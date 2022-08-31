Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed HimJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
Hikes in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNancy SevillaLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns SupremeLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Related
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly ripping LSU team in interview
Something about season-opening games against Florida State brings out weird quotes from Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame opened its 2021 season with a sloppy victory against Florida State, Kelly, then Notre Dame’s coach was interviewed by ESPN’s Katie George and joked that “maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” One year later, George interviewed Kelly, now coaching LSU. This time, it was during halftime of the Tigers game against Florida State. Kelly was not happy with LSU’s first-half performance and was sure to let everyone know.
thecomeback.com
Trey Lance’s shocking real Jimmy Garoppolo reaction revealed
After attempting to trade former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo all offseason, the San Francisco 49ers made a shocking move to bring him back as a backup quarterback to current starter Trey Lance. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan insisted that Lance was pleased that Garoppolo was returning but a new report suggests that isn’t actually the case.
thecomeback.com
Browns coach gets blunt about Baker Mayfield
When the Cleveland Browns kick off the 2022 NFL season, Baker Mayfield will be on the field with them. However, unlike in previous seasons, the quarterback will be on the opposing sidelines after he was traded this offseason to the Carolina Panthers. The drama between the Browns and Baker started...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to stunning Kayshon Boutte LSU rumor
Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte entered the 2022-23 college football season as one of the top receivers in the country and a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Boutte is undoubtedly the star player for the LSU Tigers under new head coach Brian Kelly, even earning the right to wear the team’s special No. 7 jersey this season. But it looks like his time with the team could be over after just one game this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Ben Roethlisberger reveals who should be Steelers starting quarterback
Ben Roethlisberger isn’t afraid to give his takes, especially if it concerns the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the summer, the retired Steelers quarterback revealed that he felt head coach Mike Tomlin coddled players, a take that Steelers captain Cam Heyward took issue on. Now, Roethlisberger has his own podcast. Because...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Clemson’s performance against Georgia Tech
After reaching the College Football Playoff for six straight seasons, Clemson had a shockingly ordinary season in 2021, going 10-3. Monday night’s game against Georgia Tech was an opportunity for everyone to see if the Tigers are indeed ready to compete for another National Championship. The results were decidedly inconclusive.
thecomeback.com
Florida State player has bold assessment after win over LSU
In their season-opening showdown with the LSU Tigers on Sunday night, the Florida State Seminoles notched a massive and vital victory to start their season. And it seems the players are already riding high from the win, particularly sophomore linebacker Jared Verse. In an interview with reporters following the game,...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson contract update
With the start of the NFL season just days away, the Baltimore Ravens and former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson have still not agreed to a contract extension with negotiations described as “an uphill battle” as the quarterback represents himself and reportedly seeking a fully-guaranteed contract. With less than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to UCLA’s record low attendance at Rose Bowl
The UCLA football program got its 2022 season going in a good way on Saturday. The Bruins trailed 10-7 after the first quarter but dominated from there, routing Bowling Green 45-17. The UCLA fans at the Rose Bowl were no doubt happy. Not only did they get to see their team win, but they got plenty of room to stretch out and practice social distancing.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as star Bengals receiver returns
While Ja’Marr Chase got most of the headlines last year, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was dominant, as well, finishing the 2021-22 season with 74 catches, over 1,000 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. Unfortunately for Higgins, he was unavailable for the team’s last week of preseason camp, but it looks like he’s back at practice.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to surprising Zach Wilson update
When New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left a preseason game with a knee injury last month, many initially thought it could be a long-term injury that threatened his season. However, the injury was not as bad as the team originally feared and now it looks like there’s even still a chance that Wilson plays in the Jets’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Rutgers bizarre QB strategy
Week 1 of the college football season is used by many teams to figure out how they will use their roster for the rest of the season, but it appears that the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have quite a bit to figure out at their quarterback position moving forward. Rutgers started...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Maason Smith news
Sunday was a pretty rough night for the LSU Tigers. Not only did they lose heartbreakingly to the FSU Seminoles, but they also lost sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith for the rest of the season. The budding defensive star left the game early after injuring himself following a celebration of...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban’s comments on facing Steve Sarkisian go viral
One of the side effects of his long-term success is that Nick Saban often has to face off against one of his former Alabama assistants who is now a head coach elsewhere. That’ll be the case this weekend when the Crimson Tide takes on Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns.
thecomeback.com
Eagles fans react to Jason Peters news
There is no love lost between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles but the news that former Eagles star Jason Peters is signing with their arch nemesis is sure to kick things up a notch this season. Given how badly the Cowboys needed help at offensive tackle after starting left...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
thecomeback.com
OSU fans makes their opinion on Bronny James very clear
Saturday night’s marquee matchup featuring Notre Dame taking on Ohio State in Columbus brought out several notable athletes, including former NFL running back Jerome Bettis, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Chicago Bears signal caller Justin Fields. However, no one drew more attention than home state legend LeBron James...
thecomeback.com
College football fans react to Nick Saban’s latest rant
What would the start of college football be like without Alabama’s Nick Saban not ranting about something? This time, he was upset about his team’s depth chart. Reporters started to ask questions about offensive guard Emil Ekiyor’s status on the Alabama depth chart on Sunday, which left a bad taste in the coach’s mouth as he said he may not release another depth chart after this past Saturday.
thecomeback.com
College football fans react to Steve Sarkisian’s Alabama comments
If Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is worried about the Longhorn’s next opponent, the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide, he didn’t show it on Monday. Sarkisian had comments Monday that had some scratching their heads about where the head coach was coming from and if he had already accepted defeat Saturday.
Comments / 0