Related
Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
KIMT
Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
Southern Minnesota News
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knuj.net
New Ulm Fire Department return to the Lamplighter Saturday Morning.
Around 7am Saturday New Ulm Fire and Police Departments were called back to Lamplighter Sports Bar and Grill in downtown New Ulm. Authorities had responded early Friday morning to extinguish flames at the restaurant. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho’s statement Saturday morning.
mnprairieroots.com
Rural Dundas show prompts tractor memories
GROWING UP ON A CROP and dairy farm in southwestern Minnesota, tractors are part of my history. I am familiar with the putt-putt-putt of an aged John Deere, the maneuverable size of a B Farmall, the necessity of a dependable tractor. The tractor is the workhorse of the farm. That...
ktoe.com
Mankato Man Arrested For Drug Possession, Firearm Violation
On 08/30/22 Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents were conducting surveillance looking for 45 year old Michael Benard Eken of Mankato. Eken had an active felony warrant for 3rd degree drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm after he failed to appear for a release conditions violation hearing. Eken plead guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in July and agreed to a 60 month prison sentence. He was released on conditions until his sentencing in November.
dodgecountyindependent.com
A day when Dodge County captured the nation’s attention
KAREN JORGENSEN & WAYNE HENDRICKSON — For one day 70 years ago, in the late summer of early September in 1952 the eyes of the nation were all fixated on an alfalfa field in Dodge County. It was Sept. 6, 1952, the day that not one, but two, presidential...
