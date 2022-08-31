ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County rejects Rio Verde Foothills request for its own water district

By Phil Latzman Updated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 - 11:31am
kjzz.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
kjzz.org

Tempe enforces Town Lake trespassing ban amid its homeless outreach

On Thursday, the City of Tempe enforced a trespassing ban on homeless individuals living outside near Tempe Town Lake. The move follows an outreach to provide unsheltered individuals with housing, services and resources. Paul Bentley is the deputy human services director for Tempe. “The City of Tempe’s goal is to...
TEMPE, AZ
kjzz.org

Risas Dental Labor of Love event offers free dental care on Labor Day

Free dental treatments will be available to Phoenix residents on Labor Day, Monday. Risas Dental and Braces’ “Labor of Love” event offers complementary cleanings, fillings, extractions, and exams at 13 Valley locations. The event will also feature live music from local radio stations. Julia Tostado is with...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy