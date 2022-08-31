ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

One Day Alice-In-Wonderland Experience Selling Out In Kennewick

If an outdoor Alice-In-Wonderland immersive experience sounds fun, you better sign up quick because it is here for only one day and is selling quick!. This unique experience travels the world, has been to over 80 countries, and will be here in Kennwick Washington on September 25th, 2022. They describe the event on their website, “Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her! Tumble down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland experience, coming to Kennewick, WA on Saturday, September the 24th, 2022. Solve curious clues, take on mischievous challenges and play against hundreds of other teams at this unique, outdoor, escape-room style event. But hurry, there's limited team places available, so book your team ticket today!"
KENNEWICK, WA
Tri-Cities, Will You Get Mad If My Dog Pee In Your Yard?

That's my dog, isn't he cute? Do you think you would get mad if he peed in your yard?. Of course you would get mad. It does not matter how cute my dog is, I think you would get upset. As a long time dog owner, I get it. Your yard, or my yard for that matter, should not a toilet for people's dogs. Is a topic that you care about, or is it even legal for people to let their dogs pee in your yard? Some people obviously do not think about these things.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Adam West day Sept, 24th in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla invites all Batman fans to its fifth annual Adam West Day on September, 24th. The event has been a Walla Walla tradition since 2017 and this year will feature a Q&A panel, live music, the official lighting of the Bat Signal at the Marcus Whitman Hotel, and more.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YCFD 5 responds to Grandview house fire

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a residential structure fire in Grandview on Monday morning, September, 5th. At this time we are still waiting to hear back from YCFD 5 regarding information on this fire. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Stolen cell phone exposes theft at Ranch & Home

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people involved with a theft on August 13 at the Kennewick Ranch & Home after a stolen cell phone exposed a larger theft. That day, one Kennewick woman set her phone down as she was shopping...
KENNEWICK, WA
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities

Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished

YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
YAKIMA, WA
This Kennewick Dream Home Can Be Yours For Only $1.7 Million

This amazing dream home is located at 108921 E 217 Prse in Kennewick, WA. They had me wanting to buy with the first paragraph on the listing. "Enjoy luxury country living only minutes from town. Take your time to appreciate the quality craftsmanship in this custom-built home. The long list of special features includes a 20x40 inground saltwater pool with an amazing deck and patio, a huge 40 x 60 detached RV shop/garage with 14' tall doors, superb architecture with high pitch roof line, big, covered patio, beautiful landscaping and stunning sunset views"
KENNEWICK, WA
Drunk driver crashes into barrier, tries to escape deputies

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning DUI collision. On Monday, deputies said a SUV driver was driving recklessly in Kennewick. The driver headed to Pasco and crashed into the I-182 Jersey barrier at the interchange from US 395. Authorities said the driver...
KENNEWICK, WA
KPD searching for lost toddler's home

UPDATE 6:17 A.M. - The toddler's parents have been found. KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department found a toddler near west 12th Avenue and south Kellogg Street around 3:30 this morning and are trying to find its parents. The toddler is between two or three-years-old old and two and...
KENNEWICK, WA
Slow Down Tri-Cities, Kids Are Back In School Today

I know it has been months but kids are back in school today running all over the place so... Local police have given a warning that they will be patrolling specifically for speeders in school zones. The Kennewick Police posted this on their Facebook page. "School is back in session.
KENNEWICK, WA
