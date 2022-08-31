16 under-the-radar stores where interior designers say they find the best furniture

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are an overwhelming number of furniture stores that aren't as well known as Pottery Barn.

We asked designers and Insider Reviews editors for recommendations of lesser-know retailers.

They offered great options for custom furniture and more budget-friendly choices.

Pottery Barn is so famous that there's an entire subplot of an episode of "Friends" around it. But there are plenty of other furniture retailers that aren't quite as well-known that are worth checking out.

We asked designers and Insider Reviews editors and reporters for more under-the-radar furniture stores that you may not have heard of. Their recommendations include places to buy custom furniture and unique offerings that are a bit different from what some major furniture stores offer. But the stores are still accessible, and you don't need to hire an interior designer to shop at them.

Here are 16 great furniture stores that you may not have heard of.

Oka

Designer Jessica Davis, co-founder and owner of Atelier Davis , says Oka's furniture has a traditional feel. A relatively recent newcomer to the US from the UK, the luxury furniture retailer has been in business over 20 years. It aims to be sophisticated and timeless, but you can find everything from tasseled armchairs in vibrant florals to contemporary slipclover sofas . The furniture looks chic while still being comfortable, and many items are handmade, hand-painted, or hand-embroidered.

Hay

"Hay is one of my favorites, and they're now carried through Design Within Reach," says Davis. The Danish furniture and homewares brand has been in business since 2002, and MillerKnoll acquired a third of the company in 2018. Its Scandinavian-inspired furniture is contemporary and often colorful. Some of its sofas come in over 50 hues, from lilac to marigold . We also love the retailer's affordable crates for organization .

Jayson Home

"This store is a great resource for eclectic and ultra-chic furniture and decor," says Gianna Marzella, principal and founder of Gia Mar Interiors and head of PR for Interior Collab , a not-for-profit platform and directory of interior designers. "Their sculptural and interesting styles have an artistic quality to them." She especially likes the brand if you're looking for statement-making pieces, like a bold sofa or one-of-a-kind table . The Chicago-based retailer has been in business since the late 1990s. In addition to the curated selection of new furniture, Jayson Home also stocks a selection of vintage items .

Pfeifer Studio

Both Marzella and Davis mentioned Pfeifer Studio. "They do a lot of really fun colors and interesting carved furniture ," said Davis. While most of its pieces are tables and benches , there are also headboards and chairs . Some of the most unique are the log tables made from Ponderosa Pine and hand-painted in a variety of styles. Many items can be customized with different stains or lacquers to suit your decor. Because the pieces are made-to-order, it can take around 12 weeks for delivery.

RW Guild

"The first time I stepped foot in this store was after I had a blissful brunch in their adjacent French bistro, La Mercerie ," says Marzella. Founders Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch are also principals at design firm Roman and Williams . Marzella says the furniture is meant to last generations. "Every piece is a work of art, and their attention to detail unmistakable," she said. "Their offerings have clear vintage influences, but all pieces somehow both feel relevant today and simultaneously timeless."

Suite NY

Marzella says Suite NY is "a treasure trove of stunning and luxurious furniture." She appreciates the way the brand, which was founded in 2006, brings together both style and comfort. Suite NY makes furniture for living rooms, dining rooms, and bedrooms but also offices and patios, with options that are both traditional and a bit edgier . "They represent world-class designers and manufacturers and never disappoint," Marzella says. "This is a go-to for modern, high-quality pieces."

Unison Home

Unison Homes has "really cool, modern furniture that's reasonably priced and that can all be purchased online," says Davis. The Chicago-based decor brand introduced its furniture line a few years ago. The palette is mainly neutral, with Italian-inspired chairs , straight-backed sofas , and canopy beds with clean lines . There's a focus on functionality, like rounded tables you can still push against a wall.

Usona

"This Philadelphia-based furniture store offers a wide array of beautiful one-of-a-kind finds," says Marzella. "This is a great resource if you are looking for modern and intriguing furniture and decor." From iridescent, bean-shaped stools to a curved sofa in red velvet , the retailer offers plenty of jaw-dropping pieces. If your taste is more sedate but still modern, you'll still have a lot to choose from.

