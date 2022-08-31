Colorado hospitals to screen low-income patients for discounts, cap monthly billings

Read full article on original website
Colorado legislator accuses Polis of profiting from legislation he signed, using his office for gain
A state senator has called for an investigation into whether Gov. Jared Polis personally profited from legislation he signed, including Colorado’s legalized sports books, and whether state agencies have furthered promoted his real estate interests, The Denver Gazette has learned. In a stinging 6-page letter sent Tuesday to the...
Colorado school districts roll out dyslexia screening
As the state’s dyslexia screening pilot program enters its second year, several Colorado districts are rolling out their own screening programs to flag children at risk for the learning disability. The 29,000-student Boulder Valley district will screen all kindergarteners for dyslexia this spring, after piloting the screening tool at...
Colorado auctions employment-themed license plates to fund disability committee
The state is auctioning off employment-themed license plates to raise money for Colorado’s Disability Funding Committee in celebration of Labor Day. There are 40 official state license plates up for grabs, including 9TO5, HIREME, SKILLZ, UNION and numerous job-specific plates, such as COP, FIREMAN, ART1ST, TRASHMN, BARBER, IPLUMB and many more.
Denver Gazette: Working Coloradans carry the weight
On this Labor Day, let's put in proper perspective the current predicament of Colorado's workers. Americans have continued to set the international standard for both work ethic and ingenuity — rising from bed, kissing loved ones goodbye and punching the clock like we always have — all while government actions and market reactions out of workers' control have disrupted the very foundation upon which we all pursue the American Dream.
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
3 Democrat lawmakers win state award for combating climate change
Three Democrat lawmakers received awards for their work passing bills to combat climate change in the Colorado legislature. Sen. Faith Winter of Westminster, Rep. Lisa Cutter of Littleton and Rep. Tracey Bernett of Louisville all received the 2022 Courage Award from the Colorado Renewable Energy Society for enacting "key structural reforms that combat the adverse effects of climate change," the society announced Friday.
Colorado Springs Gazette: 2022 — an Xcel odyssey
You don’t throw your keys to a perfect stranger and let him take the family SUV for a spin — no matter how careful he promises to be. Yet, some 22,000 presumably level-headed Colorado ratepayers turned over control of their household thermostats to the state’s largest public utility, Xcel Energy.
Democrat Jena Griswold raises $389,000 in August in reelection bid for Colorado secretary of state
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold plans to report raising more than $389,000 during the five-week fundraising period that ended on Aug. 31, the Democrat's campaign told Colorado Politics on Tuesday. The eye-popping sum — it's more than her Republican predecessor, Wayne Williams, raised during his entire 2018 campaign and...
Reclamation: Upper Basin reservoirs insufficient to save Lake Powell
Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which Bureau of Reclamation officials have used twice during the past two years to add water to the rapidly deteriorating Colorado River system, likely has only enough water left for two more emergency releases, according reclamation officials. Last summer, the Bureau of Reclamation ordered the release of...
