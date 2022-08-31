Read full article on original website
Albany native explains his passion for helping his hometown
An Albany native has worked to do his part to better his hometown. CEO/Founder of "Our Kids, Our Future Inc," Rodriquez Thomas explained what the organization does to bring about change. Thomas said that the idea for the organization began through tragedy as he was inspired to start speaking to...
Police: 2 wanted for alleged shoplifting at Albany Walmart
Albany police need help from the community to identify two people they say are wanted for shoplifting. Police say the two were caught on surveillance video at the Walmart in Albany, located at 262 Cordele Road. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the two suspects, contact the...
One man dead after chase ended in a crash in Crisp County
A man is dead after leading Turner County Deputies on a chase into Crisp County. According to Georgia State Patrol, 32-year-old Marcus Jameil Hall was fleeing from Turner County Deputies in a blue Hyundai Sonata and lost control of the car near Mathis Road, hitting a driveway and, then, several trees, suffering fatal injuries.
