Much debate has been swirling over a pending FDA ruling to make an over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid a public option. After five years of delays, many comments, and a restructuring of the original ruling, a new class of hearing aids will become purchasable off-the-shelf and able to be plugged into buyers’ ears in the immediate future. Seeing this all unfold as Phoenix-area board-certified hearing instrument specialists, we notice both pros and cons to the decision, but we believe this is a positive step forward in providing much needed accessibility for people with untreated hearing loss.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO