ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

See Ciara, Russell Wilson and Other Stars Who Cheered on Serena Williams at U.S. Open

Cheer on the GOAT and make it a date night. On Sept. 2, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson were spotted at the U.S. Open, sitting in participant Serena Williams' box in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Along with other fans, including a slew of fellow celebs, the couple cheered on the tennis star as she faced off against Ajla Tomljanovic. Ultimately, Serena lost the third-round match, which is likely the final one of her career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine at Don’t Worry Darling’s Venice Premiere

Watch: Venice Film Festival 2022: All Eyes on Don't Worry Darling DRAMA. The drama between the Don't Worry Darling cast has reached a new height. On Sept. 5, video footage of Harry Styles appearing to spit on Chris Pine as he took his seat next to him at the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of their upcoming film started making the rounds on social media—and the internet is divided on whether the "As It Was" singer actually spat on him.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Graham
Person
Emilio Estevez
Person
Josh Duhamel
E! News

See Photos From Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Magical Disney Date

Watch: Mila Kunis NOT a Fan of Ashton Kutcher's Mustache in Vengeance. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoyed a date at the theme park in Anaheim, Calif. over the weekend. Taking to Instagram Sept. 4, the actor, 44, posted a few photos of him and the actress, 39, at the Happiest Place on Earth and wrote, "Give you one guess where we went to celebrate the end of summer."
ANAHEIM, CA
E! News

E! News

209K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy