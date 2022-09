Kōsen, a new omakase restaurant, will join the already impressive roster of restaurants in Tampa Heights in the winter of this year. The restaurant will feature menu by renowned Chef Wei Chen. He comes from the Michelin starred restaurant Masa. The 18-course menu curated by Wei Chen will run $250, and will assuredly be worth every penny. Positioned underneath the Pearl at 307 W Palm Avenue, Kosen will privately host 10-seats at the sushi bar and 25 booth seats in the dining room.

