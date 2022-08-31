On 08/30/22 Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents were conducting surveillance looking for 45 year old Michael Benard Eken of Mankato. Eken had an active felony warrant for 3rd degree drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm after he failed to appear for a release conditions violation hearing. Eken plead guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in July and agreed to a 60 month prison sentence. He was released on conditions until his sentencing in November.

MANKATO, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO