No need to 'load out and stay', it's just for one evening only. Jackson Browne at Wine Country Amphitheater in Walla Walla, WA. I couldn't resist...
Get a look inside CBC’s $35 million recreation center in Pasco. Students paid for it
The new rec center is set to reshape the way Columbia Basin College students spend their free time.
Tri-Cities, Will You Get Mad If My Dog Pees In Your Yard?
That's my dog, isn't he cute? Do you think you would get mad if he peed in your yard?. Of course you would get mad. It does not matter how cute my dog is, I think you would get upset. As a long time dog owner, I get it. Your yard, or my yard for that matter, should not a toilet for people's dogs. Is a topic that you care about, or is it even legal for people to let their dogs pee in your yard? Some people obviously do not think about these things.
nbcrightnow.com
Adam West day Sept, 24th in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla invites all Batman fans to its fifth annual Adam West Day on September, 24th. The event has been a Walla Walla tradition since 2017 and this year will feature a Q&A panel, live music, the official lighting of the Bat Signal at the Marcus Whitman Hotel, and more.
KIMA TV
WATCH - Fire at restaurant in Union Gap, second alarm requested
YAKIMA -- Firefighters are battling a fire at El Porton restaurant, 2500 Main St., in Union Gap. It's currently a 2nd alarm fire. This article will be updated as more details are released.
nbcrightnow.com
YCFD 5 responds to Grandview house fire
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a residential structure fire in Grandview on Monday morning, September, 5th. At this time we are still waiting to hear back from YCFD 5 regarding information on this fire. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
nbcrightnow.com
Stolen cell phone exposes theft at Ranch & Home
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people involved with a theft on August 13 at the Kennewick Ranch & Home after a stolen cell phone exposed a larger theft. That day, one Kennewick woman set her phone down as she was shopping...
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
Tribute Bands Rock At Spokane’s Pig Out In The Park [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Spokane's Pig Out in the Park festival returns to Riverfront Park Wednesday after a three year pandemic-forced hiatus. It's a six day festival that runs through Labor Day, with the emphasis on feeding your face, but there is a steady flow live-music as well. In addition to rock, blues and...
KIMA TV
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
Union Gap restaurant closed due to damage from fire over the weekend
UNION GAP, Wash. — A restaurant in Union Gap is closed for the time being after it was significantly damaged in a fire over the weekend. El Porton, located at 2512 Main St. in Union Gap, caught fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, just as patrons were sitting down for their evening meal.
2 People Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision killed two drivers on Saturday night. The officials stated that a Dodge pickup truck was heading westbound on the eastbound lane around milepost 187, 11 miles east of Moses Lake. A semi-tuck was traveling behind a Toyota 4Runner. In order to...
This Kennewick Dream Home Can Be Yours For Only $1.7 Million
This amazing dream home is located at 108921 E 217 Prse in Kennewick, WA. They had me wanting to buy with the first paragraph on the listing. "Enjoy luxury country living only minutes from town. Take your time to appreciate the quality craftsmanship in this custom-built home. The long list of special features includes a 20x40 inground saltwater pool with an amazing deck and patio, a huge 40 x 60 detached RV shop/garage with 14' tall doors, superb architecture with high pitch roof line, big, covered patio, beautiful landscaping and stunning sunset views"
Adorable Eye-Popping Red House in Kennewick Goes Up for Sale
Affordable Real Estate Can Be Hard To Find In Tri-Cities Washington. Finding an affordable house can be tough in the Tri-Cities but there are some deals still out there to be had. I spotted this adorable house in Kennewick that might be worth checking out. Kennewick Home For Sale Has...
KEPR
Drunk driver crashes into barrier, tries to escape deputies
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning DUI collision. On Monday, deputies said a SUV driver was driving recklessly in Kennewick. The driver headed to Pasco and crashed into the I-182 Jersey barrier at the interchange from US 395. Authorities said the driver...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD searching for lost toddler's home
UPDATE 6:17 A.M. - The toddler's parents have been found. KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department found a toddler near west 12th Avenue and south Kellogg Street around 3:30 this morning and are trying to find its parents. The toddler is between two or three-years-old old and two and...
Slow Down Tri-Cities, Kids Are Back In School Today
I know it has been months but kids are back in school today running all over the place so... Local police have given a warning that they will be patrolling specifically for speeders in school zones. The Kennewick Police posted this on their Facebook page. "School is back in session.
Comments / 0