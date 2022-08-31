Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after disturbance calls. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 8:55, Cpl. Perez and Officer Marburger responded to the 1000 block of Haynes Street in reference to a weapon involved situation. After investigation, Patrick Darnell Bennett Jr, 29 of Brenham, was found to have made threats towards a Family Member while displaying a knife. Bennett Jr was taken into custody for Aggravated Assault with a Weapon to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.

