NOFX will disband in 2023
NOFX will break up in 2023 after a 40-year run. Frontman Michael “Fat Mike” Burkett announced the news indirectly on Thursday in a reply to a comment on a video he posted to to Instagram a day earlier. When asked why the group doesn’t tour Canada more frequently, Mike responded, “Actually, we love Canada, it’s just that next year will be our last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run…” A representative for the band later confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Yeat shares new song “Talk,” details Lyfë EP
Yeat's been handling the journey from underground rage rapper to a household name with surprising skill. He dropped the very solid 2 Alivë album this year (as well as its deluxe, the Geëk Pack) but it was his silly viral song for the new Minions movie that brought him a whole gang of new fans. For his next act, Yeat will share a 12-track EP called Lyfë – it doesn't have a release date, but is "coming soon," according to a press release. Its first single, "Talk," is out today.
Lil Baby shares new song “Detox”
Less than a month after splitting the bill with Drake on “Staying Alive,” an early August single from last week’s blockbuster DJ Khaled LP God Did, Lil Baby has returned with a new solo cut called “Detox.” The track comes with a video co-directed by the Atlanta rapper himself, with help from Ivan Berrios.
Freddie Gibbs announces album, shares “Too Much” feat. Moneybagg Yo
Freddie Gibbs has announced a forthcoming album titled $oul $old $eparately. The record will be Gibbs’ fifth solo studio LP — not to mention two joint full-lengths a piece with Madlib and The Alchemist, and over two dozen mixtapes and EPs — but only the first he’ll be releasing with a major label, Warner Records. (He’s put all of his previous solo projects out himself — either independently or on his own label, ESGN, distributed via EMPIRE.)
