Lockhart, TX

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE CALLS

Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after disturbance calls. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 8:55, Cpl. Perez and Officer Marburger responded to the 1000 block of Haynes Street in reference to a weapon involved situation. After investigation, Patrick Darnell Bennett Jr, 29 of Brenham, was found to have made threats towards a Family Member while displaying a knife. Bennett Jr was taken into custody for Aggravated Assault with a Weapon to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
Man Dies Following High-Speed Pursuit from Pflugerville to Austin

On September 2, 2022 while conducting a narcotics investigation, the Pflugerville Police Department attempted to a man who later fled the scene, touching off a police pursuit that began in Pflugerville and concluded in Austin. According to Pflugerville police, the man, identified as Joshua Butler, wrecked his vehicle at Parmer...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
DPS Nabs Two Most-Wanted Fugitives from Austin

Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. William Eugene Bird, 54, was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop. The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest. Bird had been wanted since October 2021, when BCSO issued a warrant for a probation violation.
AUSTIN, TX
Residents concerned about safety following another homicide in the city

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department is investigating an incident that led to a man's death. It occurred in the Entertainment District around 2 a.m. Sunday. The news has some residents concerned for their safety and some are contemplating moving out of the city. Austin Police said a man seen...
AUSTIN, TX
City
Lockhart, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
2 Most Wanted fugitives from Austin area captured

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced two of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender William Bird was arrested on August 24 and Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Nathan Bingham was arrested August 30. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Bird’s arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
Driver arrested after Taylor crash that killed man and woman

TAYLOR, Texas — A driver is facing a second-degree felony charge after a crash in Taylor that killed a man and a woman. The Taylor Police Department said on Monday at 6:16 p.m., it received a 911 call reporting a collision in the 600 block of Carlos Parker Boulevard Southwest, at the intersection of FM 973.
TAYLOR, TX
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens

CIBOLO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is warning parents on cases of sextortion targeting teens and young adults. The Cibolo Police Department shared on their Facebook page that the department has seen an increase in reported cases where they are being threatened, coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online on social media apps or games.
CIBOLO, TX
Police searching for suspects in East Side gunfight

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for several suspects in a gunfight on the East Side. According to Crime Stoppers, a 34-year-old victim was shot while waiting at a traffic light on May 3 near E. Drexel Avenue and S. Hackberry Street. The shot came from a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
First responders on scene of Leander crash involving school bus

LEANDER, Texas — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Leander. According to a tweet from the 183 Phase III Twitter account, northbound US 183 at San Gabriel Parkway and San Gabriel Parkway in both directions are closed at the intersection due to a crash.
LEANDER, TX
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE

