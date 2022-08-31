Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE CALLS
Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after disturbance calls. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 8:55, Cpl. Perez and Officer Marburger responded to the 1000 block of Haynes Street in reference to a weapon involved situation. After investigation, Patrick Darnell Bennett Jr, 29 of Brenham, was found to have made threats towards a Family Member while displaying a knife. Bennett Jr was taken into custody for Aggravated Assault with a Weapon to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
newsradioklbj.com
Man Dies Following High-Speed Pursuit from Pflugerville to Austin
On September 2, 2022 while conducting a narcotics investigation, the Pflugerville Police Department attempted to a man who later fled the scene, touching off a police pursuit that began in Pflugerville and concluded in Austin. According to Pflugerville police, the man, identified as Joshua Butler, wrecked his vehicle at Parmer...
newsradioklbj.com
DPS Nabs Two Most-Wanted Fugitives from Austin
Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. William Eugene Bird, 54, was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop. The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest. Bird had been wanted since October 2021, when BCSO issued a warrant for a probation violation.
fox7austin.com
Residents concerned about safety following another homicide in the city
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department is investigating an incident that led to a man's death. It occurred in the Entertainment District around 2 a.m. Sunday. The news has some residents concerned for their safety and some are contemplating moving out of the city. Austin Police said a man seen...
fox7austin.com
2 Most Wanted fugitives from Austin area captured
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced two of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender William Bird was arrested on August 24 and Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Nathan Bingham was arrested August 30. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Bird’s arrest.
Driver arrested after Taylor crash that killed man and woman
TAYLOR, Texas — A driver is facing a second-degree felony charge after a crash in Taylor that killed a man and a woman. The Taylor Police Department said on Monday at 6:16 p.m., it received a 911 call reporting a collision in the 600 block of Carlos Parker Boulevard Southwest, at the intersection of FM 973.
Man dies after Pflugerville police chase
Pflugerville Police said Sunday night a man they chased into Austin on Friday has died after being hit by an officer's vehicle during a shootout with officers.
KWTX
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
CIBOLO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is warning parents on cases of sextortion targeting teens and young adults. The Cibolo Police Department shared on their Facebook page that the department has seen an increase in reported cases where they are being threatened, coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online on social media apps or games.
Travis County inmate dies after being taken to Austin hospital
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Victor Gonzalez, 37, told medical staff members that he began "experiencing medical symptoms" on the morning of Sept. 3. About 20 minutes later, TCSO said workers began performing CPR on him after he became unresponsive.
KSAT 12
Police searching for suspects in East Side gunfight
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for several suspects in a gunfight on the East Side. According to Crime Stoppers, a 34-year-old victim was shot while waiting at a traffic light on May 3 near E. Drexel Avenue and S. Hackberry Street. The shot came from a...
First responders on scene of Leander crash involving school bus
LEANDER, Texas — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Leander. According to a tweet from the 183 Phase III Twitter account, northbound US 183 at San Gabriel Parkway and San Gabriel Parkway in both directions are closed at the intersection due to a crash.
CBS Austin
Suspect arrested after striking man with umbrella, robs his belongings near UT-Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was arrested after he struck and robbed a man near the University of Texas at Austin Sunday morning. The Austin Police Department and UT Police responded around 7:40 a.m. to the aggravated robbery near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street -- just off campus.
'I am on duty, 24 hours a day': SAPD investigating case of potential police impersonation
SAN ANTONIO — A violent confrontation caught on camera this week has sparked questions over potential law enforcement impersonation. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KENS 5 they're searching for the man who can be seen grabbing the phone of a driver filming him, after implying he's an off-duty cop.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers, police seek man who fired shots at employees after stealing from convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in an aggravated robbery at a Southeast Side convenience store. It happened on Aug. 25 at the Stop N Joy located at 1902 Rigsby Avenue, near the Pecan Valley Drive intersection. Police said...
Driver identified in deadly weekend rollover on I-37, at-fault driver still at large
SAN ANTONIO — The name of the driver killed in a rollover on I-37 south over the weekend is now being released. The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified him as 59-year-old Henry Stevenson of San Antonio. San Antonio police said Stevenson died when a driver of a truck sped...
San Antonio Police looking for missing teen
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are currently searching for a missing teen who has not been seen since August 17. Jeremiah Lopez, 15, was last seen in the 5700 block of Golf Heights. He is described as being 5'10", weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
foxsanantonio.com
Comal ISD addresses alleged racial comments after a viral social media post
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The superintendent of Comal ISD sent out a statement after a social media post was circulating that students from Canyon High School were allegedly yelling out racial slurs during a girls’ volleyball match. The statement said that both the district and Canyon High School...
Police searching for suspect who shot two outside southside bar
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the suspect who shot two men outside a bar on the southside late Saturday night. It happened around 11:39 p.m. in the parking lot of a bar at 8902 S. Presa St. Police say when they arrived at the location, they found...
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
Neighbors alarmed after home was shot at overnight in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a home was shot at in East Austin early Friday. The incident happened on Townsborough Drive just after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 2. Video shows where the bullets hit the home. No one was hurt and neighbors, who didn't...
