Albany Herald
Albany State Athletics Hall of Fame welcomes eight new members
ALBANY — Albany State University added eight new members to the university’s athletics hall of fame Friday night in the arena on the Albany State West Campus. It was a black tie affair that was so well-attended that officials moved the event to the arena to be able to accommodate those who purchased tickets.
Albany Herald
Albany State kicks off football season with win over Mississippi College
ALBANY — College football returned to Albany Saturday and the defending SIAC champions did not disappoint the large hometown crowd on opening day at the Albany State Coliseum. After a grueling first half that saw the two teams tied 14-14, the Albany State Golden Rams controlled the second half...
