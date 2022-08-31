Read full article on original website
Female prisoner, 27, dies while being held in custody awaiting trial for assaulting a police officer
A Scottish woman was found dead while behind held in custody awaiting trail at a women's prison in Stirling. Elizabeth Holmes, 27, from Paisley, was found by prison guards on August 14 at HMP YOI Cornton Vale while she awaited trial for charges including assaulting a police officer and threatening and abusive manner.
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Cleveland Police officer keeps her job after urinating in shop
A police officer has kept her job despite urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty and then lying to her bosses about it. PC Amelia Shearer, 24, of Cleveland Police was found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year. A...
Grandfather, 81, ‘left bloodied and bruised by arrest’ after police go to wrong address
Police have been accused of leaving an 81-year-old grandfather bruised and bloody after mistakenly approaching his house in the early hours of Friday morning.Pictures of an elderly man covered in dark bruises and wound dressings were shared on Twitter by a woman who said Bedfordshire Police left her grandfather in the cells “confused and bruised trying to defend himself”.“He was terrified, ill and it took 10 officers/6 vehicles to arrest him. Maybe his heart attack gave him superpowers?” she said.Bedfordshire Police said officers arrived at a house in the village of Potton around 5am on Friday to investigate reports of...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years
The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal
Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
Shocking moment a mother lets her three-year-old toddler sit on her lap unrestrained and drive her car: 'Do you want to do skids?'
An mother who let her three-year-old daughter sit on her lap unrestrained and drive her car said she was just trying to 'calm her down'. The shocking vision shows the toddler holding onto the steering wheel without a seatbelt as they drove through the northern Adelaide suburb of Elizabeth South.
Urgent hunt for three children believed to be with their father who told his ex-partner he was taking them away for ten days but still hasn't returned
A search is underway for three school children from Wythenshawe who have disappeared after going on a trip with their father. Khalid Algehani, 8, Aasayah Algehani, 6, Maimunah Algehani, 4, were last seen by their mother Dawn Daley when the children's dad came to pick them up from her home on July 30.
Security guard awaiting trial euthanised by prison authorities in Spain
Spanish prison authorities have euthanised a man who had shot and wounded four people in December and was subsequently wounded in a shootout with the police, rendering him paralysed and begging to be allowed to die while awaiting trial. Courts allowed the man’s assisted death after rejecting several appeals by...
Cocaine-fuelled driver had so much of the drug in his system it could not be measured by lab machine as he claimed he had snorted a 'big fat line' only after police pulled him over
A driver who was pulled over for speeding by police tried to claim he had only taken a 'big fat line' after stopping his car has today been sentenced to a six-month suspended prison sentence. Anthony Tutt, 23, had a cocaine blood level that was too high to measure on...
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
Suspected pedophile slits throat on Facebook live when confronted by ‘hunters’
Last week a man in Liverpool attempted to take his life after he was confronted by a group of “pedophile hunters” who streamed the encounter on Facebook.
