Laredo, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen. As...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person, an unidentified female, was recovered by a...
ACCIDENTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hurricane Dorian produced a devastating storm surge on Ocracoke 3 years ago

Tuesday marks three years since Hurricane Dorian moved up the North Carolina coast. The storm came just under a year after Hurricane Florence produced devastating flooding in the state. Dorian's flooding problems came more from its storm surge than from the rain. That was especially the case on Ocracoke Island...
OCRACOKE, NC

