Read full article on original website
Related
See Ciara, Russell Wilson and Other Stars Who Cheered on Serena Williams at U.S. Open
Cheer on the GOAT and make it a date night. On Sept. 2, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson were spotted at the U.S. Open, sitting in participant Serena Williams' box in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Along with other fans, including a slew of fellow celebs, the couple cheered on the tennis star as she faced off against Ajla Tomljanovic. Ultimately, Serena lost the third-round match, which is likely the final one of her career.
Abby De La Rosa Reveals Nick Cannon Bought New Home For Her and Their Sons
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Abby De La Rosa is celebrating the start of something new. In an Instagram Reel posted Sept. 1, the 31-year-old revealed that Nick Cannon, recently bought her and their 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion a brand-new home. "Here's to beautiful...
Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine at Don’t Worry Darling’s Venice Premiere
Watch: Venice Film Festival 2022: All Eyes on Don't Worry Darling DRAMA. The drama between the Don't Worry Darling cast has reached a new height. On Sept. 5, video footage of Harry Styles appearing to spit on Chris Pine as he took his seat next to him at the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of their upcoming film started making the rounds on social media—and the internet is divided on whether the "As It Was" singer actually spat on him.
House of the Dragon: Matt Smith Just Gave a Standout Performance With Barely Any Lines
Watch: House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. (Warning: the below has spoilers from House of the Dragon.) We bend the knee to Matt Smith. The actor, who plays the arrogant Prince Daemon, just gave a tour de force performance in the Sept. 4 episode of House of the Dragon—and he had barely any lines.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hayden Panettiere Shares Rare Photo From Night Out With Her “A Team”
Watch: Hayden Panettiere Shares Past Alcohol & Opioid Addictions. Hayden Panettiere is enjoying a night out. Earlier this week, the Nashville star signed with a new talent agency after a four-year hiatus from acting, and now it seems like she's celebrating her return into the spotlight with a night out alongside her team.
See Photos From Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Magical Disney Date
Watch: Mila Kunis NOT a Fan of Ashton Kutcher's Mustache in Vengeance. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoyed a date at the theme park in Anaheim, Calif. over the weekend. Taking to Instagram Sept. 4, the actor, 44, posted a few photos of him and the actress, 39, at the Happiest Place on Earth and wrote, "Give you one guess where we went to celebrate the end of summer."
E! News
209K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0