97X
Upcoming ‘Red Door Ride’ Benefits Gilda’s Club for All Types of Cancers
We all know someone that has been affected by cancer. It's a tough road for most and leaves the rest of us wishing we could help out in some way. You may remember the "QC Cancer Awareness Ride" or the "QC Ride for the Cure" now, Gilda's Club Quad Cities presents Red Door Ride on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
Rock Island Is Ready To Roll With Labor Day Parade On Monday
Organizers, residents, and city officials in Rock Island are gearing up for one of the best traditions in town: The Rock Island Labor Day Parade! This year's parade will have more than 100 entries, live music, and so much fun. Get ready because the 38th annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade is happening early Monday morning.
How To Get Great Book Bargains At The Rock Island Public Library
If you enjoy a good book, you want to do some more reading, or just really like bargain shopping, the Rock Island Public Library gives you a chance every month to get great bargains on books. This is a great way to expand your book selection while also supporting the Rock Island Public Library.
Tent Stage or Main Stage…Blues Fest is Wall to Wall Talent This Year
Blues music has been an important genre of music for decades. While many of the older artists have passed on, there are hundreds if not thousands of new musicians keeping the blues alive every day with their playing and their new songs and albums. Mississippi Valley Blues Society. Mississippi Valley...
Family-Friendly Fundraiser Music Fest in Bettendorf This Weekend
A fundraiser for a local charity will feature a music festival in Bettendorf on Sunday. The Hand in Hand Music Fest will be on Sept. 4 from 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at The Isle's covered parking lot, which is at 1777 Isle Parkway. The Labor Day weekend event will feature food...
Enjoy Pints Of Beer While Raising Money For The Niabi Zoo
Have you ever wanted to drink beer at the zoo? If you have then we have great news for you! The Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, IL is hosting its annual Pints for Preservation. This year's money is going to help bring a new animal to the zoo and they are close to reaching their goal.
New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities
We have seen a few closings over the last month which has been sad to see for many locals. Thankfully there have also been some great spots opening in the QCA over the last month. Today we will be looking at new restaurants and a few other spots!. New Restaurants...
See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline
If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
Sweet Potato Ale Makes a Comeback This Week
Great news. One of our favorite seasonal beers has made its triumphant return. Sweet Potato Ale is back at Bent River Brewing Co. This medium-bodied wheat beer is brewed with sweet potato, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and clove. It's great by itself, but if you do have Sweet Potato half...
Beaux Arts Fair Celebrating Music & Art In A Couple Of Weeks
Coming up next month, the bi-annual Beaux Arts Fair will bring a burst of art and music to downtown Davenport. It will be at the Figge Art Museum Plaza on Sept. 10th & 11th. Back in the spring, it was out at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The event will feature...
PHOTOS: Inside Davenport’s Oldest Apartment Building – Pre-Facelift
As National Historic Preservation Month comes to a close, we went and took a tour of a truly rare building - a two-and-a-half-story apartment building on Gaines Street, built in 1852. This limestone building was built in 1852 - just thirteen years after Davenport was officially founded, and about nine...
I’m Not Crying, You Are! Kid Captain Gets to Pick Song for Iowa Hawkeye Wave
It seems like the "Hawkeye Wave" or "Kinnick Wave" (whatever you want to call it) has been around forever. But it was only in 2017 when it started to take off. The crowd, the players (including the opposing team) and the officials take time to acknowledge the kids bravely fighting their own battles in the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.
If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month
"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
Live Music All Around with Open Jams, Freighthouse Rockin & Moline Turns 150
Kids are back in school. Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area. Here's a list of some live bands to go support. City of Moline's Sesquicentennial Celebration (150 Years), Downtown Moline, All ages. Lots of great bands. Monica Austin @ Rhythm...
Have You Seen These Thieves Before? Abernathy’s Needs Your Help Identifying Them
These past couple years have been hard on small businesses. It seems we're out of the woods, yet we are stilll seeing places go out of business far too often. To those that have somehow been able to hang on, we need to applaude and support them. That's why it's...
One Of Your Favorite Davenport Mexican Spots Is Getting A Second Location
I love finding new restaurants. I also love sharing these new restaurants with family and friends. Spreading the love about a new food place is almost as good as finding it yourself. If you have been lucky enough to discover this Mexican restaurant on the outskirts of Davenport, you're one...
Why Was Over $9 Million Worth of Cars in LeClaire This Weekend?
Have you ever been surrounded by millions of dollars worth of cars at one time? It nearly takes your breath away. Nearly 300 Corvettes, with a collective value in the millions, came together on the levee in LeClaire to raise money for a worthy cause. Vettes on the River is...
Help Davenport Firefighters Fill The Boot For A Great Cause
Many of us are going to be enjoying a long three-day weekend with Labor Day happening on Monday. Before we enjoy the long holiday weekend, the Davenport Fire Department is out raising money for a great cause in its own unique way. Today and tomorrow, you can help Davenport firefighters "fill the boot" to raise money for MDA.
The Shelter Pet’s Weight Is It’s Adoption Fee at QCAWC in Milan
The Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan is working to clear the shelter this week and they have a great deal. Today (August 29th) and Wednesday, August 31st, you will be able to adopt an animal and your adoption fee for that pet will be whatever the pet weighs at QCAWC. So if it's an 11-pound cat like my orange tabby Milo, you would pay $11.
One Of Disney Junior’s Most Popular Character Is Coming To Davenport
American kids have been talking in British and Australian accents recently thanks to two cartoons. Peppa Pig is responsible for the British accent and Bluey is responsible for the Aussie accent. Kids in the Quad Cities will be able to yell in their Aussie accents at the Adler Theatre in 2023 as Bluey's Big Play makes a stop in Davenport.
