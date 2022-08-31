Read full article on original website
robert kelly
5d ago
thank you Brookfield, Berwyn & Lyons police for getting these 2 before they got away.
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight shocks Lakeview residents
A neighbor's ring doorbell camera captured the armed robbery.
Marijuana dispensary security guard fatally shoots man who stabbed him with axe, CPD says
A man was shot and killed after he attacked a security guard with an axe at a marijuana dispensary Monday morning, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery and carjacking crew pistol-whipped victims, fired shots during Monday morning spree in Logan Square, Avondale
Chicago police are investigating a string of brazen and violent daylight robberies that unfolded in Logan Square and Avondale on Monday morning. The offenders pistol-whipped victims in two robberies and fired shots while carjacking a third victim, police said. The crimes are similar to a robbery pattern that CPD warned...
Chicago shooting: 3 in custody after man killed, another hurt in McKinley Park, police say
Three people are in custody after two people were shot, one fatally on the city's Southwest Side, police said.
wcsjnews.com
Woman Arrested Nine Times in Three Years
The Grundy County Sheriffs Office arrested Skye Interrante, 24, of Romeoville for possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles, aggravated fleeing & eluding, & possession of a stolen license plate around 3:33 this morning. This incident occurred after Morris Police attempted to stop her vehicle for the stolen...
Chicago police impound 7 cars, identify 44 more to be seized for illegal drag racing, drifting
CPD said they impounded seven vehicles in connection to the dangerous activities. Since then, they said they have also identified an additional 44 vehicles to be seized under the new ordinance.
Family Searching for Pregnant Woman Missing From Chicago's South Side
Family and friends are desperately searching for a pregnant woman reported missing from Chicago's South Side in recent days. According to authorities, 24-year-old Marquisha Ousley was reported missing Friday night from the Gresham neighborhood. She was last seen at her home in the 8800 block of South Bishop Street. Family...
Mokena police search for missing teen driving in an unfamiliar area on the way to work
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Mokena want the public's help to find a 19-year-old who arrived at his job, but never made it to inside the building.According to police, Harsh N Patel, 19, arrived in the 18700 Block of Wolf Road but he didn't enter the business. Harsh's car was last seen on an license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area. He drives a 2011 blue Toyota Prius, plate number DN17202. Police said he is not familiar with the area and speaks broken English. He was last seen wearing a black "Dunkin Donuts Law Enforcement Torch Run" t-shirt. If either Harsh or his vehicle are spotted, or if you know of his whereabouts, contact 911 or local police. Anybody with information is asked to contact our central dispatch center at 708-479-3911.
Missing Mokena teen found after arriving at work but never went into the building
MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mokena said a 19-year-old has been found safe after arriving at his job, but never making it to inside the building and then being reported missing.According to police, Harsh N Patel, 19, arrived in the 18700 Block of Wolf Road but he didn't enter the business. Harsh's car, a 2011 blue Toyota Prius, had last been seen on an license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area Late Monday, police said Harsha nd his vehicle had been located and are safe.
Police search for 5 men who stole 2 vehicles in Park Ridge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Park Ridge police are looking for five men they say stole two cars.The group was spotted looking into vehicles on Cuttriss Street early Sunday morning.They were all wearing masks and two of them were armed with guns.Later that day, officers got reports of two stolen vehicles at two different homes.Both cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.A security camera caught the men in the act.
fox32chicago.com
Residents on Chicago's North Side say someone's stealing their checks from the mail
CHICAGO - Some residents of Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood say their checks are being stolen out of a mailbox, erased and re-written for astronomical sums. Sargon Debaz said he mailed a $400 check, and days later the bank flagged him about a $12,500 attempted payment on it. "I got lucky," Debaz...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after security witnessed him smoking while loading a gun on CTA train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with loading a gun while riding a CTA train Sunday night. Marvin Floyd, 31, was charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to Chicago police, private security witnessed Floyd...
fox32chicago.com
Murder by car: Chicago police say man was run over on purpose
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that someone deliberately ran over a young man on Sunday, killing him. The victim, 22, was walking on the sidewalk on North Ogden near Washington in the West Loop around 5:15 a.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He died at the scene.
Chicago crime: Person stabbed during argument at CTA Green Line station in West Town, police say
A person was stabbed during an argument at a CTA station on the city's Northwest Side, police said.
nypressnews.com
Man shot on busy River North street
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is hospitalized after he was shot in the middle of a busy street in Chicago’s River North neighborhood Saturday evening. Just before 9 p.m. the 38-year-old man was driving south in the 400 block of North LaSalle when a black Jeep approached and an unknown man insided fired four shots into the victim’s vehicle.
CBS News
Chicago Heights man charged after shooting man multiple times, grazing woman with bullet
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A suspect is charged after shooting a man and woman in June, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced Saturday. Shawn Taylor, 42, is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Authorities said on June 9 around 9 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to...
Man shot in the eye while riding in car on South Side
CHICAGO — A man riding in a car on Chicago’s South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the 40-year-old man was in the car in the 7500 block of South Paxton Avenue in the city’s South Shore neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. The […]
cwbchicago.com
Woman shot in West Rogers Park last week has died, medical examiner says
One of two women who were shot while sitting in a car in West Rogers Park last week has died. Aiesha Lewis, 28, of the 2000 block of West Thomas in Ukrainian Village, was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Sunday. An autopsy is scheduled. Chicago police found Lewis and a...
Puerto Rican street fest reopens in Humboldt Park after reported violence
Fiesta Boricua, a popular Puerto Rican street festival in Humboldt Park, is slated to reopen at noon Sunday after Chicago police shut down the event early Saturday night due to reports of violence in the area.
Comments / 3