2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
Tourism season begins winding down at VB Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pumpkin spice and spooky season is around the corner and 10 On Your Side spent the evening down at the Virginia Beach oceanfront as people soak up the last bit of summer. Tourism season is officially starting to wind down and the people we spoke with are ready to say […]
Virginia man found dead in ocean near Duck, NC
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic hosting career fair in Chesapeake Sept. 9
According to a press release, the career fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Drive.
Owner of Paradise Ocean Club says the closure was “done deliberately”
Baxter Simmons, the owner of Paradise Ocean Club, told 10 On Your Side he was blindsided on Thursday. The National Park Service told Simmons he had to shut down Paradise Ocean Club.
10 Time Saver Traffic: Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel makes headway on marine construction
The project now has an anticipated completion date of November 2025.
Man shot on Nicholson Street in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just after 12 a.m. in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.
Police investigating homicide on N Military Highway in Norfolk
During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said the call for the homicide came in around 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North Military Highway.
Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe to close permanently after National Park Service ends lease renewal negotiations
In a post on social media, the owner of Paradise Ocean Club, Baxter Simmons, stated that the National Park Service ended lease renewal negotiations "without cause."
3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house fire
The American Red Cross is assisting the three adults that are displaced by the fire.
1K Shoes for 1K Smiles hosts back-to-school giveaway
Lizetta McKesson, the founder of 1,000 shoes for 1,000 smiles, is helping families in need. The nonprofit is giving away new shoes for free, as students head back to class.
Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News
Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News
Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean View
Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean View
Virginia Tech athletes’ items stolen from S.B. Ballard locker room
A statement released from ODU stated, "ODU Athletics has been working with Virginia Tech and the Old Dominion Police Department since we became aware of the theft of personal property of a few Virginia Tech student-athletes on Friday night."
Man pronounced dead on E. Ocean View in Norfolk, homicide investigation underway
Man pronounced dead on E. Ocean View in Norfolk, homicide investigation underway
16-year-old injured in Virginia Beach shooting
A spokesperson said officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive around 9:30 p.m.
Missing elderly man last seen walking out of Portsmouth hospital safely located
Portsmouth police say they are looking for a missing elderly man last seen walking out of a local hospital.
Man fatally shot Saturday night in Newport News
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dead following shooting in Portsmouth
According to police, the call came in for the shooting just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Street and Green Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.
Man shot on 18th Bay Street in Norfolk
During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said police received a call about malicious wounding in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street.
Man died following shooting on South Saratoga Street in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
