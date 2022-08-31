Maricopa County rejects Rio Verde Foothills request for its own water district

Read full article on original website
Maricopa County injects $3.6 million into emergency HVAC repair program
Maricopa County has dedicated more money to a program designed to provide complimentary air conditioning repairs to homeowners in the Valley. It comes from the county’s share of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The emergency HVAC repair and replacement fund is getting a $3.6 million boost. The...
Tempe enforces Town Lake trespassing ban amid its homeless outreach
On Thursday, the City of Tempe enforced a trespassing ban on homeless individuals living outside near Tempe Town Lake. The move follows an outreach to provide unsheltered individuals with housing, services and resources. Paul Bentley is the deputy human services director for Tempe. “The City of Tempe’s goal is to...
Maricopa County Attorney's Office changes policy for plea deals in crimes involving guns
The Maricopa County Attorney’s office is updating its policy on addressing felonies where firearms were used. The policy was changed so that a prison sentence would be required in any plea offer if a firearm was used in the commission of a crime. A press release from the office...
Risas Dental Labor of Love event offers free dental care on Labor Day
Free dental treatments will be available to Phoenix residents on Labor Day, Monday. Risas Dental and Braces’ “Labor of Love” event offers complementary cleanings, fillings, extractions, and exams at 13 Valley locations. The event will also feature live music from local radio stations. Julia Tostado is with...
