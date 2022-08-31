ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Calendar

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Oct. 5 — Regular season ends.

Oct. 7-9 — Wild Card Series.

Oct. 11-17 — Division Series.

Oct. 18-26 — League Championship Series

Oct. 28-Nov. 5 — World Series.

November TBA — Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

November TBA — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 15th day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 4 — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Players Committee vote announced, San Diego.

Dec. 5-7 — Winter meetings, San Diego,

Dec. 7 — Winter meeting draft, San Diego.

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

2023

Jan. 13 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.

Jan. 30-Feb. 17 — Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Feb. 13 — Mandatory reporting date for pitchers and catchers participating in World Baseball Classic.

Feb. 15 — Voluntary reporting date for other pitchers and catchers, and injured players.

Feb. 16 — Mandatory reporting date for other players participating in World Baseball Classic.

Feb. 20— Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 24 — Exhibition games start.

Feb. 25 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 1-10 — Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

March 30 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 28-29 — San Diego vs. San Francisco at Mexico City.

June 24-25 — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London.

July TBA — Amateur draft.

July 11 — All-Star Game, Seattle.

July 23 —Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 — Last day during the season to trade a player, 6 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 1 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, 5 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 20 — Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.

Oct. 1 — Regular season ends.

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

December TBA — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced.

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Mariners-Guardians game resumes after 4 1/2-hour rain delay

CLEVELAND (AP) — After a rain delay of more than 4 1/2 hours, a couple hundred fans were left at Progressive Field when Sunday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians resumed in the fourth inning. The official delay was 4 hours, 33 minutes and the teams consulted with Major League Baseball throughout the break. With both clubs in playoff contention and not a lot of good travel logistics in the final month of the regular season, the decision was made to wait out the rain. There is no official record for rain delays. In 2013, the Kansas City at St. Louis game was held up for 4:32 before resuming in the ninth inning. In 1990, the Texas at Chicago White Sox game never got started and was called after a wait of 7:23. Seattle’s Adam Frazier was batting with runners on first and second when the umpires called for the tarp at 3:35 p.m. The game began in a steady rain, which became a downpour while Frazier was batting. Seattle led 2-1 at the time of the delay.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

MLB asked to voluntarily accept minor league union

NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association asked management Tuesday to voluntarily accept the union as the bargaining agent for minor leaguers. Bruce Meyer, the union’s deputy executive director, sent a letter to MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem that claimed a majority of minor leaguers had signed authorization cards. The MLBPA, which reached its first collective bargaining agreement for major leaguers in 1968, launched the minor league unionization drive on Aug. 28. Players with minor league contracts, who earn as little as $400 weekly during the six-month season, would become their own bargaining unit within the MLBPA. If MLB does not voluntarily accept the union, signed cards from 30% of the 5,000 to 6,5000 minor leaguers in the bargaining unit would allow the union to file a petition to the National Labor Relations Board asking for a union authorization election. A majority vote in an election would authorize union representation.
MLB
The Associated Press

Crawford, Raleigh deliver in 11th, Mariners beat Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — J.P. Crawford singled in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, Cal Raleigh added a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the slumping Cleveland Guardians 6-3 Sunday for their seventh straight win in a game that was delayed by rain for 4 hours, 33 minutes. Mariners manager Scott Servais was able to smile after the marathon finally ended. “What a long day,” he said. “You sit here for about a four-hour delay. You don’t know what’s going to happen, how guys are going to respond. Give the Guardians a ton of credit. Obviously, they’re fighting for a playoff spot as well.” With one out, Crawford broke a 3-for-24 skid by bouncing a single past Trevor Stephan (4-4) and into center field to score Eugenio Suárez, who began the 11th as the automatic runner. Raleigh, who homered twice on Friday, followed by belting a 2-2 pitch to right for his 22nd homer.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy