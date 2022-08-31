Read full article on original website
newsradioklbj.com
EMS Contract Approved by Council
The Austin City Council approved a one-year labor contract negotiated by the city’s Labor Relations Office and the Austin EMS Association over several months. Leaders from both sides of the negotiations met at City Hall shortly afterwards to formally sign the agreement, which will come into effect on Oct. 1, 2022.
newsradioklbj.com
Central Health Opening New Speciality Care Clinic
Central Health, Travis County’s taxpayer-funded health district, is transforming the historic Rosewood-Zaragosa health center into a multispecialty care clinic, slated to open in fall 2023, to serve low-income residents and those without health insurance. The new clinic and additional specialty physicians are expected to provide 25,000 to 40,000 visits...
