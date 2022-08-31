ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

Columbus East volleyball sweeps Shelbyville

Shelbyville volleyball went to work on Labor Day at Columbus East. The host Olympians dominated the first set and rolled to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-19 victory over the visiting Golden Bears (3-6). Shelby Lasure (photo) and Ashlyn Turner each had five kills to lead Shelbyville. Ashlyn Clark had four kills.
Prep Report: Shelbyville tennis collects third HHC win of season

With a three-set victory from a pair of freshmen playing No. 1 doubles, Shelbyville’s tennis program defeated New Palestine Thursday to improve to 6-3 this season and 3-1 in the Hoosier Heritage Conference standings. Aiden Smith and Caden Claxton defeated Eli Sloan and Maxwell Havel, 6-2, 3-6, 6-0 to...
Prep Report: Shelbyville volleyball secures win over visiting Morristown

Shelbyville volleyball collected its third win of the season Saturday morning with a three-set win over visiting Morristown, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17. At William L. Garrett Gymnasium, Shelby Lasure and Ashlyn Turner led the Golden Bears (3-5), who broke a four-match losing streak, with eight and seven kills, respectively. Hailey Harness...
Lewis Donald "Don" Burwell, 94

Lewis Donald “Don” Burwell, 94, died peacefully on September 1, 2022, at Ashford Place in Shelbyville, Indiana. He was born November 1, 1927, in Altona, Illinois to Queenie Belle Ogden and Arlie Edwin Burwell. In 1938 his family moved from Illinois to Shelbyville, Indiana. In Shelbyville, he would...
Lions roar past Mohawks in debut of 8-man football in Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE -- With one mighty push, Nate Milbourn landed in the end zone and Waldron’s inaugural 8-man football team had its first touchdown. The Mohawks debuted Saturday night in Jeffersonville at Woehrle Fields against Rock Creek Academy as part of an Indiana High School Athletic Association pilot program. Waldron...
Charles Eldon "Charlie" Bowlby, 86, of Waldron, formerly of Shelbyville

Charles Eldon “Charlie” Bowlby, 86, of Waldron, formerly of Shelbyville, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home. He was born December 13, 1935, in Shelby County, the first child of A. Carl and Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (Hodson) Bowlby. On September 29, 1957, he married his wife of nearly 65 years, Dorothy J. Gravely, and she survives.
Carrie Mae Johnson, 98, of Shelbyville

Carrie Mae Johnson, 98, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Homeview Health and Rehab in Franklin. She was born on April 5, 1924, in Dahl, Kentucky. Carrie was one of ten children and the last surviving child of Elmer and Nannie E. (Inabnett) Radford. Carrie is survived...
Indiana Senate Republican Caucus offering internship opportunities

The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus offers paid spring-semester internships in a number of different fields, including communications, information technology, legal, legislative, page and policy positions. Internship candidates can be of any major, but must be at least a college sophomore. Recent graduates, as well as graduate and law school students,...
