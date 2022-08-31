Read full article on original website
KATU.com
September may be warmer and drier than normal, NOAA predicts
PORTLAND, Ore. — September marks the start of meteorological fall, and the Autumnal equinox is September 22. "Portland, right now, is sitting at 59 days without precipitation," said Larry O'Neill, Oregon State Climatologist. "Today [Sunday] is number 60. That ranks as the third most that they've ever had." July...
Florida's education system shines after shaking off COVID procedures, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — As students return to their classrooms, new reports show just how far behind some American kids are in terms of reading and math due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one U.S. state is rising above the rest, performing better than many experts predicted. At a time...
New OHSU COVID-19 forecast projects new wave in October due to waning immunity
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The newest weekly forecast from Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) projects that COVID cases and hospitalizations will continue to fall in September before spiking at the end of October due to waning immunity from current vaccinations. Cases are down throughout the state. OHSU reported...
Political analyst discusses race for Oregon governor in November election
We're just about two months away from the November Election, when Oregonians will vote for a new governor. Three candidates are running for the state's top job, and one of the big campaign issues is public safety. Political Analyst Jim Moore joined KATU’s Your Voice, Your Vote on Sunday to...
Double Creek Fire grows to 10,000 acres in NE Oregon, governor calls up more firefighters
WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. — The Double Creek Fire burning in the Wallowa National Forest in Northeast Oregon has grown to nearly 10,000 acres overnight, prompting Governor Kate Brown to invoke the Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office said the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued...
'Hands Across the Bridge' joined people across the Columbia River to celebrate recovery
PORTLAND, Ore. — Today the community came together for the annual “Hands Across the Bridge” celebration. People attended events on both sides of the Interstate Bridge to kick off national recovery month. Organizers shared mental health resources aimed to battle the stigma surrounding addiction. It was a...
Sturgill Fire in Wallowa County explodes Monday, now at 12,000 acres
WILLOWA COUNTY, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this evening due to the Sturgill Fire burning in Wallowa County. The declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources and take unified command. Officials say the fire is now at 12,000 acres and has significantly increased today due to weather conditions.
US Coast Guard releases names of passengers, pilot of crashed seaplane
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — Among the 10 people killed when a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound over the weekend was a Spokane civil rights activist, a business owner and the founder of a Washington state winery and his family. The U.S. Coast Guard released the...
The Standard's Volunteer Expo
The Standard's Volunteer Expo is a free event that brings nonprofits together in one place, helping Oregonians discover service and donation opportunities that fit their skills and interests. Participating organizations represent a wide variety of focus areas including arts, culture, humanities, the environment, animal welfare, health, human services and more....
