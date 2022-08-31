ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures

MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Rum Creek fire burning 19,495 acres: high winds, temps to test containment lines

MERLIN — The Rum Creek fire is now burning 19,495 acres with 34% of the blaze now contained. Firefighters have found three more burned buildings, bringing the total structure losses to two residences and four minor buildings. The Oregon Department of Forestry noted that these buildings were likely destroyed during the rapid spread of the fire on Aug. 26 when firefighters were unable to access that region.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KATU.com

Sturgill Fire in Wallowa County explodes Monday, now at 12,000 acres

WILLOWA COUNTY, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this evening due to the Sturgill Fire burning in Wallowa County. The declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources and take unified command. Officials say the fire is now at 12,000 acres and has significantly increased today due to weather conditions.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Josephine County, OR
Government
County
Josephine County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
KATU.com

Local fire crews deployed to help fight Double Creek Fire

As dry and hot weather continues, fire crews across Oregon were deployed Saturday to help contain another fast-growing wildfire burning in the northeast corner of the state. The Double Creek fire grew to nearly 38,000 acres by Sunday morning near the unincorporated community of Imnaha in Wallowa County. Evacuation orders...
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Safety resources for Rum Creek firefighters

Black Hawk Helicopter is ready to use for potential injuries towards firefighters fighting the Rum Creek fire. The National Guard is ready with a HH 60 Mike Black Hawk helicopter at the Medford Airport. Ready to take off any time while crews are out fighting the Rum Creek fire.
MEDFORD, OR
klcc.org

Firefighters catch ride with rafters through Rum Creek Fire area

Mountainous and rough terrain can make battling wildfires in the Pacific Northwest even more challenging. Firefighters working the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County got some respite last week by catching a ride with river rafters. “The firefighters were so happy to see the guides, and the firefighters really enjoyed...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
FOX40

2 dead as Mill and Mountain Fires continue to grow

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Both the Mountain Fire and Mill Fire in Siskiyou County have exploded in size since they began on Friday. On Friday the Mill Fire began around 1:45 p.m. and was mapped at 200 plus acres with 0% containment. As of 7:53 p.n. on Sunday, the Mill Fire has reached around […]
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
klcc.org

A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed

Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
MERLIN, OR
CBS San Francisco

Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared

WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles  north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Rum Creek fire now 18,768 acres, now 27% contained

Since Wednesday, containment of the Rum Creek Fire has grown from 1 percent to 27 percent, largely due to successful tactical firing operations and direct line construction. On the southwest flank of the fire, crews are mopping up a 50-foot buffer between recently burned control lines. Tactical patrols are expanding mop-up from 200 to 300 feet around the community of Galice after two spot fires were extinguished Friday.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KGW

Kayaker dies off Oregon Coast near Seaside

SEASIDE, Ore. — A man died while kayaking in the ocean off the beach in Seaside Monday morning. Authorities said a man in his 50s was kayaking with a group of people when he went into the water and became separated from the kayak. He was reportedly wearing a black wetsuit and no life jacket.
KDRV

BREAKING: Evacuation Warnings for New Siskiyou County Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - The #MountainFire now has evacuation orders in place. SIS-520 is under a Level 3 order and that means you need to leave immediately as you are in danger. SIS-5102 and SIS-2337 are still under evacuation warnings, Level 2 which mean be prepared...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon: Here’s what to know

Harvesters are gearing up for the start of the Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon. Starting Tuesday, commercial harvesters — those looking to get mushrooms for resale — can pick on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests. Permits cost $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE

Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

