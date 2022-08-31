Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Mason City man charged with arson after garage, vehicle fires
(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City man was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree arson after allegedly setting two fires at a building in the 200 block of 7th Street NE. Paige Landon Peyton, 42, was arrested after Mason City police responded first to a garage fire, then a vehicle fire about an hour apart.
KIMT
Man charged with attempted murder after woman shot with arrow in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 31-year-old man was jailed Friday for an attempt to commit murder after a woman was shot with an arrow. Police said it happened at 10:11 p.m. in the area of 1st St. NW. and N. Washington Ave. Initially, officers were called for a male and...
Southern Minnesota News
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for arson for setting two fires
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is facing two counts of second-degree arson after allegedly setting some late night fires. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. Court documents state that a little before 10 p.m. Thursday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Man shot multiple times in Mason City
(ABC 6 News) – A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Mason City. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington. Avenue this morning at 4:12 a.m. Officers found a male victim in the 100...
KIMT
Lottery fraud ends in probation for North Iowa man
MASON CITY, Iowa – A second man is sentenced for lottery fraud in North Iowa. Richard Lee Pierce, 40 of Ventura, has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Pierce received a deferred judgment and this conviction will be wiped from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.
Southern Minnesota News
Dog dies after owner left it in vehicle, say charges
A Fairmont man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly left his dog in his vehicle, leading to the animal’s death. Bruce Russell Grotte, 68, was charged with animal mistreatment-torture Thursday in Martin County Court. A criminal complaint says a Fairmont veterinarian called police to report that Grotte had...
kicdam.com
One Dead Following Paddle Boat Incident in Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD)—One person is dead following an incident on a Jackson County lake Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News dispatchers received a call around 12:15 reporting a possible drowning on Pearl Lake, about two miles north of the Iowa-Minnesota border, after a paddle boat became submerged.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
After serving nearly 20 years, Mason City man back to federal prison
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man who served nearly 20 years in a federal prison is back in custody for violating his conditions of supervised release. Mingo Flores, 38, served more than 19 years in prison for the distribution of LSD. He was arrested on Aug. 29 stemming from assault allegations and was found in possession of methamphetamine, which he attempted to destroy by trying to flush it down a toilet at the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.
KIMT
Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
kicdam.com
Palo Alto County Swears In New Sheriff
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office has passed the torch to new leadership as of Thursday morning. Former Chief Deputy John King was formally appointed and sworn in as Sheriff during a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors after having served Emmetsburg and Palo Alto County for more than two decades.
Farewell to the Next of A Dying Breed: Historic Iowa Mall Closing
Shoppers in Fort Dodge, in western Iowa, may be spending their last Labor Day weekend roaming the halls of what's left of another legendary mall. Rumors had been circulating across social media that Crossroads Mall was closing its doors. On this side of the state, many were shocked to hear that, thinking it meant Crossroads Mall in Waterloo. For now, that shopping center is safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Round Lake Accident Send Woman to Hospital
CUSHING TWP -- A boating accident on Round Lake has sent a Baxter woman to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall at about 6:59 Wednesday afternoon. Officials say 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter was driving...
KAAL-TV
Road debris injures driver in Highway 14 crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after debris impacted the drivers windshield on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol said just after 5 p.m. Cynthia Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both headed west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208.
KAAL-TV
FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car
(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
Dangerous crossing draws attention, action
Old habits die hard. And in Jim Kranz’s case, that’s a good thing. Kranz retired from a 40 year career with the railroad eight years ago. Still, he can’t stop reporting a crossing problem when he sees one. A short distance from Kranz’s Clear Lake home is...
kiwaradio.com
Machine Shop Being Built In Larabee Collapses, Injuring At Least Five
Larabee, Iowa — A building under construction collapsed on Tuesday in Larabee, injuring at least five people. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the building frame, which was to be a business, was under construction when it gave way. They tell us that one construction worker was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The person’s injuries were described as “severe.” Another victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Three others were taken to medical care by private vehicle for injuries that were called “minor.”
Can you keep a secret? Classic motorcycle built from scratch
At a glance, one may think Raymond Quayle’s 1910 Indian motorcycle was just well-maintained, but even motorcycle enthusiasts are surprised to discover this model was created from scratch in the basement of the Mason City man.
KAAL-TV
New Documents Discovered in Huisentruit Case
(ABC 6 News) – Newfound information shows a search warrant was issued in the Jodi Huisentruit missing person investigation in 2017. According to the newfound documents, a search warrant was requested and executed on March 20, 2017 for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500.
KAAL-TV
Tips Pick Up on Disappearance of Iowa News Anchor
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Police say tips have picked up on the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit after she was featured on CBS’ “48 Hours” this month. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that police received at...
Comments / 0