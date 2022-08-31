Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
Labor Day 2022 Parade in NapervilleAdrian HolmanNaperville, IL
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
thecomeback.com
Shannon Sharpe thinks Aaron Rodgers is a ‘terrible person’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he cleared the air about misleading the media back in November regarding his vaccination status for COVID-19. Rodgers played the victim card on the podcast, saying that there was an “attempted takedown” towards him and his...
Shannon Sharpe uses vulgar word to describe Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star. Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Duke RB trucking referee
It’s safe to say that Duke running back Jaylen Coleman was amped up for his team’s season-opening game against Temple on Friday. One unfortunate referee from that game would certainly attest to that. On the second play from scrimmage, Coleman took a handoff from Blue Devils quarterback Riley...
thecomeback.com
Baker Mayfield merchandise takes shot at Cleveland Browns
The Week 1 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers has been extremely publicized since it will be Baker Mayfield’s first game against his former team since Cleveland parted ways with him in favor of Deshaun Watson. Mayfield has not minced words about how excited he is...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane new Dallas Cowboys burger
While the Dallas Cowboys are likely focused on putting out an impressive product on the field this season, it looks like their stadium concessions are already turning it up a notch as the team is rolling out an absolutely insane new burger for fans to consume on Sundays. According to...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly ripping LSU team in interview
Something about season-opening games against Florida State brings out weird quotes from Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame opened its 2021 season with a sloppy victory against Florida State, Kelly, then Notre Dame’s coach was interviewed by ESPN’s Katie George and joked that “maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” One year later, George interviewed Kelly, now coaching LSU. This time, it was during halftime of the Tigers game against Florida State. Kelly was not happy with LSU’s first-half performance and was sure to let everyone know.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
thecomeback.com
Nick Young wants to box former teammate
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young has been out of the NBA since the 2018-19 season. On Friday, he revealed that he wants to have a boxing match against a former teammate who he had drama with while playing. Celebrity boxing matches have been something that has become extremely...
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers disagrees with Packers cuts
Aaron Rodgers was hoping that a few more young players might end up making the cut this season. Not only was one of his favorite wide receivers cut, but the Green Packers also decided to cut promising rookie offensive lineman Caleb Jones, much to the quarterback’s chagrin. Jones was...
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer rumored for potential Pac-12 opening
Arizona State has become something of a place where failed NFL coaches get a second chance to prove themselves. If the rumors are true, they might just add another one to the mix in the form of Urban Meyer. The Sun Devils come into the season with head coach Herm...
thecomeback.com
Detroit Lions give important Jameson Williams update
Former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams suffered a setback when he tore his ACL during the 2021 College Football Playoff championship game. But he was still a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions, and it sounds like his recovery is going according to plan. Lions general manager Brad...
thecomeback.com
LSU starting QB against Florida State revealed
One of Sunday’s notable Week 1 college football games is the night game in New Orleans between the Florida State Seminoles and the LSU Tigers (7:30 p.m. Eastern, ABC). The Seminoles got their season, head coach Mike Norvell‘s third at the helm, off on the right foot with a 47-7 Week 0 home win against the FCS Duquesne Dukes last Saturday. This is the first game of the 2022 campaign for the Tigers, and the first at LSU for new head coach Brian Kelly.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane UNC-Appalachian State game
The first college football Saturday has produced some great games thus far, but North Carolina’s game against Appalachian State is a game that has stood out to college football fans as by far the craziest of the day. App State made it clear from the start that they came...
thecomeback.com
Bengals make interesting roster move at quarterback
The Cincinnati Bengals made a somewhat surprising move when they released longtime backup quarterback Brandon Allen to get its roster below the league’s 53-man roster limit on Tuesday, but it looks like the move was short-lived and strategic. On Friday, the team re-signed Allen to the 53-man roster, giving...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to UCLA’s record low attendance at Rose Bowl
The UCLA football program got its 2022 season going in a good way on Saturday. The Bruins trailed 10-7 after the first quarter but dominated from there, routing Bowling Green 45-17. The UCLA fans at the Rose Bowl were no doubt happy. Not only did they get to see their team win, but they got plenty of room to stretch out and practice social distancing.
thecomeback.com
MLB pitcher hits IL with fractured hand after punching ground
There have been a whole lot of unusual sports injuries over the years, perhaps especially in baseball. The latest one to Zach Plesac of the Cleveland Guardians adds to that list. Cleveland announced Friday that Plesac was placed on the 15-day injured list with a fractured right pinky finger. Manager...
thecomeback.com
Florida knocks off No. 7 Utah in crazy ending; college football fans react
Are the Florida Gators back? It may be too soon to conclude that, but the 2022 season opener was a fantastic start for first-year head coach Billy Napier’s squad (after Florida went 6-7 last season). Florida took down No. 7 Utah 29-26 on Saturday night in The Swamp. It...
thecomeback.com
NFL fans react to Jameson Williams report
Detroit Lions fans will have to wait a little while longer to see rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams on the field. Although the rookie is reportedly on track in his recovery from an ACL injury, there has been no date set for his debut in a Lions uniform. Lions general...