Finnish Design Shop

Davis loves looking at everything for sale at the Finnish Design Shop. "They carry a lot of brands from that part of the world but ship to the US," she says. That includes some items from Hay as well as Artek , Gubi , and Muuto . If you know you like Scandinavian-style decor, it's a good place to start. The furniture you'll find is functional, often with clean lines and made of oak, birch, walnut, and other woods. While these materials add to the natural, sometimes neutral palette, there are often cheery yellows and pretty pinks alongside the black, white, and sage hues.

Etsy

While Etsy is many people's first choice for crafty items and some kinds of decor, it may not be what they think of first furniture. "I actually buy a lot of items, including furniture, from Etsy, both vintage and new," said Davis. She especially likes the rug selection and says she's been able to get custom sizes and colors from Turkey and India.

Sixpenny

Sixpenny is known for making its sofas, chairs, and sectionals in dreamy washed linen blends that look like they belong in some elegant designer's French countryside cottage or coastal-meets-rustic Hamptons retreat. By that I mean, the silhouettes are simultaneously modern and classic, elevated and laid-back. The selection is somewhat limited to living room furniture and a few dining chairs, but that's because each design was created with deep purpose and intention.

I just ordered a couch from Sixpenny, and though it hasn't arrived yet for me to speak to its quality, I've only heard good things about the brand. If the quality is as great as the design, Sixpenny might be my new favorite furniture brand. — Sally Kaplan, executive editor

Article

I'm 41 years old. By this age, I should be able to go to a furniture showroom and pick out some nice pieces that tie the room together. Nope! I like that Article makes furniture shopping painless from the comfort of my home. I love how detailed the photos of the items are. I have the Nera Walnut Dresser , and it's easily the fanciest piece of furniture in my house. It was easy to put together and is deceptively spacious. I like how smooth and quiet the drawers are. I can rifle through to collect my clothes for the day without disturbing my sleeping wife. — James Brains, reporter

Hem Furniture

Hem is a modernist furniture brand that also offers funky lighting, rugs, pillows, and other home accents. In addition to its own line of furniture and accessories, Hem also features a highly curated selection of pieces from other designers.

Its furniture is sleek but playful, reminiscent of what you might imagine being displayed in the Museum of Modern Art's gift shop. Its sofas and seating come in an array of neutrals and colors, but you'll also find pendant lights with bold color-blocking, wooden tables and shelves with sharp lines, wildly patterned accessories, neon end tables, and bulbous ottomans. — Sally Kaplan, executive editor

Sundays

Sundays is a Canadian furniture company that just made its way to the US this year. What I love most about its furniture is the focus on comfort and design; I can't tell you how many attractive pieces of furniture I've bought from other stores turn out to be incredibly uncomfortable to sit on. I particularly love its outdoor furniture and couch selection — everything just looks so cozy. I have a feeling that Sundays' Movie Night couch is going to be the next "it" couch, akin to the RH Cloud Couch , but at a more affordable price point. — Lauren Savoie, deputy editor

ABC Carpet & Home

The vibes of ABC Carpet & Home are like if Anthropologie had a cool, older aunt. There are lots of velvet, bold colors, vintage-inspired designs, and overdyed rugs mixed in with more neutral, clean-lined pieces. If you like the aesthetics of maximalism without all the clutter, ABC Carpet & Home offers the perfect inspiration for building a home with a mix of trendy statement furniture and classic, timeless pieces. — Lauren Savoie, deputy editor

Chairish

Chairish is the place to go to find true, one-of-a-kind items. You can shop both vintage items and new or custom-made furniture in one place. The furniture leans on the pricey side, but there are definite bargains to be found, especially if you shop the sale section and make good use of the filters. I often browse here just to get inspiration; for example, its new "barbiecore" section is a fun place to look for additions to my own pink office. — Lauren Savoie, deputy editor