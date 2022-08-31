ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Comments / 0

Related
97X

Rock Island Is Ready To Roll With Labor Day Parade On Monday

Organizers, residents, and city officials in Rock Island are gearing up for one of the best traditions in town: The Rock Island Labor Day Parade! This year's parade will have more than 100 entries, live music, and so much fun. Get ready because the 38th annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade is happening early Monday morning.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Rock Island, IL
Rock Island, IL
Government
97X

Enjoy Pints Of Beer While Raising Money For The Niabi Zoo

Have you ever wanted to drink beer at the zoo? If you have then we have great news for you! The Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, IL is hosting its annual Pints for Preservation. This year's money is going to help bring a new animal to the zoo and they are close to reaching their goal.
COAL VALLEY, IL
97X

New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities

We have seen a few closings over the last month which has been sad to see for many locals. Thankfully there have also been some great spots opening in the QCA over the last month. Today we will be looking at new restaurants and a few other spots!. New Restaurants...
MOLINE, IL
97X

See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline

If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
97X

Sweet Potato Ale Makes a Comeback This Week

Great news. One of our favorite seasonal beers has made its triumphant return. Sweet Potato Ale is back at Bent River Brewing Co. This medium-bodied wheat beer is brewed with sweet potato, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and clove. It's great by itself, but if you do have Sweet Potato half...
MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banned Books Week#Library Card#Free Events#Buzzfeed#P M 3#Arsenal
97X

If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month

"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
97X

Help Davenport Firefighters Fill The Boot For A Great Cause

Many of us are going to be enjoying a long three-day weekend with Labor Day happening on Monday. Before we enjoy the long holiday weekend, the Davenport Fire Department is out raising money for a great cause in its own unique way. Today and tomorrow, you can help Davenport firefighters "fill the boot" to raise money for MDA.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

The Shelter Pet’s Weight Is It’s Adoption Fee at QCAWC in Milan

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan is working to clear the shelter this week and they have a great deal. Today (August 29th) and Wednesday, August 31st, you will be able to adopt an animal and your adoption fee for that pet will be whatever the pet weighs at QCAWC. So if it's an 11-pound cat like my orange tabby Milo, you would pay $11.
MILAN, IL
97X

One Of Disney Junior’s Most Popular Character Is Coming To Davenport

American kids have been talking in British and Australian accents recently thanks to two cartoons. Peppa Pig is responsible for the British accent and Bluey is responsible for the Aussie accent. Kids in the Quad Cities will be able to yell in their Aussie accents at the Adler Theatre in 2023 as Bluey's Big Play makes a stop in Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy