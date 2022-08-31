Read full article on original website
newsradioklbj.com
Street Repairs to Impact Montpolis Drive for Next Six Weeks
Austin Public Works began maintenance on Montopolis Drive from East Oltorf Street to Grove Boulevard on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The project is being managed by Public Works’ Street and Bridge and is expected to last six weeks, so long as weather permits. The repairs consist of replacing failing...
Soon to be tallest tower in Texas breaks ground downtown
Standing at 1,022 feet near the intersection of Waller Creek and Lady Bird Lake, a mixed-use high rise called Waterline is set to open in late 2026.The 74-story building will be more than 300 feet taller than the Independent, Austin's tallest, and 20 feet taller than the state's current champ, the JPMorgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston. Features:3.3 acres at 98 Red River St.A 251 room hotel, Hotel Austin352 luxury apartment homes700,000 square feet of office spaceThe developers, Lincoln Property Company and Kairoi Residential, said Waterline will serve as a new gateway from the Central Business District to the Rainey Street district. "Waterline marks a new milestone for downtown not only because of its height but also because of the positive impact this project will have on improving connectivity, enhancing public amenities, and attracting more people to this beautiful area of downtown," Seth Johnston of Lincoln said. A Canadian pension fund manager is the project’s primary owner.
TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels
AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
Central Texas schools encourage students, staff to wear maroon on Tuesday in support of Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas — School districts in Central Texas are encouraging students to wear maroon on Tuesday to show support for Uvalde. Several local school districts, including Austin, Hutto, Elgin, Pflugerville, Round Rock, Manor and Hays, along with others across the state, are encouraging people to wear maroon in support of students and teachers returning to school. Maroon is Uvalde CISD's school color.
Texas DPS reports 138 drivers stopped first weekend of August
TEXAS, USA — The videos above and below are from previous segments. On Sept.3, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the...
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
Cedar Park family says nearby development is causing flooding around their home
Laura McNabb went before the the Cedar Park City Council back in February to share her concerns on the flooding. This because she fears an upcoming development project could worsen runoff. At this meeting, the council had planning and zoning staff explain to Laura they had no liability for the flooding because of the location of their home.
Strong winds cause Central Texas State Fair sign to collapse, two injured at the Bell County Expo Center
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas State Fair visitors are in the hospital with one in critical condition after strong winds caused a sign to collapse Sunday. The incident occurred in the late afternoon at the fair entrance where the sign, according to Bell County. Emergency medical crews on...
‘Staff miscommunication’: Taylor student-athlete participates in extracurricular after being prohibited by school
A release from the school said the staff believes consequences are an important part of the disciplinary process, and the school would continue to enforce our student code of conduct, as well as policies and procedures.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Texas YA, adult banned book clubs launched amid title challenges
"The youth right now, we're the future," Austin high schooler Olivia DeVore said. "Being exposed to this stuff, at our age that we're at, is really important for us to gain a better worldview and a more inclusive worldview, and to create a more educated and inclusive society."
Driver rescued from flooded Kingsland Slab
A driver was rescued at the Kingsland Slab after his vehicle became stuck in floodwaters on Thursday morning, Sept. 1. Recent rains caused a flash flood on the Llano River, increasing flow from 221 cubic-feet per second to 7,313 cfs between Wednesday, Aug. 31, and Friday, Sept. 2, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority Hydromet.
Man Dies Following High-Speed Pursuit from Pflugerville to Austin
On September 2, 2022 while conducting a narcotics investigation, the Pflugerville Police Department attempted to a man who later fled the scene, touching off a police pursuit that began in Pflugerville and concluded in Austin. According to Pflugerville police, the man, identified as Joshua Butler, wrecked his vehicle at Parmer...
Flood Advisory issued for several Central Texas counties, additional rain expected
AUSTIN, Texas - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for the following Central Texas counties: Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Travis and Williamson. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, September 3. NWS says minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is likely due to...
New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools
SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
More people in Central Texas are turning to shipping containers to build homes
BASTROP, Texas — Ellen and Gary Bearicks live in Sugarland, but they are frequently at their property in Bastrop, where they stay in their two shipping containers. “Isn't that a weird idea?” Ellen Bearicks said with a smile. They used to stay in their trailer but found that...
Weekend movie-style shootout spans two cities, ends badly
Texas Rangers are investigating a wild shootout Friday night.Pflugerville police say they tried to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Butler, of Austin, on a suspected drug charge. He fled, leading police on a car chase that ended in Austin, where Butler crashed his vehicle at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass, near Dell headquarters.Police say Butler ran into a nearby convenience store and tried to carjack a civilian, while firing "multiple" gunshots at police who returned fire.The incident ended when Butler was struck by a police vehicle and died of his injuries.
ATCEMS: Driver pulled from submerged vehicle died after “extensive” CPR efforts
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to a submerged vehicle at the 6400 block of Spicewood Springs Rd., according to a post on the agency’s Twitter account. The vehicle left the road and went into a creek. One person was pulled out of the vehicle and is being given […]
