Oregon State

September may be warmer and drier than normal, NOAA predicts

PORTLAND, Ore. — September marks the start of meteorological fall, and the Autumnal equinox is September 22. "Portland, right now, is sitting at 59 days without precipitation," said Larry O'Neill, Oregon State Climatologist. "Today [Sunday] is number 60. That ranks as the third most that they've ever had." July...
New OHSU COVID-19 forecast projects new wave in October due to waning immunity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The newest weekly forecast from Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) projects that COVID cases and hospitalizations will continue to fall in September before spiking at the end of October due to waning immunity from current vaccinations. Cases are down throughout the state. OHSU reported...
Oregon State
Oregon Business
Oregon Government
Sturgill Fire in Wallowa County explodes Monday, now at 12,000 acres

WILLOWA COUNTY, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this evening due to the Sturgill Fire burning in Wallowa County. The declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources and take unified command. Officials say the fire is now at 12,000 acres and has significantly increased today due to weather conditions.
The Standard's Volunteer Expo

The Standard's Volunteer Expo is a free event that brings nonprofits together in one place, helping Oregonians discover service and donation opportunities that fit their skills and interests. Participating organizations represent a wide variety of focus areas including arts, culture, humanities, the environment, animal welfare, health, human services and more....
