New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Documentary on meeting birth mother made into a movie

➤ WHAT: “Lifemark,” a two-hour movie portraying the adoption story of local attorney David Scotton and how he met his birth mother as a teen. Christian actor Kirk Cameron and Alex and Stephen Kendrick are executive producers; Kevin Peeples co-writes and directs. ➤ WHEN: Sept. 9-15 at AMC...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Rahn Broady makes creative flavors for The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy

Rahn Broady is a career educator who teaches biology and horticulture at the Living School. He also makes ice cream and runs The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy and does pop-ups. He came to New Orleans to work at the Edible Schoolyard, which combined his interests in teaching and food. Since the pandemic began, he’s made ice cream to support mutual aid efforts. Find information about his events on the Facebook group The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy, or follow @7thwardicecream on Instagram.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?

I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ladatanews.com

Lower Ninth Ward Hosts First Festival

On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, many neighborhoods in New Orleans are still finding ways to recover, and revive their neighborhoods, both physically and economically from the damages and loss from 2005. Since the lifting of public gathering restrictions across the state, community events have played a considerable part in the rehabilitation of various parts of the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Thrillist

Where to Find the Best Seafood in New Orleans

When people think of New Orleans, three things tend to come to mind—booze, music, and food. This trifecta is the foundation of our culture and is woven into every thread of our daily lives. It is no mystery that our most popular dishes involve seafood; whether it is shucking and slurping on oysters during happy hour, or pinching crawfish tails surrounded by family and friends at the boil, seafood brings our people together. Unfortunately, because of its popularity, a lot of the “well known” spots in town tend to deliver sub-par experiences catered to the annual hordes of tourists that descend upon the French Quarter and its surrounding areas. So, before you go make the line at restaurants that are only known for having had an ill-tempered British chef—who knows diddly squat about our culture—publicly humiliate them on national television, consider these local gems that deliver tried and true experiences when it comes to our favorite cuisine.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Red Bull Street Kings battle of the brass bands is back

It’s been nearly a decade, but high-octane energy drink Red Bull is back in town to pit some of the city's baddest brass bands against one another to claim the title of kings of these here streets. Although the 2010 and 2013 Red Bull Street Kings events were held...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.

With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Here’s what really broke up the block party at the Phoenix

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of the only live music events at Southern Decadence was cut short after the bar owner told the band Dog Park Dissidents the show would not go on. The decision to end the live music and what happened after that caused confusion on social media Friday night. For Dog Park […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans announces utility assistance event

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wtulneworleans.com

DJ Apprenticeship Applications Now Open!

Interested in becoming a DJ for WTUL New Orleans? Our fall apprenticeship applications are now open!. Our apprenticeship program teaches you everything you need to become a DJ from selecting music that meets station requirements and government regulations to speaking on air and promoting events. The program runs from September 18th to October 23rd, with three required class meetings as well as written and practical exams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

