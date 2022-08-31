ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cleveland Police officer keeps her job after urinating in shop

A police officer has kept her job despite urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty and then lying to her bosses about it. PC Amelia Shearer, 24, of Cleveland Police was found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year. A...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Grandfather, 81, ‘left bloodied and bruised by arrest’ after police go to wrong address

Police have been accused of leaving an 81-year-old grandfather bruised and bloody after mistakenly approaching his house in the early hours of Friday morning.Pictures of an elderly man covered in dark bruises and wound dressings were shared on Twitter by a woman who said Bedfordshire Police left her grandfather in the cells “confused and bruised trying to defend himself”.“He was terrified, ill and it took 10 officers/6 vehicles to arrest him. Maybe his heart attack gave him superpowers?” she said.Bedfordshire Police said officers arrived at a house in the village of Potton around 5am on Friday to investigate reports of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Police#My Child#Violent Crime#Chorley#Bbc News
The Independent

Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years

The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
PTSD
Daily Mail

Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders

The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
BBC

Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal

Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.

