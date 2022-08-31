ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedsport, OR

KVAL

Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Patterson House apartment complex catches fire in early-morning hours

EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that a field nearby the complex was...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands

EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Gas prices fall for 12th straight week; average price in Eugene at $4.56 per gallon

Gas prices in Eugene have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, according to a survey of 78 Eugene stations by GasBuddy. The average price of gas in Eugene Tuesday is $4.56 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Eugene was priced at $4.09 per gallon the day before while the most expensive was $5.09 per gallon. The lowest price in the state was $4.05 per gallon while the highest was $5.69 per gallon.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Police: Watch out for online rental/real estate scams

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police received several reports from people in the community who rented apartments or homes, paid a security deposit or first month's rent, and come to find out the property they rented was not actually available or did not even exist. According to EPD, The person...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

The Eugene Family YMCA invites everyone to first-ever Welcoming Festival

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Family YMCA is hosting the first-ever YMCA Welcoming Festival to bring together "people of diverse backgrounds, including immigrants, refugees and U.S.-born residents." The event will be held Sunday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as part of the nationwide Welcoming Week. The...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Movie goers got to enjoy discounted tickets Saturday in observance of Cinema Day

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Regal at Valley River Center, The Broadway Theater downtown and Springfield’s Cinemark at Gateway Mall all celebrated Cinema Day on Saturday. “Yeah, the Cinema Day makes it more easy because, if someone can't buy a ticket, then it's not that big of a deal if someone covers it and vice versa. And it's just more accessible in general, I think," said Lilly Yamamori.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Wild Goat Sports Bar draws crowd for first Ducks game

EUGENE, Ore. — College football is back in Eugene, and local sports bars are excited at the possible business that could be coming their way. "I'm expecting, just because of COVID with the past two years and everything, I think we're gonna be pretty busy this year," said Cassidy Moraida, a bartender at the Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill. " Everyone can finally go back out to the bars with their friends and drink, and watch the game together instead of having to be stuck at home."
EUGENE, OR

