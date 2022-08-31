Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
LSU football is back in action against Florida State tonightTina HowellTallahassee, FL
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Photos: Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter
Southern Decadence celebrated its 50th anniversary with a colorful walking parade through the French Quarter Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. This year's theme was 'Jazz. Burlesque. Decadent. New Orleans.'
wwoz.org
Soul Sister’s 16th Annual Birthday Jam Gathers Legends for a “Two Step Throwback Edition” at Tipitina’s
*Soul Sister's 16th Annual Birthday Jam: The Two Step Throwback Edition featuring the band Switch; plus DJ Soul Sister and DJ Captain Charles; and Master of Ceremonies, Papa Smurf*. The show is also a tribute to original "throwback" Black New Orleans radio from the 1970s and 1980s, championed by Soul...
fox8live.com
Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables...
clarionherald.org
Documentary on meeting birth mother made into a movie
➤ WHAT: “Lifemark,” a two-hour movie portraying the adoption story of local attorney David Scotton and how he met his birth mother as a teen. Christian actor Kirk Cameron and Alex and Stephen Kendrick are executive producers; Kevin Peeples co-writes and directs. ➤ WHEN: Sept. 9-15 at AMC...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Rahn Broady makes creative flavors for The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy
Rahn Broady is a career educator who teaches biology and horticulture at the Living School. He also makes ice cream and runs The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy and does pop-ups. He came to New Orleans to work at the Edible Schoolyard, which combined his interests in teaching and food. Since the pandemic began, he’s made ice cream to support mutual aid efforts. Find information about his events on the Facebook group The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy, or follow @7thwardicecream on Instagram.
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, volunteer caretakers plead for help from New Orleans City Hall
When it comes to Lincoln Beach, the long-neglected New Orleans East recreation spot that’s recently had a quiet revival, city officials and the volunteers who tend to it say they want the same thing: a newly restored, pristine Lake Pontchartrain beachfront for everyone to enjoy. But in recent months,...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?
I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
New Orleans Nun Found Alive in West Africa
After being held captive for over five months a New Orleans nun was found alive in West Africa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ladatanews.com
Lower Ninth Ward Hosts First Festival
On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, many neighborhoods in New Orleans are still finding ways to recover, and revive their neighborhoods, both physically and economically from the damages and loss from 2005. Since the lifting of public gathering restrictions across the state, community events have played a considerable part in the rehabilitation of various parts of the city.
Thrillist
Where to Find the Best Seafood in New Orleans
When people think of New Orleans, three things tend to come to mind—booze, music, and food. This trifecta is the foundation of our culture and is woven into every thread of our daily lives. It is no mystery that our most popular dishes involve seafood; whether it is shucking and slurping on oysters during happy hour, or pinching crawfish tails surrounded by family and friends at the boil, seafood brings our people together. Unfortunately, because of its popularity, a lot of the “well known” spots in town tend to deliver sub-par experiences catered to the annual hordes of tourists that descend upon the French Quarter and its surrounding areas. So, before you go make the line at restaurants that are only known for having had an ill-tempered British chef—who knows diddly squat about our culture—publicly humiliate them on national television, consider these local gems that deliver tried and true experiences when it comes to our favorite cuisine.
NOLA.com
Campaign to recall LaToya Cantrell is fueled by social media; organizers face long odds
For Raymond Butler, it was the recent overseas trips Mayor LaToya Cantrell took, flying first class and staying at posh hotels. For David Woods, it’s the road construction that never seems to end – three years in the case of his street in Faubourg St. John. For Tamika...
Hurricane Katrina evacuee still calls East Texas home 17 years later
TYLER, Texas — It's been 17 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans. It changed the lives of some 250,000 people who were evacuated and those that stayed behind. East Texas also felt an impact, with many people coming here to seek shelter. A New Orleans native...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Red Bull Street Kings battle of the brass bands is back
It’s been nearly a decade, but high-octane energy drink Red Bull is back in town to pit some of the city's baddest brass bands against one another to claim the title of kings of these here streets. Although the 2010 and 2013 Red Bull Street Kings events were held...
NOLA.com
Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
Here’s what really broke up the block party at the Phoenix
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of the only live music events at Southern Decadence was cut short after the bar owner told the band Dog Park Dissidents the show would not go on. The decision to end the live music and what happened after that caused confusion on social media Friday night. For Dog Park […]
WDSU
Students, teachers, staff of Eleanor McMain remember beloved teacher Ms. Peggy Frank with a memorial
NEW ORLEANS — The Eleanor McMain High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved educator, Peggy Frank. We are told of all the teachers at McMain, Frank taught at the school the longest. For over 40 years. The chemistry teacher died just days ago, after a brief...
WDSU
New Orleans announces utility assistance event
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
wtulneworleans.com
DJ Apprenticeship Applications Now Open!
Interested in becoming a DJ for WTUL New Orleans? Our fall apprenticeship applications are now open!. Our apprenticeship program teaches you everything you need to become a DJ from selecting music that meets station requirements and government regulations to speaking on air and promoting events. The program runs from September 18th to October 23rd, with three required class meetings as well as written and practical exams.
WDSU
Central Grocery's muffulettas on sale across metro area as business recovers from Ida
NEW ORLEANS — An iconic New Orleans business is still on the road to recovery, but you can still get their famed food around the metro area. Central Grocery, the historic Italian market in the French Quarter, is selling its muffulettas at businesses and grocery stores across southeast Louisiana.
Comments / 1