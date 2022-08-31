ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapleton, MN

KFIL Radio

Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KIMT

Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

New Ulm Fire Department return to the Lamplighter Saturday Morning.

Around 7am Saturday New Ulm Fire and Police Departments were called back to Lamplighter Sports Bar and Grill in downtown New Ulm. Authorities had responded early Friday morning to extinguish flames at the restaurant. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho’s statement Saturday morning.
NEW ULM, MN
mnprairieroots.com

Rural Dundas show prompts tractor memories

GROWING UP ON A CROP and dairy farm in southwestern Minnesota, tractors are part of my history. I am familiar with the putt-putt-putt of an aged John Deere, the maneuverable size of a B Farmall, the necessity of a dependable tractor. The tractor is the workhorse of the farm. That...
DUNDAS, MN
ktoe.com

Mankato Man Arrested For Drug Possession, Firearm Violation

On 08/30/22 Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents were conducting surveillance looking for 45 year old Michael Benard Eken of Mankato. Eken had an active felony warrant for 3rd degree drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm after he failed to appear for a release conditions violation hearing. Eken plead guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in July and agreed to a 60 month prison sentence. He was released on conditions until his sentencing in November.
MANKATO, MN
dodgecountyindependent.com

A day when Dodge County captured the nation’s attention

KAREN JORGENSEN & WAYNE HENDRICKSON — For one day 70 years ago, in the late summer of early September in 1952 the eyes of the nation were all fixated on an alfalfa field in Dodge County. It was Sept. 6, 1952, the day that not one, but two, presidential...
DODGE COUNTY, MN

